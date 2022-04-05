Building permits for March 21-25
MARCH 21
Leah Melvin, 1135 Keith Ct., residential AC
Jeffery and Joy Drury, 1114 S. 32nd St., residential shed
Colleen Snodgrass-Hansen, 653 1st Ave., residential roof
Michael Sr. and Sharon Cole, 1805 Roosevelt St., residential fence
John and Kimberly Lueders, 3601 Valley Oaks Dr., residential pool
Thomas and Lori Bass, 604 S. 16th St., residential rehabilitation
Secretary of Housing, 557 3rd Ave. S., electrical re-energize
Oakhurst Drive Coop, 517 Breezy Point Dr., residential water heater
BRP Holding, 1905 Lincolnway, commerical plumbing
Clinton National Bank, 235 6th Ave. S., commercial mini split
Valley Oaks, 3300 Harts Mill Road, burn permit
MARCH 22
Sabrina Lippens, 3000 Skyline Dr., residential HVAC
County Historical Society, 601 S. 1st St., commercial addition
Marcia Wilkins, 512 Breezy Point Dr., residential water heater
John Pink and Ilaria Turner, 2109 Roosevelt St., residential HVAC
Michael Miller, 139 N. 5th St., basement water proofing
Paul and Lisa Hammond, 709 Schick Rd., residential electric
Ryan and Shelby Connell, 2931 Willadsen Dr., residential siding
Andrew and Jessica Craig, 2220 Pershing Blvd,. residential vinyl siding
Alan and Julie Busch, 1100 N. 5th St., residential basement waterproofing
Beth Galant, 518 Meadowview Dr., residential exterior remodel
Bradley Bruggenwirth, 1920 Pershing, residential exterior remodel
Shelia Greathouse, 243 18th Pl., residential remodel
Gary and Robin Strausser, 607 14th Ave. N., residential interior renovation
JHARP LLC, 108 8th Ave. N., commercial roof
Colleen Snodgrass-Hansen, 653 1st Ave., residential furnace
Timothy Angel, 2008 N. 6th St., residential furnace
Timothy Angel, 107 11th Ave. N., residential furnace
MARCH 23
Larry Herrity, 513 4th Ave. N., residential water heater
Jeffrey and Nicole Jepsen, 1343 14th Ave. S., residential electric re-wire
Commercial, 1300 S. 14th St., commercial siding
Jimmy Hill, 315 19th Pl., residential plumbing
HSRC Inc., 1850 Glendale Rd., residential interior renovation
Rex and Mindy Stratton, 909 Oakhurst Ln, residential water heater
Commercial, 215 4th Ave. S., commercial electric
Clinton Block, 419 S. 2nd St., residential water heater
JD and Vera Russell, 309 19th Pl., residential plumbing
MARCH 24
St. Irenaeus Chapel, 2807 N. 2nd St., commercial electric
MARCH 25
William and Julie Raab, 1721 N. 8th St., residential water heater
Debra Ell, 1341 Harrison Dr., residential exterior remodel
Matthew and Hailey Wilson, 1026 Pershing Blvd., residential exterior renovation
Johnson Family Partnership, 401 2nd Ave. S., commercial water heater
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.