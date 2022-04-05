city of clinton building and neighborhood services
Building permits for March 21-25

MARCH 21

Leah Melvin, 1135 Keith Ct., residential AC

Jeffery and Joy Drury, 1114 S. 32nd St., residential shed

Colleen Snodgrass-Hansen, 653 1st Ave., residential roof

Michael Sr. and Sharon Cole, 1805 Roosevelt St., residential fence

John and Kimberly Lueders, 3601 Valley Oaks Dr., residential pool

Thomas and Lori Bass, 604 S. 16th St., residential rehabilitation

Secretary of Housing, 557 3rd Ave. S., electrical re-energize

Oakhurst Drive Coop, 517 Breezy Point Dr., residential water heater

BRP Holding, 1905 Lincolnway, commerical plumbing

Clinton National Bank, 235 6th Ave. S., commercial mini split

Valley Oaks, 3300 Harts Mill Road, burn permit

MARCH 22

Sabrina Lippens, 3000 Skyline Dr., residential HVAC

County Historical Society, 601 S. 1st St., commercial addition

Marcia Wilkins, 512 Breezy Point Dr., residential water heater

John Pink and Ilaria Turner, 2109 Roosevelt St., residential HVAC

Michael Miller, 139 N. 5th St., basement water proofing

Paul and Lisa Hammond, 709 Schick Rd., residential electric

Ryan and Shelby Connell, 2931 Willadsen Dr., residential siding

Andrew and Jessica Craig, 2220 Pershing Blvd,. residential vinyl siding

Alan and Julie Busch, 1100 N. 5th St., residential basement waterproofing

Beth Galant, 518 Meadowview Dr., residential exterior remodel

Bradley Bruggenwirth, 1920 Pershing, residential exterior remodel

Shelia Greathouse, 243 18th Pl., residential remodel

Gary and Robin Strausser, 607 14th Ave. N., residential interior renovation

JHARP LLC, 108 8th Ave. N., commercial roof

Colleen Snodgrass-Hansen, 653 1st Ave., residential furnace

Timothy Angel, 2008 N. 6th St., residential furnace

Timothy Angel, 107 11th Ave. N., residential furnace

MARCH 23

Larry Herrity, 513 4th Ave. N., residential water heater

Jeffrey and Nicole Jepsen, 1343 14th Ave. S., residential electric re-wire

Commercial, 1300 S. 14th St., commercial siding

Jimmy Hill, 315 19th Pl., residential plumbing

HSRC Inc., 1850 Glendale Rd., residential interior renovation

Rex and Mindy Stratton, 909 Oakhurst Ln, residential water heater

Commercial, 215 4th Ave. S., commercial electric

Clinton Block, 419 S. 2nd St., residential water heater

JD and Vera Russell, 309 19th Pl., residential plumbing

MARCH 24

St. Irenaeus Chapel, 2807 N. 2nd St., commercial electric

MARCH 25

William and Julie Raab, 1721 N. 8th St., residential water heater

Debra Ell, 1341 Harrison Dr., residential exterior remodel

Matthew and Hailey Wilson, 1026 Pershing Blvd., residential exterior renovation

Johnson Family Partnership, 401 2nd Ave. S., commercial water heater

