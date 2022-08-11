AUG. 1
• Bernard and Stacy Brown, 622 Eighth Ave. South, roof
• Thomas and Martha Swamberger, 911 Fifth Ave. South, water heater
• Great River Bend Enterprises, 3524 Cleveland St., electrical
• Great River Bend Enterprises, 701 Eighth Ave. South, electrical
• Barry Huebner, 1825 14th Ave. South, water heater
• No owner listed, 1047 Carriage Hill Drive, water heater
• Erik and Ashley Streed, 150 N. Fifth St., roof
• Misho Lynch, 1407 S. 14th St., plumbing, furnace/boiler
• Brandon Taylor, 716 14th Ave. South, roof
• Francis and Gloria Richeson, 1501 Fairway Drive, siding
• Jonathan and Chelsea Griffin, 2619 Roosevelt St., renovation
AUG. 2
• Johnson and Diana Schnitzler, 2512 McKinley St., roof
• David and Taylor Aude, 917 S. Eighth St., roof, siding
• Caroline Paulsen, 431 10th Ave. South, siding
• Samuel and Jessica Carnes, 239 18th Place, siding
• Marla and David Conkey, 1925 N. Third St., furnace/boiler
• Ruth Sels, 744 Sixth Ave. St, fence/shed/retaining wall
• Matthew and Jean Schaeffer, 1842 Mill Court, plumbing
• Richard Cliche, 515 Seventh Ave. South, exterior remodel
AUG. 3
• Tommy and Teri Lewis, 424 N. Second St., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Graincom III, LLC, 3981 N. Third St., electrical
• Gregory Petry, 121 N. Third St., roof
• Keystone Inc., 811 Seventh Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• Mary Peart, 818 14th Ave. South, water heater
• Federal National Mortgage Association, 901 14th Ave. South, roof
• Jeffrey and Ellen Cooley, 2055 16th St. NW, roof
• Mary Ward, 535 Ninth Ave. South, roof
• BRP Holding, 1905 Lincoln Way, furnace/boiler
• David and Christine Cleary, 425 S. 16th St., siding
• Jeff Doescher, 2517 N. Fourth St., roof
• John Dohrn, 1506 N. Third St., roof
• Hometown Real Estate, 2414 N. 10th St., roof, renovation
• Donald and Leslie Gray, 511 Sixth Ave. South, roof
• Jeremy and Ashley Lemon, 1225 10th Ave. North, roof
• Josh and Stacy Sanderson, 246 34th Ave. North, siding
• Jessica Meggenberg, 115 32nd Ave. North, electrical
AUG. 4
• Christine Collins, 1154 N. 10th St., roof
• Tricia Eye, 302 N. Third St., roof
• Rita Hunt, 1000 14th Ave. South, deck/porch
• Jess Fujiwara, 511 Meadowview Drive, furnace/boiler
• Narayanan Williams, 706 Ninth Ave. South, electrical
• James and Patricia Turner, 2216 12th Ave. South, roof, siding
• Arch, Inc., 78 32nd Ave. North, water heater
• Larry and Sandra Smrcka, 1127 13th Ave. South, roof
AUG. 5
• Keystone Inc., 715 Ninth Ave. South, roof
• Aaron Rose, 2608 N. Third St., pool/hot tub
• Daniel and Jerry Saddoris, 411 Fourth Ave. South, electrical
