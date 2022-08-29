AUG. 22
• Derek Notman, 902 2nd Ave. S., fence
• Henry and Tara Kramer, 1592 Main Ave., commercial rehabilitation
• Duane and Myrna Franzen, 2801 Roosevelt St., electrical
• Joshua Rogers, 1804 8th Ave. S., deck/porch
• Dennis and Jennifer Medinger, 1626 12th Ave. S., certificate of occupancy
• John and Rebeca Bray, 1710 N. 3rd St., interior remodel
• Byron Bates, 1122 N. 11th St., vacant permit
• Edward Hamilton, 1419 Prospect Ave., vacant permit
• GHH LLC, 112 S. 2nd St., electrical
• Chad and Diane Sweeney, 4031 Brandy Lane, new accessory building
• Clinton Properties, 605 7th Ave. S., rehab
• Royal Pines MHP LLC, 5000 Lincolnway, new commercial building
AUG. 23
• Michael and Cynthia Oestreich, 245 35th Ave. N., roof
• Alex Wright, 726 N. 3rd St., furnace/boiler
• Lynda Coons, 920 Lawndale Dr., exterior remodel
• Sharon Flesch, 2000 Iowa Ave., solar energy
• Tyler Easley, 238 16th Pl., roof
• Brandon and Jamie Pennock 425 33rd Ave. N., roof
• PW Homes LLC, 1313 Harrison Dr., roof
• David and Karen Steiner, 2220 N. 7th St., solar
• Idaho Housing, 323 19th Pl., vacant permit
• Linda and Michael Portz, 1024 Briarcliff Ln, deck
• Resh Properties, 1302 Caroline Ave., deck
• Steven and Lori Norden, 92 33rd Ave. N., fence
AUG. 24
• Terrance and Shawn Burden, 2005 N. 6th St., water heater
• Robert and Valarie Rogers, 711 Terrace Dr., electrical
• Barbara VandeKamp, 707 Terrace Dr., electrical
• Ricky Hull, 306 N. 4th St., roof
• Stephen Ramirez, 1001 N. 12th St., siding
• Brent and Rogina Davis, 767 14th Ave. S., chicken coop
• Tari Goepfert, 1020 7th Ave. S., water heater
• Ryan Peyton, 720 N. 11th St., chicken coop
• Michelle and Dean Pingel, 2050 Lincolnway, fence
• Stephen and Linda Wild, 3836 Eagle Heights Dr., electrical
AUG. 26
• Clarence and Carol Flack, 1302 S. 10th St., siding
• Jose Hernandez and Jennifer Wilson, 3310 Cleveland St., siding
• James Montgomery, 3333 McKinley St., siding, roof
• Thomas Blinkinsop and Jennifer Owen, 437 4th Ave. N., electrical
• Hope and Robert Howard, 727 N. 11th St., roof
• Mark and Debra Eickert, 2124 16th St. NW, exterior remodel
• Curtis Jones, 323 4th Ave. N., roof
• Randall Taylor, 523 9th Ave. S., roof
• Steven and Dena Tegeler, 435 4th Ave. N., roof
• Tyler Zimmerman, 748 9th Ave. S., electrical
• Suzan Jacobsen, 152 N. 5th St., roof
