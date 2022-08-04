JULY 22
• Evan and Molly Haan, 1637 Eighth Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall
• Patricial Pursell, 2114 Garfield St., roof
• Mark and Audrey Pearson, 527 Third Ave. North, roof, siding
• William Tigh, Jr., 820 Lincoln Blvd., roof
• Christian Cozzens, 2605 S. 15th St., water heater
• Donna Combs, 811 Lincoln Blvd., water heater
• Oakhurst Dr. Coop, 516 Oakhurst Drive, furnace/boiler
• Oakhurst Dr. Coop, 517 Oakhurst Drive, furnace/boiler
• Scott Elliot Jr., 1449 25th Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• Elisha Houzenga, 638 Seventh Ave. South, siding
• Ramona Sheree & Daniel Allen Rallie, 1636 Fairway Drive, fence/shed/retaining wall
• Douglas Walwer, 2102 Garfield St., fence/shed/retaining wall
JULY 25
• Laurie Mohr, 556 Third Ave. South, roof
• Robert Jones III, 405 Oakhurst Drive, roof
• Arica and Jorge Arensdorf, 395 22nd Place, pool/hot tub
• Mary Arlen, 647 Second Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• James Lundeen, 2452 Barker St., roof
• Zandra Hayes, 1022 Galbraith Drive, siding
• Sharon Monaghan and Pamela Kooi, 1305 15th Ave. South, water heater
• Dawson Sally, 257 19th Place, water heater
• Lerup Assets, 209 Third Ave. South, water heater
• Kenny and Jeannie Stage, 2075 Second Ave. South, electrical
• Store It America, 1591 Main Ave., electrical
• Joe Carstensen, 2398 Barker St., roof
• Convenience Store Investments, 2321 Lincoln Way, sign
• Greystone Rentals, 2506 S. 14th St., electrical
• Derrol Aadland, 69 21st Ave. North, furnace/boiler
• Brian and Heidi Harlock, 550 Scenic Drive, pool/hot tub
• Max and Miranda Walker, 1540 10th St. NW, roof
• Donald Cartee, 854 14th Ave. South, pool/hot tub
JULY 26
• Clausen Brothers, 2100 S. 21st St., water heater, addition
• Cody Seeley, 208 S. 16th St., water heater
• Jeremy Boutwell, 522 Send Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• Mark and Patricia Petersen, 2021 Lincoln Way, roof
• Damen and Rae Feddersen, 222 S. 14th St., siding
• Eugene and Penelope Roling, 1523 12th Ave. North, furnace/boiler
• Gladys Wagemester, 1115 N. Third St., furnace/boiler
• Greystone Rentals, 2506 S. 14th St., electrical
• Brian and Patricia Brown, 3616 Horseshoe Drive, siding
• Steven Hansen, 1018 9th Ave. North, basement water proofing
• Andrea Wright, 1351 Ridgecrest Drive, exterior remodel
• Amy Luckritz, 1201 N. Fourth St., exterior remodel
JULY 27
• Corry and Traci Bailey, 2320 N. Eighth St., roof
• Mark and Valerie Burgess, 714 Second Ave. South, siding
• Sierra Geronzin, 1009 Eighth Ave. North, siding
• Daniel and Tiffani Lee, 1315 Pershing Blvd., roof, siding
• Jennifer Woosley, 619 10th Ave. South, roof
• Cody Young, 3402 N. Third St., roof
• Janet Bruggenwirth, 700 N. 10th St., roof, siding
• Downtown Clinton District, 238 Fourth Ave. South, electrical
• Park - Lincoln Meadows, 5000 Lincoln Way, electrical
• Rank 1 Management, 210 S. Sixth St., electrical
• 3A Properties, 431 Fifth Ave. South, interior remodel
• Todd Leech, 267 19th Place, electrical
• Abby Lucas, 732 Ninth Ave. South, roof
• Thomas Hodina, 233 N. Sixth St., electrical
JULY 28
• Sylvia Lorenzen, 1039 Grandview Drive, water heater
• Kolleen Klemmedson, 2216 Iowa Ave., furnace/boiler
• Van Allen L.P., 200 Fifth Ave. South, renovation
• Terry and Pamela Rose, 1223 Fourth Ave. North, fence/shed/retaining wall
• Brian and Jennifer McAlpine, 1001 11th Ave. North, fence/shed/retaining wall
• Carrie Schadowsky, 737 N. 11th St., pool/hot tub
• John and Lucinda Totten, 1140 16th Ave. North, exterior remodel
• Wilson and Kaelyn Amely, 355 19th Place, roof
• Patricia Gillock, 1304 Ninth Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• Thomas Hodina, 233 N. Sixth South, siding
• Thomas Hodina, 811 13th Ave. South, siding
• Laura Ibarra, 2208 Pershing Blvd., electrical
• New Day Capital Group, 622 Melrose Court, electrical
• Team Halo, 434 Ninth Ave. South, roof
