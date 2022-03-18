City of Clinton Building Permits from March 7 to 11
MARCH 7
- Timothy Angel, 107 11th Ave. N., residential water heater
- May Investments, 914 S. 6th St., residential electric service
- Danny D. Lindquist, 2309 Garfield St., residential electric service
- Keystone Inc., 709 S. 6th St., LEAD grant
- Darryl and Judy Sexton, 2320 12th Ave. S., residential roof tear off
- John and Jone Trumpeter, 930 Alanah Lane, residential water heater
- Benjamin Reedy, 407 Main Ave., residential roof tear off
- Visiting Nursing Association, 611 N. 2nd St., commercial water heater
MARCH 8
- Clinton County, 1900 N. 3rd St., commercial electrical generator and remodeling
- Rodney and Laurie Till, 1516 9th St. NW, residential siding
- Mathew Snodgrass, 1315 Grandview Drive, new residential accessory building
- James McHugh, 1127 26th Ave. N., residential roof tear off
- Lynne Darr, 1351 Ridgecrest Drive, residential roof tear off
- Gary Mull, 2408 Chancy St., residential tankless water heater
- Ruth Miller Trustee, 2808 N. 12th St., residential water heater
- Thomas Hodina, 230 N. 6th St., residential gas water heater
MARCH 9
- Matthew D. Clark, 1712 Springdale Drive, residential roof
- Philip and Bernadette Weckwerth, 755 12th Ave. N., residential gas furnace
- Emily Ross, 803 5th Ave. S., residential furnace
- TL Flatten LLC, 720 Park Place, residential interior remodel
- LC Series 8 APMS, 2215 Lincoln Way, commercial interior renovation
- Raymond and Kelly Oehrle, 1051 Emily Drive, residential HVAC/rooftop AC
- James Connell, 413 1st Ave., residential gas water heater
- Bradley Jamison, 511 2nd Ave. S., residential electric
- Nicole Harrison, 243 S. 14th St., residential gas water heater
- ADM, 1251 Beaver Channel Parkway, interior renovation
- Alexander and Sierra Otto, 512 River King Road, residential fence
- James and Stacy Evers, 321 22nd Place, residential furnace
MARCH 10
- Development LC Series 3 RK, 1579 Main Ave., commercial certificate of occupancy
- Rasim and Luzima Fazliu, 2107 Camanche Ave., commercial gas water heater
- Donna and Brandon Chandler, 1117 2nd Ave. S., residential gas water heater
- Alice Chavez, 504 N. 3rd St., residential gas furnace
- Hoa Thikim Nguyen, 2104 Camanche Ave., residential boiler
- Dale and Gay Freeman, 2409 N. 10th St,. Residential solar
- Caven Properties, 834 14th Ave. S., residential garage roof
- Christopher and Shauna Thomson, 95 28th Ave. N., residential water heater
MARCH 11
- Jason and Joy Lower, 2348 N. Dunham St., residential electric
- Megan Spaight, 1200 11th Ave. N., residential roof and vinyl
- Roy and Sharlene Jordan, 727 S. 12th St., residential water heater
- GrainCom III LLC, 3981 N. 3rd St., commercial cell tower
