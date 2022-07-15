JUNE 27
• Leon and Mary Swanson, 806 S. 15th St., electrical.
• Thomas Todtz, 1121 S. 22nd St., roof.
• William and Tashua Kramer, 228 21st Place, roof.
• David and Deborah Brashear, 842 12th Ave. South, flat work.
• Larry and Beverly Comstock, 317 S. Sixth St., siding.
• Darla Jorgensen, 814 13th Ave. North, B6, furnace/boiler.
• Brian and Jean Gorzney, 1325 Main Ave., roof.
• Milo Harrington, 2342 Dunham St., electrical.
• Henry Krogman, 2320 N. Sixth St., roof, exterior remodel.
• Jeffrey and Nicole Jepsen, 1343 14th Ave. South, siding, exterior remodel.
• Barbara and Kevin McBride, 1309 N. Fourth St., siding.
• Brandon Shepherd, 519 Kenilworth Court, roof.
JUNE 28
• Daniel and Suzanne Keister, 837 12th Ave. South, furnace/boiler.
• Edward and Annette Leonard, 1737 2nd Ave. South, electrical.
• Joseph and Kelli Lampe, 1126 26th Ave. North, deck/porch.
• Brandon and Britney Dickman, 1624 S. Bluff Blvd., electrical.
• Michael and Claudia Abbott, 2216 Cameron Drive, furnace/boiler.
• Monica Luna, 1806 Spence Court, furnace/boiler.
• Max and Miranda Walker, 1540 10th St. NW, furnace/boiler.
• Donald and Susan Byers, 240 S. Bluff Blvd., water heater.
• Scott and Anna Matthew, 138 16th Place, B, chicken coop.
• Scott and Sheri Bailey, 941 14th Ave. South, roof.
• Michael and Elizabeth Niebuhr, 3708 N. Third St., fence/shed.
• City of Clinton, 342 Third Ave. South, furnace/boiler.
JUNE 29
• Kelly Johnson, 710 Fifth Ave. South, furnace/boiler.
• Clint Andresen, 2140 16th St. NW, pool/hot tub.
• Robert and Cynthia Hartz, 522 Argyle Court, furnace/boiler.
• John and Shirley Darsidan, 605 Tower Road, fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Mike Rastrelli, 238 Main Ave., exterior remodel.
• Lerup Assets, 238 Second Ave. South, roof.
• Roberta Schuey, 258 22nd Ave. North, flat work, fence/shed/retaining wall.
JUNE 30
• Mark and Valerie Burgess, 714 Second Ave. South, roof.
• Donald Hlubek, 839 Fourth Ave. South, electrical.
• Brian and Heidi Harlock, 550 Scenic Drive, electrical.
• Matthew and Jean Schaeffer, 1842 Mill Court, new residential dwelling.
• Alan Busch, 2539 Prospect Ave., siding.
• Sierra Geronzin, 1009 Eighth Ave. North, roof.
• Dea Larson, 127 Fayette St., roof.
JULY 1
• Greg Anderson, 227 18th Place, furnace/boiler.
• Shane Ralston, 617 Sixth Ave. South, roof.
