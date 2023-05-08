city of clinton building and neighborhood services
April 24

• Ryne Schubert, 1414 Honey Lane, roof, siding

• Justin and Minerva Michel, 565 33rd Ave. North roof

• Brian and Misty Judd, 2418 N. 11th St., roof

• Nancy Busse, 3532 Pershing Blvd., addition

• Timothy and Lori Caffery, 3010 Cleveland St., renovation

• Melissa and Russell Parker, 269 20th Place, roof

• Stephen and Kelly Wendel, 2515 Second Ave. South, roof

• No owner listed, 2914 Meadowbrook Drive, deck/porch

• David and Ruth Meyers, 2737 N. 11th St., roof

• Tina Zuidema, 343 19th Place, roof

• Grand Openings Pete Glass, 90 Main Ave., renovation

April 25

• Theodore and Sharon Witt, 918 Pheasant Run Road, roof

• Thomas Hodina, 811 13th Ave. South, electrical

• Deborah and Danny Ebensberger, 3411 Cleveland St., roof

• Oakhurst Drive Coop, 508 Oakhurst Drive, water heater

• Oakhurst Drive Coop, 517 Breezy Point Drive, water heater

• Vicky Protsman, 1006 Galbraith Drive, rehabilitation

• Dale Nichols, 218 Second Ave. South, siding

• Michael and Mindy Kyarsgaard, 521 Green Hills Driver, new accessory building

• Cheryl Thames, 1817 Roosevelt St., fence/shed/retaining wall, flat work

• Sally Judge, 215 Lee Court, water heater

• William and Kerr Espey, 1007 Eighth Ave. North, roof

• Sisters of St. Francis, 796 Springdale Drive, water heater

April 26

• Robert and R.L. Schneider, 811 14th Ave. South, electrical

• Convenience Store Investments, 911 S. 14th St., roof

• Ronald and Kathy Bell, 1524 N. Eighth St., furnace/boiler

• Steve Riojas, 1819 Garfield St., water heater

• Timothy and Linda VanKampen, 1707 N. Seventh St., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Darling National, 1423 Beaver Channel Parkway, addition

April 27

• BRP Holding, 1905 Lincoln Way, furnace/boiler

• Charles and Brenda Thornton, 241 Main Ave., furnace/boiler

• Burnell and Mercedes Forgey, 2360 Chancy St., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Scott and Cheryl Booth, 445 Third Ave. North, deck/porch

• Joshua Lingle, 6528 44th Ave. South, deck/porch

April 28

• Denis and Millie Zuidema, 2525 N. 11th St., deck/porch

• Elaine Fishwild, 605 Melrose Court, new accessory building

• Denise Youngs, 2509 Westhaven Place, fence/shed/retaining wall

• John Gool, 837 Fifth Ave. North, electrical

• Michael and Teresa Carr, 1414 Camanche Ave., electrical

• Rose Investments, 2712 S. 25th St., interior remodel

• Richard and Christina Foley, 2320 N. 10th St., deck/porch

