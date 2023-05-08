April 24
• Ryne Schubert, 1414 Honey Lane, roof, siding
• Justin and Minerva Michel, 565 33rd Ave. North roof
• Brian and Misty Judd, 2418 N. 11th St., roof
• Nancy Busse, 3532 Pershing Blvd., addition
• Timothy and Lori Caffery, 3010 Cleveland St., renovation
• Melissa and Russell Parker, 269 20th Place, roof
• Stephen and Kelly Wendel, 2515 Second Ave. South, roof
• No owner listed, 2914 Meadowbrook Drive, deck/porch
• David and Ruth Meyers, 2737 N. 11th St., roof
• Tina Zuidema, 343 19th Place, roof
• Grand Openings Pete Glass, 90 Main Ave., renovation
April 25
• Theodore and Sharon Witt, 918 Pheasant Run Road, roof
• Thomas Hodina, 811 13th Ave. South, electrical
• Deborah and Danny Ebensberger, 3411 Cleveland St., roof
• Oakhurst Drive Coop, 508 Oakhurst Drive, water heater
• Oakhurst Drive Coop, 517 Breezy Point Drive, water heater
• Vicky Protsman, 1006 Galbraith Drive, rehabilitation
• Dale Nichols, 218 Second Ave. South, siding
• Michael and Mindy Kyarsgaard, 521 Green Hills Driver, new accessory building
• Cheryl Thames, 1817 Roosevelt St., fence/shed/retaining wall, flat work
• Sally Judge, 215 Lee Court, water heater
• William and Kerr Espey, 1007 Eighth Ave. North, roof
• Sisters of St. Francis, 796 Springdale Drive, water heater
April 26
• Robert and R.L. Schneider, 811 14th Ave. South, electrical
• Convenience Store Investments, 911 S. 14th St., roof
• Ronald and Kathy Bell, 1524 N. Eighth St., furnace/boiler
• Steve Riojas, 1819 Garfield St., water heater
• Timothy and Linda VanKampen, 1707 N. Seventh St., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Darling National, 1423 Beaver Channel Parkway, addition
April 27
• BRP Holding, 1905 Lincoln Way, furnace/boiler
• Charles and Brenda Thornton, 241 Main Ave., furnace/boiler
• Burnell and Mercedes Forgey, 2360 Chancy St., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Scott and Cheryl Booth, 445 Third Ave. North, deck/porch
• Joshua Lingle, 6528 44th Ave. South, deck/porch
April 28
• Denis and Millie Zuidema, 2525 N. 11th St., deck/porch
• Elaine Fishwild, 605 Melrose Court, new accessory building
• Denise Youngs, 2509 Westhaven Place, fence/shed/retaining wall
• John Gool, 837 Fifth Ave. North, electrical
• Michael and Teresa Carr, 1414 Camanche Ave., electrical
• Rose Investments, 2712 S. 25th St., interior remodel
• Richard and Christina Foley, 2320 N. 10th St., deck/porch
