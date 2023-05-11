MAY 1
• Lucille Harrison, 705 N. 13th St., water heater
• Patrick and Ellen Determan, 1802 N. Fifth St., new accessory building
• Struve Properties, 729 Sixth Ave. South, FOIA
• No owner listed, 2915 S. 19th St., sign
• US Cellular, 3971 N. Third St., cell tower
MAY 2
• Jamie and Stephanie Miller, 1804 N. 10th St., addition
• Stacy Kuhse, 2426 Barker St., demolition
• Karen Dick, 1831 S. Bluff Blvd., electrical
• No owner listed, 213 Third Ave. North, renovation
• Nicole Funk, 523 Seventh Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• Richard and Mary Jo Landon, 1611 N. Third St., solar
• Marcell McCullouch, 411 29th Ave. North, roof
• Travis Winter, 1014 Roosevelt St., siding, roof
MAY 3
• Carol Fulton, 708 N. 10th St., roof
• Scott and Jodie Reed, 203 Cragmor Drive, fence/shed/retaining wall
• JoAnn Accola, 335 Sixth Ave. North, furnace/boiler
• Jon Jaques, 3107 Skyline Drive, solar
• Davida Sanders, 128 Fayette St., roof
• Cara Webber, 2303 Garfield St., renovation
• Jennifer Griser, 1801 Garfield St., roof
• PW Homes, 1803 N. Seventh St., roof
• Nestle Purina, 2200 Manufacturing Drive, new commercial building
MAY 4
• Charlene Nicoletto, 836 15th Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• Tait Stevens, 516 18th Ave. North, fence/shed/retaining wall
• Matthew and Andrea Toppert, 517 Sixth Ave. North, chicken coop
• Moose Lodge, 1936 Lincoln Way, sign
• Don and Bernice Perrin, 1014 Hickory Hill Court, water heater
MAY 5
• Zion Lutheran Church, 437 Third Ave. South, water heater
• Pat Balk, 554 Fourth Ave. South, roof
• Douglas Walwer, 2102 Garfield St., pool/hot tub
