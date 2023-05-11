city of clinton building and neighborhood services
MAY 1

• Lucille Harrison, 705 N. 13th St., water heater

• Patrick and Ellen Determan, 1802 N. Fifth St., new accessory building

• Struve Properties, 729 Sixth Ave. South, FOIA

• No owner listed, 2915 S. 19th St., sign

• US Cellular, 3971 N. Third St., cell tower

MAY 2

• Jamie and Stephanie Miller, 1804 N. 10th St., addition

• Stacy Kuhse, 2426 Barker St., demolition

• Karen Dick, 1831 S. Bluff Blvd., electrical

• No owner listed, 213 Third Ave. North, renovation

• Nicole Funk, 523 Seventh Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• Richard and Mary Jo Landon, 1611 N. Third St., solar

• Marcell McCullouch, 411 29th Ave. North, roof

• Travis Winter, 1014 Roosevelt St., siding, roof

MAY 3

• Carol Fulton, 708 N. 10th St., roof

• Scott and Jodie Reed, 203 Cragmor Drive, fence/shed/retaining wall

• JoAnn Accola, 335 Sixth Ave. North, furnace/boiler

• Jon Jaques, 3107 Skyline Drive, solar

• Davida Sanders, 128 Fayette St., roof

• Cara Webber, 2303 Garfield St., renovation

• Jennifer Griser, 1801 Garfield St., roof

• PW Homes, 1803 N. Seventh St., roof

• Nestle Purina, 2200 Manufacturing Drive, new commercial building

MAY 4

• Charlene Nicoletto, 836 15th Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• Tait Stevens, 516 18th Ave. North, fence/shed/retaining wall

• Matthew and Andrea Toppert, 517 Sixth Ave. North, chicken coop

• Moose Lodge, 1936 Lincoln Way, sign

• Don and Bernice Perrin, 1014 Hickory Hill Court, water heater

MAY 5

• Zion Lutheran Church, 437 Third Ave. South, water heater

• Pat Balk, 554 Fourth Ave. South, roof

• Douglas Walwer, 2102 Garfield St., pool/hot tub

