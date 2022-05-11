MAY 2
• Bettie and Tommie Haley, 1201 9th Ave. S., vacant/abandoned permit
• Joseph and Lisa Miller, 545 4th Ave. S., water heater
• James and Abbie Flood, 531 30th Ave. N., water heater
• Arch Inc., 734 5th Ave. S., roof
• Benjamin and Sarah Erwin, 85 Main Ave., interior remodel
• Deanna and Mark Posey, 2007 N. 2nd St,. fence, shed, retaining wall
• Cynthia Ryland, 229 21st Pl., water heater
• Towne & Country LLC, 1625 Garrett Ave., deck, porch, ADA ramp
• Ronda Wilkerson, 617 7th Ave. S., deck, porch, ADA ramp
• Steven and Joleen Napolitano, 507 N. 3rd St., fence, shed, retaining wall
• City of Clinton Eagle Point Park, 4101 N. 3rd St., siding
• GTP Acquisition Partners, 1013 Roosevelt (Tower Equipment), electrical
MAY 3
• Philip and Debra DeWitt, 96 34th Ave. N., siding
• Tamara and Roger Sachensmaier, 410 18th Ave. N., roof
• Tomman Properties, 1300 N. 2nd St., roof
• Brenda McCloy and Jane McCloy, 711 Park Pl., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal
• Karen Martensen, 733 12th Ave. N., water heater
• Joy Jensen, 818 N. 2nd St., deck, porch, ADA ramp
• Jeffrey and Melissa Foley, 2118 Garfield St., roof and siding
• Michael and Sharon Cole, 1805 Roosevelt St., pool/hot tub
• Gayle Fuller, 2008 Garfield St., roof
MAY 4
• Larry and Linda Detterman, 701 17th Ave. N., chicken coop
• Gayle Fuller, 2008 Garfield St., siding
• Wayne Newsom, 500 5th Ave. N., roof
• Derek Jenkins, 1430 Main Ave., roof
• Sean and Jenna Jones, 553 Scenic Dr., pool/hot tub
• Gary and Cynthia McDermott, 409 32nd Ave. N., roof
• Derek Jenkins, 1430 Main Ave., roof
• Brittany Johnson, 117 36th Ave. N., siding
• George and Georgia Kane, 200 33rd Ave. N., siding
• Denise Tipton, 811 Park Pl., siding
• Franklin and Katie Whittington, 1121 N. 10th St., chicken coop
MAY 5
• Donald DeWitt Jr., 2227 N. 6th St., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal
• Steven and Paula Pearson, 276 22nd Ave. N., water heater
• Edis Fazliu, 219 N. 6th St., interior remodel
• Melanie Bustillos, 112 18th Ave. N., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal
• Hometown Property Holdings, 749 6th Ave. N., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal
• Gilbert Peters Jr., 1618 Pershing Blvd., siding
• Larry and Kazimiera Rickertsen, 2713 N. 13th St., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal
• Frederick Bird, 817 23rd Ave. N., water heater
• Carol and Camilla McGuire, 766 12th Ave. N., plumbing
• Murray Hendricks, 1160 9th Ave. S., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal
• Cathryn Schutte, 1210 S. 9th St., water heater
• AMPS, 1500 S. 14th St., water heater
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.