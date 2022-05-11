city of clinton building and neighborhood services
File photo

MAY 2

• Bettie and Tommie Haley, 1201 9th Ave. S., vacant/abandoned permit

• Joseph and Lisa Miller, 545 4th Ave. S., water heater

• James and Abbie Flood, 531 30th Ave. N., water heater

• Arch Inc., 734 5th Ave. S., roof

• Benjamin and Sarah Erwin, 85 Main Ave., interior remodel

• Deanna and Mark Posey, 2007 N. 2nd St,. fence, shed, retaining wall

• Cynthia Ryland, 229 21st Pl., water heater

• Towne & Country LLC, 1625 Garrett Ave., deck, porch, ADA ramp

• Ronda Wilkerson, 617 7th Ave. S., deck, porch, ADA ramp

• Steven and Joleen Napolitano, 507 N. 3rd St., fence, shed, retaining wall

• City of Clinton Eagle Point Park, 4101 N. 3rd St., siding

• GTP Acquisition Partners, 1013 Roosevelt (Tower Equipment), electrical

MAY 3

• Philip and Debra DeWitt, 96 34th Ave. N., siding

• Tamara and Roger Sachensmaier, 410 18th Ave. N., roof

• Tomman Properties, 1300 N. 2nd St., roof

• Brenda McCloy and Jane McCloy, 711 Park Pl., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal

• Karen Martensen, 733 12th Ave. N., water heater

• Joy Jensen, 818 N. 2nd St., deck, porch, ADA ramp

• Jeffrey and Melissa Foley, 2118 Garfield St., roof and siding

• Michael and Sharon Cole, 1805 Roosevelt St., pool/hot tub

• Gayle Fuller, 2008 Garfield St., roof

MAY 4

• Larry and Linda Detterman, 701 17th Ave. N., chicken coop

• Gayle Fuller, 2008 Garfield St., siding

• Wayne Newsom, 500 5th Ave. N., roof

• Derek Jenkins, 1430 Main Ave., roof

• Sean and Jenna Jones, 553 Scenic Dr., pool/hot tub

• Gary and Cynthia McDermott, 409 32nd Ave. N., roof

• Derek Jenkins, 1430 Main Ave., roof

• Brittany Johnson, 117 36th Ave. N., siding

• George and Georgia Kane, 200 33rd Ave. N., siding

• Denise Tipton, 811 Park Pl., siding

• Franklin and Katie Whittington, 1121 N. 10th St., chicken coop

MAY 5

• Donald DeWitt Jr., 2227 N. 6th St., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal

• Steven and Paula Pearson, 276 22nd Ave. N., water heater

• Edis Fazliu, 219 N. 6th St., interior remodel

• Melanie Bustillos, 112 18th Ave. N., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal

• Hometown Property Holdings, 749 6th Ave. N., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal

• Gilbert Peters Jr., 1618 Pershing Blvd., siding

• Larry and Kazimiera Rickertsen, 2713 N. 13th St., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal

• Frederick Bird, 817 23rd Ave. N., water heater

• Carol and Camilla McGuire, 766 12th Ave. N., plumbing

• Murray Hendricks, 1160 9th Ave. S., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal

• Cathryn Schutte, 1210 S. 9th St., water heater

• AMPS, 1500 S. 14th St., water heater

Tags

Trending Video