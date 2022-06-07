JUNE 1
• Victory Center, 505 9th Ave. S., furnace/boiler.
• Eric and Catherine Fullick, 2920 Stockwell Lane NW, electrical.
• Cody and Cady Zuidema, 2817 N. 12th St., pool/hot tub.
• Classic Garage, 113 4th Ave. S., No. 2, roof.
• Randall and Maureen Pollpeter, 1512 12th Ave. N., deck/porch.
• Elijah and Crystal Martinez, 1923 N. 5th St., fence/shed/retaining wall, deck/porch.
• City of Clinton, 1401 11th Ave. N., new accessory building.
• Star Coffey, 1711 27th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Kristie Nester, 306 25th Ave. N., addition.
JUNE 2
• Larry and Beverly Comstock, 317 S 6th St., roof.
• Matthew and Sarah Mitchell, 2704 N. 3rd St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Jacob and Shanelle Yahn, 367 Meadowbrook Dr., deck/porch.
• Michael and Diane Cassaday, 3110 Harts Mill Rd., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Federal National Mortgage, 563 9th Ave. S., roof.
• Miguel Barragan, 1312 Harrison Dr., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Ely Norris, 1740 8th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Perino Investments, 503 Kenilworth Ct., roof.
• John and LuAnn Larson, 1830 N. 6th St., electrical.
• William and Sherri Ellis, 438 6th Ave. S., furnace/boiler.
• Dennis and Connie Heath, 315 N. 9th St., water heater.
• Melissa Holt and Belinda Savochka, 802 12th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Samaritan Health System, 1410 N. 4th St., sign.
• Troy and Cynthia Nixon, 1519 10th St. NW, deck/porch.
• K & T Real Estate, 2215 Manufacturing Dr., roof.
• Michael and Christy Cannon, 1334 Spring Valley Rd., roof.
• Danny and Joan Ball, 3009 N. 3rd St., roof.
JUNE 3
• Savannah Remrey, 1241 8th Ave. N., roof.
• Melissa Peterson, 223 N. Bluff Blvd., electrical.
• Shirley Rockwell, 1914 N. 6th St., electrical.
• Great River Bend Enterprises, 2364 Barker St., water heater.
• JaJimmy of Clinton, 2900 S. 25th St., sign.
• Barber Holdings, 501 6th Ave. S., interior remodel.
• Scott Fullick, 911 14th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Edward Schneeberger, 1529 27th Ave. S., roof.
