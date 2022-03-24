Building Permits for March 14 to 18
March 14
• Dennis and Connie Heath, 856 4th Ave. N., certificate of occupancy
• Wendy Mathiesen, 3019 Schick Court, residential roof
• Wayne and Marjorie Letcher, 1846 14th Ave. S., residential roof
• TDS Investments, 1222 N. 3rd St., residential roof
• Jeffrey and Nicole Jepsen, 1343 14th Ave. S., residential plumbing
• Gail and Diane Vegter, 1202 9th Ave. S., residential fence
• Dale and Lu Stewart, 541 Scenic Drive, vacant property registration
• Patricia and Denise Cassell, 1013 N. 2nd St., residential water heater
• Clinton Bluff Road LLC, 240 N. Bluff Blvd., commercial HVAC
• Dan Dolan, 2320 N. 2nd St., commercial HVAC
March 15
• Cindy Peters, 239 6th Ave. S., residential gas furnace
• Lisa Clark, 1169 9th Ave. S., residential roof
• Gabrielle and Scott Esslinger, 840 14th Ave. S., residential HVAC
• Two Fifteen Inc., 213 6th Ave. S., commercial HVAC
• Julie Ramirez, 637 Orchard Ln., residential water heater
• Hometown Property Holdings, 749 6th Ave. S., residential foundation repair
• Dana and Cheryl Owen, 2331 N. 7th St., residential fence
• Sofia Ortega, 703 13th Ave. NW, residential water heater
March 16
• Jerome Peters, 1104 Pershing Blvd., residential gas water heater
• Linda and Edwin Shockey, 1426 27th Ave. S., residential vinyl siding
• Kevin Munck, 446 3rd Ave. N., residential roof
• Teddy and Cynthia Kaster, 1715 5th Ave. S., residential siding
March 17
• James and Robin Kroymann, 2413 N. 11th St., residential fence
• Federal National Mortgage Assoc., 563 9th Ave. S., residential railing
• Michelle and Dean Pingel, 2050 Lincolnway, commercial HVAC
• Loriana and Anderson Fiorenzi, 201 5th Ave. S., Ste. A, certificate of occupancy
• Clyde Ferguson, 556 4th Ave. S., residential HWSD
• Megan DeWitt, 2116 Harrison Drive, commercial fence
March 18
• Timothy Angel, 2008 N. 6th St., residential exterior remodel
• Lincoln Meadows, 5000 Lincolnway, residential water heater
• Jordan Walters, 1125 8th Ave. N., residential roof
• Nathan and Samantha Pregler, 1815 Randall Court, residential hot tub
