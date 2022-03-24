city of clinton building and neighborhood services
File photo

Building Permits for March 14 to 18

March 14

• Dennis and Connie Heath, 856 4th Ave. N., certificate of occupancy

• Wendy Mathiesen, 3019 Schick Court, residential roof

• Wayne and Marjorie Letcher, 1846 14th Ave. S., residential roof

• TDS Investments, 1222 N. 3rd St., residential roof

• Jeffrey and Nicole Jepsen, 1343 14th Ave. S., residential plumbing

• Gail and Diane Vegter, 1202 9th Ave. S., residential fence

• Dale and Lu Stewart, 541 Scenic Drive, vacant property registration

• Patricia and Denise Cassell, 1013 N. 2nd St., residential water heater

• Clinton Bluff Road LLC, 240 N. Bluff Blvd., commercial HVAC

• Dan Dolan, 2320 N. 2nd St., commercial HVAC

March 15

• Cindy Peters, 239 6th Ave. S., residential gas furnace

• Lisa Clark, 1169 9th Ave. S., residential roof

• Gabrielle and Scott Esslinger, 840 14th Ave. S., residential HVAC

• Two Fifteen Inc., 213 6th Ave. S., commercial HVAC

• Julie Ramirez, 637 Orchard Ln., residential water heater

• Hometown Property Holdings, 749 6th Ave. S., residential foundation repair

• Dana and Cheryl Owen, 2331 N. 7th St., residential fence

• Sofia Ortega, 703 13th Ave. NW, residential water heater

March 16

• Jerome Peters, 1104 Pershing Blvd., residential gas water heater

• Linda and Edwin Shockey, 1426 27th Ave. S., residential vinyl siding

• Kevin Munck, 446 3rd Ave. N., residential roof

• Teddy and Cynthia Kaster, 1715 5th Ave. S., residential siding

March 17

• James and Robin Kroymann, 2413 N. 11th St., residential fence

• Federal National Mortgage Assoc., 563 9th Ave. S., residential railing

• Michelle and Dean Pingel, 2050 Lincolnway, commercial HVAC

• Loriana and Anderson Fiorenzi, 201 5th Ave. S., Ste. A, certificate of occupancy

• Clyde Ferguson, 556 4th Ave. S., residential HWSD

• Megan DeWitt, 2116 Harrison Drive, commercial fence

March 18

• Timothy Angel, 2008 N. 6th St., residential exterior remodel

• Lincoln Meadows, 5000 Lincolnway, residential water heater

• Jordan Walters, 1125 8th Ave. N., residential roof

• Nathan and Samantha Pregler, 1815 Randall Court, residential hot tub

