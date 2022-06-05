city of clinton building and neighborhood services
MAY 23

• Arlen and Lacey Steines, 501 S. 19th St., deck/porch/ADA ramp

• John and Cynthia Reynolds, 3411 34th Ave. N. Ct., water heater

• Hailey Hall, 606 Melrose Ct., furnace/boiler

• Todd Hughes, 1006 Bluff Heights Rd., water heater

• Casey and Emily Turner, 519 Kenilworth Ct., electrical

• Dennis and Sandra Carstensen, 1107 Pershing Blvd., interior remodel

• Margaret Jetter trust, 237 3rd Ave. S., water heater

• Steven and Kristi Klinkhammer, 600 S. 16th St., deck/porch/ADA Ramp

• Marcia Wilkins, 520 Breezy Point Dr., water heater

• Brandon Pickett and Shania VanKampen, 805 15th Ave. S., roof

• Robert Shumake, 3604 Horseshoe Dr., Addition

• Sally Shultz, 714 Orchard Ln., pool/hot tub

MAY 24

• Thomas Hodina, 224 N. 6th St., water heater

• Great River Bend Enterprises, 661 8th Ave. S., roof

• Great River Bend Enterprises, 701 8th Ave. S., roof

• Clinton County, 1900 N. 3rd St., interior remodel

• Jackquelyn Mussman, 642 8th Ave. S., furnace/boiler

• Alisse and Mark Thomas Jr., 1826 8th Ave. S., electrical

• Cassandra Wierema, 500 Scenic Dr., electrical

• Welser Marine Partnership, 2635 Lincolnway #C, sign

MAY 25

• Classic Garage, no address listed, roof

• Elijah and Sally Ball, 1000 5th Ave. N., roof

• Steven J. Smith, 1014 S. 4th St., demolition

• Thomas and Susan Claussen, 925 13th Ave. S., flat work

MAY 26

• Mark Cavanaugh, 1227 14th Ave. S., roof

• Amber Peters and Antoine Sampson, 743 8th Ave. S., roof

• Robert and Janice Conklin, 222 19th Pl., roof, siding

• Michael and Rhonda Howard, 1711 Roosevelt St., roof

• Ray Mitchell, 201 Fayette St., roof

• Ray  Mitchell, 315 3rd Ave. N., roof

• Kevin Green, 2452 S 14th St., roof

• Ray Mitchell, 621 2nd Ave. S., roof

• Laura Bice, 262 19th Pl., furnace/boiler

• Carl and Cheryl Sweetman, 442 1st Ave., electrical

• Robert Cramm, 2342 12th Ave. S., electrical

• M. Drury Investments, 2342 13th Ave. S., furnace/boiler

• Jeffrey Dierks, 1666 27th Ave. S., water heater

• Ronald Hensley, 340 4th Ave. N., fence/shed/retaining wall

• David and Deborah Thompson, 325 S. 18th St., deck/porch

• Georgeann Lucewich, 1011 S. 9th St., roof

• Randy and Jill Isham, 205 S. 11th St., electrical

• Christopher Evans, 857 16th Ave. NW, pool/hot tub

MAY 27

• Kevin and Kelsey Bland, 1547 12th Ave. N., furnace/boiler

• Intermediate Care Gateway, 600 14th Ave. N., interior remodel

• ND Housing, 2733 S. 19th St., water heater

• Paul and Connie Balcom, 235 4th Ave. N., water heater

• Stephanie Carder, 618 Kenilworth Ct., furnace/boiler

• Pelham Properties, 1109 - 1119 N. 2nd St., roof

• Clinton County, 1900 N. 3rd St., interior remodel

• Randy and Jill Isham, 205 S. 11th St., basement water proofing

