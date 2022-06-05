MAY 23
• Arlen and Lacey Steines, 501 S. 19th St., deck/porch/ADA ramp
• John and Cynthia Reynolds, 3411 34th Ave. N. Ct., water heater
• Hailey Hall, 606 Melrose Ct., furnace/boiler
• Todd Hughes, 1006 Bluff Heights Rd., water heater
• Casey and Emily Turner, 519 Kenilworth Ct., electrical
• Dennis and Sandra Carstensen, 1107 Pershing Blvd., interior remodel
• Margaret Jetter trust, 237 3rd Ave. S., water heater
• Steven and Kristi Klinkhammer, 600 S. 16th St., deck/porch/ADA Ramp
• Marcia Wilkins, 520 Breezy Point Dr., water heater
• Brandon Pickett and Shania VanKampen, 805 15th Ave. S., roof
• Robert Shumake, 3604 Horseshoe Dr., Addition
• Sally Shultz, 714 Orchard Ln., pool/hot tub
MAY 24
• Thomas Hodina, 224 N. 6th St., water heater
• Great River Bend Enterprises, 661 8th Ave. S., roof
• Great River Bend Enterprises, 701 8th Ave. S., roof
• Clinton County, 1900 N. 3rd St., interior remodel
• Jackquelyn Mussman, 642 8th Ave. S., furnace/boiler
• Alisse and Mark Thomas Jr., 1826 8th Ave. S., electrical
• Cassandra Wierema, 500 Scenic Dr., electrical
• Welser Marine Partnership, 2635 Lincolnway #C, sign
MAY 25
• Classic Garage, no address listed, roof
• Elijah and Sally Ball, 1000 5th Ave. N., roof
• Steven J. Smith, 1014 S. 4th St., demolition
• Thomas and Susan Claussen, 925 13th Ave. S., flat work
MAY 26
• Mark Cavanaugh, 1227 14th Ave. S., roof
• Amber Peters and Antoine Sampson, 743 8th Ave. S., roof
• Robert and Janice Conklin, 222 19th Pl., roof, siding
• Michael and Rhonda Howard, 1711 Roosevelt St., roof
• Ray Mitchell, 201 Fayette St., roof
• Ray Mitchell, 315 3rd Ave. N., roof
• Kevin Green, 2452 S 14th St., roof
• Ray Mitchell, 621 2nd Ave. S., roof
• Laura Bice, 262 19th Pl., furnace/boiler
• Carl and Cheryl Sweetman, 442 1st Ave., electrical
• Robert Cramm, 2342 12th Ave. S., electrical
• M. Drury Investments, 2342 13th Ave. S., furnace/boiler
• Jeffrey Dierks, 1666 27th Ave. S., water heater
• Ronald Hensley, 340 4th Ave. N., fence/shed/retaining wall
• David and Deborah Thompson, 325 S. 18th St., deck/porch
• Georgeann Lucewich, 1011 S. 9th St., roof
• Randy and Jill Isham, 205 S. 11th St., electrical
• Christopher Evans, 857 16th Ave. NW, pool/hot tub
MAY 27
• Kevin and Kelsey Bland, 1547 12th Ave. N., furnace/boiler
• Intermediate Care Gateway, 600 14th Ave. N., interior remodel
• ND Housing, 2733 S. 19th St., water heater
• Paul and Connie Balcom, 235 4th Ave. N., water heater
• Stephanie Carder, 618 Kenilworth Ct., furnace/boiler
• Pelham Properties, 1109 - 1119 N. 2nd St., roof
• Clinton County, 1900 N. 3rd St., interior remodel
• Randy and Jill Isham, 205 S. 11th St., basement water proofing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.