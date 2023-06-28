city of clinton building and neighborhood services
MAY 30

• Spencer Houston, 2519 Garfield St., siding

• Brian and Roxanne Baldwin, 724 Tower Road, interior remodel

• Kyle and Emily Jackson, 1711 N. Fourth St., water heater

• Kurt and Brenda Daehler, 706 S. 17th St., furnace/boiler

• Robert and Debra Witt, 1041 Sweetbriar Lane, furnace/boiler

• Keystone, Inc., 741 10th Ave. South, flat work

• Cindy Bouchard, 815 12th Ave. South, flat work

• Matthew and Emily Steenhard, 1531 Eighth Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall

• Sean and Jenna Jones, 553 Scenic Drive, deck/porch

MAY 31

• Michael Caples, 846 13th Ave. South, deck/porch

• Cara Webber, 2303 Garfield St., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Rausenberger Apartments, 2607 S. 16th St., electrical

• Boomheadshot LLC, 504 Main Ave., electrical

• Richard and Betty Happel, 341 Thorwaldsen Place, renovation

• James Coder, 211 Fayette St., certificate of occupancy

• RCC Holdings, 1427 Prospect Ave., basement water proofing

• MPI Clinton, 2716 S. 19th St., fence/shed/retaining wall

• City of Clinton Rugby Club, 1306 11th Ave. South, water heater

• Timothy and Tina Anderson, 827 N. Third St., plumbing

• Donald Hood, 419 22nd Place, furnace/boiler

• William and Darlene Hansen, 1008 N. 11th St., furnace/boiler

• Robert and Mary Jo Eads, 1942 Highland Court, furnace/boiler

• Keystone Inc., 806 Seventh Ave. South, new accessory building

• Jonathan Johnson, 2204 Roosevelt St., water heater

• Elizabeth Parker, 410 S. Ninth St., water heater

• Dorothea Olsen, 814 13th Ave. North, B5, water heater

• Valley Bluff, 2530 Nelson Drive, new commercial building

• City of Clinton, 4025 S. 30th St., burn permit fire marshal

JUNE 1

• Keystone, Inc., 108 S. Seventh St., furnace/boiler

• Terry and Connie Doescher, 512 30th Ave. North, furnace/boiler

• Dennis and Jennifer Medinger, 1626 12th Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• William and Brenda Sims, 712 N. 12th St., roof

• Lucas Steines, 152 Fayette St., roof

• Keystone, Inc., 271 20th Ave. North, furnace/boiler

• Steven Watters, 710 Surrey Court, furnace/boiler

• Jerry and Amanda Spicer, 1110 26th Ave. North, furnace/boiler

• Yong Han, 121 Main Ave., furnace/boiler

• Van and Becky Green, 2524 McKinley St., siding

• Timothy Berry, 3113 Skyline Drive, pool/hot tub

• Stephen and Brandi Estes, 915 Ikes Peak Road, furnace/boiler

• Josh and Stacy Sanderson, 109 S. Sixth St., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Jay Kadner, 1109 S. 23rd St., siding, roof

• Josh and Stacy Sanderson, 105 S. Sixth St., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Donald and Ellen Ketelsen, 1242 Eighth Ave. North, siding

• Mark Thomas, 707 11th Ave. South, siding

• Gary and Robin Strausser, 607 14th Ave. North, exterior remodel

• Richard and Sandra Gustafson, 1000 N. Third St., deck/porch

• Frye Development, 1310 19th Ave. NW, electrical

• Lindsay Blinkinsop, 721 14th Ave. NW, electrical

• No owner listed, 1347 Harrison Drive, fence/shed/retaining wall

• Eric and Kristin Brown, 1235 Third Ave. North, deck/porch

JUNE 2

• Keystone, Inc., 641 Fourth Ave. South, electrical

• Richard and Carolyn Phelan, 3209 McKinley St., roof

• Randy Hall, 755 Fourth Ave. South, roof

• Phyllis Herch, 1134 10th Ave. North, siding, exterior remodel

• Gail and Diane Vegter, 1202 Ninth Ave. South, exterior remodel

• Brent Galbraith, 1000 N. 11th St., exterior remodel

• William Ebensberger, 3523 N. Third St., roof

• Frank Streets Jr., 262 21st Place, chicken coop

• Merry Tack, 2221 N. Fifth St., solar

• Joshua and Ann Traverse, 1120 S. Ninth St., new accessory building

• Gary and Reagan Vance, 800 19th Ave. North, roof

• Nathaniel and Jacque Reafsnider, 1629 Ninth St. NW, furnace/boiler

• Steven Hanson, 2126 Iowa Ave., fence/shed/retaining wall

JUNE 5

• Clinton Women's Club, 420 Fifth Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall

JUNE 6

• Cody and Julie Eskew, 2324 13th Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall

• Paul Barnes, 3020 Roosevelt St., roof

• Brian VanDorn Sr., 724 N. Third St., fence/shed/retaining wall

• William and Arlene Reid, 1709 Crestline Drive, electrical

• Theodore Guilliams, 635 Eighth Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall

• Patty Smith, 636 Fourth Ave. South, pool/hot tub

JUNE 7

• Julie Schultz, 525 Ninth Ave. South, roof

• Darwin and Michelle Johnson, 638 35th Ave. North Court, pool/hot tub

JUNE 8

• Darrell and Eartha Davis, 543 Fifth Ave. South, roof

• Trevor Horst, 311 Second Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall

• Adrian and Barbara Deering, 3220 Harts Mill Road, roof

• Aric Ohsann, 818 13th Ave. South, siding

• Anthony Stoll, 1355 Harrison Drive, roof, siding

• Phyllis Herch, 1134 10th Ave. North, electrical

• Brian Dixon, 422 Meadowview Drive, roof, siding

• Eagleye Properties, 1245 15th Ave. South, electrical

• Dustin Vath, 1024 Fifth Ave. North, exterior remodel

• Bradley Ready, 2313 13th Ave. South, siding

• Jeffery Rowson, 503 Sixth Ave. North, siding

• Debra and Kevin Phillips, 1448 Prospect Ave., roof

• Windmill Hill, 1663 Lincoln Way, sign

• Joseph and Emma Martz, 1310 Main Ave., deck/porch

JUNE 9

• Scott Boehde, 1505 Main Ave., flat work

