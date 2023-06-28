MAY 30
• Spencer Houston, 2519 Garfield St., siding
• Brian and Roxanne Baldwin, 724 Tower Road, interior remodel
• Kyle and Emily Jackson, 1711 N. Fourth St., water heater
• Kurt and Brenda Daehler, 706 S. 17th St., furnace/boiler
• Robert and Debra Witt, 1041 Sweetbriar Lane, furnace/boiler
• Keystone, Inc., 741 10th Ave. South, flat work
• Cindy Bouchard, 815 12th Ave. South, flat work
• Matthew and Emily Steenhard, 1531 Eighth Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall
• Sean and Jenna Jones, 553 Scenic Drive, deck/porch
MAY 31
• Michael Caples, 846 13th Ave. South, deck/porch
• Cara Webber, 2303 Garfield St., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Rausenberger Apartments, 2607 S. 16th St., electrical
• Boomheadshot LLC, 504 Main Ave., electrical
• Richard and Betty Happel, 341 Thorwaldsen Place, renovation
• James Coder, 211 Fayette St., certificate of occupancy
• RCC Holdings, 1427 Prospect Ave., basement water proofing
• MPI Clinton, 2716 S. 19th St., fence/shed/retaining wall
• City of Clinton Rugby Club, 1306 11th Ave. South, water heater
• Timothy and Tina Anderson, 827 N. Third St., plumbing
• Donald Hood, 419 22nd Place, furnace/boiler
• William and Darlene Hansen, 1008 N. 11th St., furnace/boiler
• Robert and Mary Jo Eads, 1942 Highland Court, furnace/boiler
• Keystone Inc., 806 Seventh Ave. South, new accessory building
• Jonathan Johnson, 2204 Roosevelt St., water heater
• Elizabeth Parker, 410 S. Ninth St., water heater
• Dorothea Olsen, 814 13th Ave. North, B5, water heater
• Valley Bluff, 2530 Nelson Drive, new commercial building
• City of Clinton, 4025 S. 30th St., burn permit fire marshal
JUNE 1
• Keystone, Inc., 108 S. Seventh St., furnace/boiler
• Terry and Connie Doescher, 512 30th Ave. North, furnace/boiler
• Dennis and Jennifer Medinger, 1626 12th Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• William and Brenda Sims, 712 N. 12th St., roof
• Lucas Steines, 152 Fayette St., roof
• Keystone, Inc., 271 20th Ave. North, furnace/boiler
• Steven Watters, 710 Surrey Court, furnace/boiler
• Jerry and Amanda Spicer, 1110 26th Ave. North, furnace/boiler
• Yong Han, 121 Main Ave., furnace/boiler
• Van and Becky Green, 2524 McKinley St., siding
• Timothy Berry, 3113 Skyline Drive, pool/hot tub
• Stephen and Brandi Estes, 915 Ikes Peak Road, furnace/boiler
• Josh and Stacy Sanderson, 109 S. Sixth St., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Jay Kadner, 1109 S. 23rd St., siding, roof
• Josh and Stacy Sanderson, 105 S. Sixth St., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Donald and Ellen Ketelsen, 1242 Eighth Ave. North, siding
• Mark Thomas, 707 11th Ave. South, siding
• Gary and Robin Strausser, 607 14th Ave. North, exterior remodel
• Richard and Sandra Gustafson, 1000 N. Third St., deck/porch
• Frye Development, 1310 19th Ave. NW, electrical
• Lindsay Blinkinsop, 721 14th Ave. NW, electrical
• No owner listed, 1347 Harrison Drive, fence/shed/retaining wall
• Eric and Kristin Brown, 1235 Third Ave. North, deck/porch
JUNE 2
• Keystone, Inc., 641 Fourth Ave. South, electrical
• Richard and Carolyn Phelan, 3209 McKinley St., roof
• Randy Hall, 755 Fourth Ave. South, roof
• Phyllis Herch, 1134 10th Ave. North, siding, exterior remodel
• Gail and Diane Vegter, 1202 Ninth Ave. South, exterior remodel
• Brent Galbraith, 1000 N. 11th St., exterior remodel
• William Ebensberger, 3523 N. Third St., roof
• Frank Streets Jr., 262 21st Place, chicken coop
• Merry Tack, 2221 N. Fifth St., solar
• Joshua and Ann Traverse, 1120 S. Ninth St., new accessory building
• Gary and Reagan Vance, 800 19th Ave. North, roof
• Nathaniel and Jacque Reafsnider, 1629 Ninth St. NW, furnace/boiler
• Steven Hanson, 2126 Iowa Ave., fence/shed/retaining wall
JUNE 5
• Clinton Women's Club, 420 Fifth Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall
JUNE 6
• Cody and Julie Eskew, 2324 13th Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall
• Paul Barnes, 3020 Roosevelt St., roof
• Brian VanDorn Sr., 724 N. Third St., fence/shed/retaining wall
• William and Arlene Reid, 1709 Crestline Drive, electrical
• Theodore Guilliams, 635 Eighth Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall
• Patty Smith, 636 Fourth Ave. South, pool/hot tub
JUNE 7
• Julie Schultz, 525 Ninth Ave. South, roof
• Darwin and Michelle Johnson, 638 35th Ave. North Court, pool/hot tub
JUNE 8
• Darrell and Eartha Davis, 543 Fifth Ave. South, roof
• Trevor Horst, 311 Second Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall
• Adrian and Barbara Deering, 3220 Harts Mill Road, roof
• Aric Ohsann, 818 13th Ave. South, siding
• Anthony Stoll, 1355 Harrison Drive, roof, siding
• Phyllis Herch, 1134 10th Ave. North, electrical
• Brian Dixon, 422 Meadowview Drive, roof, siding
• Eagleye Properties, 1245 15th Ave. South, electrical
• Dustin Vath, 1024 Fifth Ave. North, exterior remodel
• Bradley Ready, 2313 13th Ave. South, siding
• Jeffery Rowson, 503 Sixth Ave. North, siding
• Debra and Kevin Phillips, 1448 Prospect Ave., roof
• Windmill Hill, 1663 Lincoln Way, sign
• Joseph and Emma Martz, 1310 Main Ave., deck/porch
JUNE 9
• Scott Boehde, 1505 Main Ave., flat work
