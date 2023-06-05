May 15
• Randall and Maureen Pollpeter, 1512 12th Ave. N., flat work
• Beverly Wallace, 3816 Eagle Heights Drive, furnace/boiler
• Todd and Karen Mangler, 1111 Sweetbriar Lane, furnace/boiler
• ZAPD Investments, 258 Myra Pl., roof
• Scott and Christine Levine, 4025 Brandy Lane, porch/deck
• John Rausenberger, 2607 S. 16th St., siding
• Grant Melvin, 1312 11th Ave. N., water heater
• Skyline Residential Services, 313 25th Ave. N., water heater
• Patricia West, 754 5th Ave. S., electrical
• H & R Real Estate, 437 5th Ave. S., deck/porch
• Doug and Allison Schultz, 410 Ridgecrest Dr., furnace/boiler
May 16
• Kelly VanZuiden, 1707 S. Bluff Blvd., renovation
• Holiday Inn Express, 2800 S. 25th St., electrical
• Rafael and Maria Ramirez, 1042 N. 13th St., electrical
• David and Sarah Johnson, 406 N. 2nd St., electrical
• Royce Ewalt, 250 17th Pl., electrical
• Joshua Eggers, 2340 Chancy St., roof
• Anne Polise, 1412 Windsor Dr., furnace/boiler
May 17
• Joseph and Barbara Peters, 2233 13th Ave. S., addition
• Stanley and Illene Eggers, 2200 Harts Mill Road, pool/hot tub
• Jennifer Griser, 1801 Garfield St., electrical
• WBI Real Estate, 712 Melrose Ct., water heater
• Laurie Shipley, 822 13th Ave. S., water heater
• Rosalie and Harry Holsclaw Jr., 510 Apple Valley Lane, water heater
• Shaune Kennedy, 3219 N. 3rd St., water heater
• Deanna Posey, 1938 Lincolnway, furnace/boiler
• SVP LLC, 615 2nd Ave. S., water heater
• Phyllis Herch, 1134 10th Ave. N., water heater
• Charles Allison, 220 5th Ave. N., roof
May 18
• Iowa Grain & Fertilizer, 4540 Lincolnway, sign
• Regina Lehman, 1701 Crestline Dr., furnace/boiler
• Jean Jackson, 732 Argyle Ct., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Patrick and Angie Mullaley, 876 Pheasant Run Rd., roof
• Kevin and Joanne Cunningham, 511 S. 32nd St., deck/porch
• Frye Development, 1310 19th Ave. NW, interior remodel
May 19
• Brandon and Kelli Waldorf, 1124 Jefferies Dr., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Billion, 2409 Lincolnway, water heater
• Jason Carter, 1240 8th Ave. S., roof
• Mike Dietrick, 830 11th Ave. S., roof, siding
• Afije Mustafa, 1332 9th St. NW, pool/hot tub
• Brian Dalldorf, 2306 2nd Ave. S., water heater
• Joseph and Lisa Fratianni, 1140 10th Ave. N., siding
• Joshua Hickey, 2348 N. 7th St., roof
• Bradley Ready, 2313 13th Ave. S., roof
• Lori Morgan, 1026 N. 12th St., siding
• Alejandro Guzman, 1124 N. 10th St., pool/hot tub
May 22
• Gary and Kristine Hensel, 1817 N. 10th St., roof
• James and M. F. Hilgendorf, 2215 Roosevelt St., roof
• Michael and Rebecca Harris, 732 6th Ave. S., pool/hot tub
• Brenda Bates, 622 2nd Ave. S., roof
• Bradley Ready, 2313 13th Ave. S., exterior remodel
• Dwain and Debbie Johnson, 1950 S. Bluff Blvd., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Timothy Berry, 3113 Skyline Dr., electrical
May 23
• Dale and Christine Nichols, 226 2nd Ave. S., deck/porch
• Michelle and Sydney Savochka, 810 6th Ave. S., roof
• GST Holdings, 81 Main Ave., renovation
• Donald and Joy Horst, 3102 N. 2nd St., water heater
• Thomas Hodina, 811 13th Ave. S., interior remodel
• Joseph and Sarah Raaymakers, 711 S. 17th St., deck/porch
• David and Betty Wilson, 415 14th Ave. N., deck/porch
• Nicholas and Gabrielle Scott, 712 N. 13th St., pool/hot tub
• William Wheeler, 1230 9th Ave. S., solar
• Brad and Karen Clark, 903 N. 12th St., deck/porch
• Marcia Heath, 1000 Briarcliff Lane, basement water proofing
• William and Brenda Sims, 712 N. 12th St., electrical
May 24
• Jorge Rodriquez, 1850 S. Bluff Blvd., roof
• Jon Jaques, 3107 Skyline Dr., pool/hot tub
• John and Pamela Leslie, 1817 East Lane, fence/shed/retaining wall
May 25
• R Brandt LLC, 640 6th Ave. S., siding, water heater, furnace, electrical
• Anthony and Mikayla Thomas, 433 9th Ave. S., roof
• Jay and Gealdine Gideonsen, 740 14th Ave. S., roof
• Armando and Maria Cuatlatl, 1360 Harrison Dr., roof
• Thomas and Cynthia Ugarph, 541 9th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Brian and Heidi Harlock, 550 Scenic Dr., roof
• Lori Peterson, 1517 S. 14th St., flat work
• Keith and Amber Chandanais, 616 Argyle Ct., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Kristin Griebel, 1108 S. 22nd St., fence/shed/retaining wall
• JTC Rentals, 907 N. 4th St., electrical
• David and Suzanne Rose, 4426 Bellevue Road, electrical
• No owner listed, 115 N. 3rd St., electrical
• Robert and Tracy Kromminga, 1401 Caroline Ave., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Sandra Bice, 1620 2nd Ave. S., furnace/boiler
