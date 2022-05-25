MAY 16
John and Deborah Ernst, 2315 Roosevelt St., interior remodel.
Donald and Gloria Eskew, 2322 Cameron Dr., roof.
Jason and Jennifer Fisher, 342 19th Pl., deck/porch/ADA ramp.
Steven and Joleen Napolitano, 507 N. 3rd St., deck/porch/ADA ramp.
Laura and Andrew McDougall, 1733 5th Ave. S., flat work.
Bruce Aude, 3843 Eagle Heights Dr., flat work.
Christa Jackson, 1127 N. 4th St., electrical.
Jennifer Halsted, 825 3rd Ave. S., water heater, furnace/boiler/GEO thermal.
SJB Home Rentals, 2509 Westhaven Pl., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal.
Carol and Brandon Coulston, 920 N. 11th St., interior remodel.
Darla Bender, 611 18th Ave. N., roof.
Brad and Claire Borgwardt, 906 Oak Knolls Ct., siding.
MAY 17
No owner listed, 707 Eclipse Lane, roof.
Michael and Charlote Fullan, 1140 11th Ave. N., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal.
Mark and Kay Hake, 317 28th Ave. N., electrical.
Scott Boehde, 321 5th Ave. S. #1, interior remodel.
Brian and Jill Lemke, 2804 N. 11th St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
Christopher and Barbara Olson, 544 4th Ave. S., electrical.
MAY 18
Michael and Catherine McDanel, 1803 N. 10th St., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal.
Jason and Stacy Faur, 731 N. 11th St., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal.
Michael and Hanna Rickertsen, 212 Adams Pl., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal.
David and Wendy Hugunin, 350 Deer Creek Rd. E, furnace/boiler/GEO thermal.
William Kurokawa, 1156 8th Ave. S., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal.
Neal and Anita Abbott, 519 7th Ave. S., roof.
Stephen and Melissa Diesch, 4625 Bellevue Rd., new accessory building.
Jonathan and Patricia Woods, 327 19th Pl., roof.
David and Vera Torres, 110 27th Ave. N., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal.
Cynthia Schay, 331 1st Ave., fence/shed/retaining wall.
MAY 19
Tammy Jacobs, 415 N. 5th St., roof.
Gregg Rayburn, 1837 Mill Ct., roof.
Dennis and Angela Resh, 711 Elmhurst Ct., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal.
LLC Series 11 AMPS, 1604 S. 19th St., furnace/boiler/GEO thermal.
Larry Blair, 735 8th Ave. S., water heater, furnace.
Sally Niebuhr, 916 N. 3rd St., demolition.
Patrick and Sharon Mooney, 424 30th Ave. N., water heater.
Mark and Diana Hutton, 530 Woodland Dr., water heater.
Douglas and Debora Stewart, 514 S. 9th St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
Edwin and Teresa Wing, 2814 N. 3rd St., interior remodel.
MAY 20
Bender Yiputra Family Trust, 824 5th Ave. S., interior remodel.
Marcus and Brittney Lemon, 847 14th Ave. S., roof.
Gilbert and Brianna Leyvas, 1134 6th Ave. N., water heater, renovations.
Emily Flynn, 249 N. 6th St., ECIA rehab.
Tekilae Brown, 1423 N. 3rd St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
Anastasios and V.S. Kavadas, 704 8th Ave. S., water heater.
No owner listed, 902 13th Ave. N., roof.
City of Clinton, 537 Ballpark Dr., water heater.
Zandra Hayes, 1022 Galbraith Dr., roof.
Resh Properties, 620 N. 5th St., electrical.
