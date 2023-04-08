March 13
• Clinton Holdings, 1256 Gateway Ave., water heater.
• Jerome and Nancy Kedley, 947 13th Ave. North, water heater.
• No owner listed, 1022 N. 13th St., water heater.
• Stephen and Gretchen Gallo, 543 33rd Ave. North, interior remodel.
• Donald Potack, 1212 11th Ave. North, water heater.
• Linda Waddell, 3000 N. Second St., water heater.
• Terry and Eileen Dash, 3161 Skyline Drive, water heater.
• RQA LLC, 707 Locust Place, electrical.
• Sabrina Lippens, 3000 Skyline Drive, chicken coop.
• Rose Investments, 2712 S. 25th St., furnace.
• Karen Martensen, 733 12th Ave. North, basement water proofing.
• Cheryl Mallinger, 844 14th Ave. South, basement water proofing.
• Jonathan and Linda Shaff, 1740 Fifth Ave. South, water heater.
• Ascentra Credit Union, 1702 N. Second St., water heater.
• Jacob and Kala Avery, 213 31st Ave. North, water heater.
• Henry and Lois Wilk, 134 N. Fifth St., electrical.
• Linda Thompson, 1736 Garrett Ave., water heater.
• Lerup Assets, 507 Third Ave. South, water heater.
• Robert and Gail Chandler, 754 12th Ave. North, water heater.
• Richard and Judith Petersen, 71 Prairie View Court, water heater.
• Cody Seeley, 500 Fifth Ave. North, water heater.
March 14
• Darla Bender, 611 18th Ave. North, roof.
• Jon Kavanaugh, 630 First Ave., electrical.
• Linda Bousman, 919 Pershing Blvd., water heater.
• Ronald and Rebeccca Olthoff, 1430 N. Third St., siding.
• Mandan Clarke, 2220 Roosevelt St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
March 15
• Bruce Aude, 3843 Eagle Heights Drive, roof.
• Steven Schaffer, 1117 Briarcliff Lane, water heater.
• David and Diane Tuescher, 1000 10th Ave. North, water heater.
• Michael and Jill Paul, 811 Seventh Ave. South, furnace.
• Tylor Mitchell, 1206 S. Ninth St., furnace.
• Joshua Eggers, 2312 13th Ave. South, roof.
• Mark Cottrell, 2333 N. Fifth St., siding.
• Tyler Petersen, 1645 Harrison Drive, roof.
• Paul and Latonya Struve, 1235 Eighth Ave. North, roof.
• Lerup Assets, 214 Lee Court, furnace.
• Lisa Frett, 1825 Eighth Ave. South, water heater.
• Albert Pasqualli, 1027 Pershing Blvd., water heater.
• Sharon Dierks, 301 N. Second St., roof.
• Brenda Fuller, 827 S. Bluff Blvd., roof.
• Towne & Country Clinton LLC, 1630 Garrett Ave., furnace.
• ZAPD Investments, 1300 Second Ave. South, electrical.
March 16
• Jerry Houston, 2523 Garfield St., siding.
• Mark and Helen Peters, 557 30th Ave. North, roof.
• Jordan Schultz and Ashley Corbin, 546 Third Ave. South, siding.
• Kelly Larkey, 1019 Pershing Blvd., roof.
• Daniel and Carol Mabee, 215 Thorwaldsen Place, water heater.
• Trinity Church, 1605 13th Ave. North, electrical.
March 17
• Gregory and Angela Walling, 734 13th Ave. South, siding.
• Richard and Betty Happel, 341 Thorwaldsen Place, electrical.
• Patrick and Andrea Jones, 852 11th Ave. South, water heater.
• Stefanie and Mason Burmahl, 2104 Pershing Blvd., roof, interior remodel.
• Jairo Maradiaga, 722 10th Ave. South, exterior remodel.
