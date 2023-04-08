city of clinton building and neighborhood services
March 13

• Clinton Holdings, 1256 Gateway Ave., water heater.

• Jerome and Nancy Kedley, 947 13th Ave. North, water heater.

• No owner listed, 1022 N. 13th St., water heater.

• Stephen and Gretchen Gallo, 543 33rd Ave. North, interior remodel.

• Donald Potack, 1212 11th Ave. North, water heater.

• Linda Waddell, 3000 N. Second St., water heater.

• Terry and Eileen Dash, 3161 Skyline Drive, water heater.

• RQA LLC, 707 Locust Place, electrical.

• Sabrina Lippens, 3000 Skyline Drive, chicken coop.

• Rose Investments, 2712 S. 25th St., furnace.

• Karen Martensen, 733 12th Ave. North, basement water proofing.

• Cheryl Mallinger, 844 14th Ave. South, basement water proofing.

• Jonathan and Linda Shaff, 1740 Fifth Ave. South, water heater.

• Ascentra Credit Union, 1702 N. Second St., water heater.

• Jacob and Kala Avery, 213 31st Ave. North, water heater.

• Henry and Lois Wilk, 134 N. Fifth St., electrical.

• Linda Thompson, 1736 Garrett Ave., water heater.

• Lerup Assets, 507 Third Ave. South, water heater.

• Robert and Gail Chandler, 754 12th Ave. North, water heater.

• Richard and Judith Petersen, 71 Prairie View Court, water heater.

• Cody Seeley, 500 Fifth Ave. North, water heater.

March 14

• Darla Bender, 611 18th Ave. North, roof.

• Jon Kavanaugh, 630 First Ave., electrical.

• Linda Bousman, 919 Pershing Blvd., water heater.

• Ronald and Rebeccca Olthoff, 1430 N. Third St., siding.

• Mandan Clarke, 2220 Roosevelt St., fence/shed/retaining wall.

March 15

• Bruce Aude, 3843 Eagle Heights Drive, roof.

• Steven Schaffer, 1117 Briarcliff Lane, water heater.

• David and Diane Tuescher, 1000 10th Ave. North, water heater.

• Michael and Jill Paul, 811 Seventh Ave. South, furnace.

• Tylor Mitchell, 1206 S. Ninth St., furnace.

• Joshua Eggers, 2312 13th Ave. South, roof.

• Mark Cottrell, 2333 N. Fifth St., siding.

• Tyler Petersen, 1645 Harrison Drive, roof.

• Paul and Latonya Struve, 1235 Eighth Ave. North, roof.

• Lerup Assets, 214 Lee Court, furnace.

• Lisa Frett, 1825 Eighth Ave. South, water heater.

• Albert Pasqualli, 1027 Pershing Blvd., water heater.

• Sharon Dierks, 301 N. Second St., roof.

• Brenda Fuller, 827 S. Bluff Blvd., roof.

• Towne & Country Clinton LLC, 1630 Garrett Ave., furnace.

• ZAPD Investments, 1300 Second Ave. South, electrical.

March 16

• Jerry Houston, 2523 Garfield St., siding.

• Mark and Helen Peters, 557 30th Ave. North, roof.

• Jordan Schultz and Ashley Corbin, 546 Third Ave. South, siding.

• Kelly Larkey, 1019 Pershing Blvd., roof.

• Daniel and Carol Mabee, 215 Thorwaldsen Place, water heater.

• Trinity Church, 1605 13th Ave. North, electrical.

March 17

• Gregory and Angela Walling, 734 13th Ave. South, siding.

• Richard and Betty Happel, 341 Thorwaldsen Place, electrical.

• Patrick and Andrea Jones, 852 11th Ave. South, water heater.

• Stefanie and Mason Burmahl, 2104 Pershing Blvd., roof, interior remodel.

• Jairo Maradiaga, 722 10th Ave. South, exterior remodel.

