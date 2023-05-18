city of clinton building and neighborhood services
MAY 8

• Joseph and Kerry Misiag, 3014 Harts Mill Road, deck/porch

• Kathleen and George Walker, 514 First Ave., deck/porch

• Donald and Barbara Jacobsen, 1507 Honey Lane, electrical

• Keystone Inc., 641 Fourth Ave. South, ECIA Rehab

• Michael and Marlana Nass, 1701 Eighth Ave. South, siding

• Douglas Walwer, 2102 Garfield St., deck/porch/pool/hot tub

• Mark and Shannon Leding, 2919 Roosevelt St., renovation

MAY 9

• Shane and Christa Pinder, 211 21st Ave. North, roof

• Brian Swanson, 210 S. Bluff Blvd., roof

• Rose Investments, 2712 S. 25th St., furnace/boiler

• Matthew Earles, 2913 N. Second St., electrical

• Shane Haskell, 327 Thorwaldsen Place, electrical

• Ximeo and Guadalupe Cuatlacuatl, 420 10th Ave. South, roof, siding, renovation

• Joshua Hitchcock, 861 14th Ave. NW, roof

• Tim and Leasa Swamberger, 759 12th Ave. North, siding, exterior remodel

• Jennifer Detterman, 1134 Sixth Ave. North, electrical

MAY 10

• H & R Real Estate, 437 Fifth Ave. South, deck/porch

• Michael Balous Jr., 2211 12th Ave. South, roof, siding

• Frances Buelow, 1137 Eighth Ave. North, roof

• Christopher Couppee, 236 Seventh Ave. North, roof

• Jason and Michele Thomas, 3514 Pershing Blvd., roof

• Chad and Cindy Tinderholt, 2528 N. Third St., siding

• Peter and Mary Kaup, 2127 13th Ave. North, roof

• Michael and Carie Wills, 1115 S. 22nd St., roof

• Tyler Peterson, 1645 Harrison Drive, siding

• John and Gloria Pickens, 540 11th Ave. South, siding

• Jill Moeller, 1031 10th Ave. North, roof

• Paul Atley and Theresa Presson, 2308 Wallace St., siding, roof

• Mark Thomas, 707 11th Ave. South, roof

MAY 11

• Guillermo Tieso, 545 Fifth Ave. North, solar

• Paul and Mary Thompson, 1712 S. Bluff Blvd., roof

• Carol Stowe, 601 S. 18th St., furnace/boiler

• Joanne Schroeder, 100 Whispering Pines, furnace/boiler

• Darwin and Darla Neff, 1531 Springdale Drive, furnace/boiler

• Lincoln Meadows LLC, 5000 Lincoln Way, furnace/boiler

• Debra Smith, 1819 Roosevelt St., water heater

• Steven Issen, 92 11th Ave. South, water heater

• Michael and Kelley Dodd, 2129 Second Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• Christopher Gaddy, 1600 N. Seventh St., furnace/boiler

• No owner listed, 518 23rd Ave. North, furnace/boiler

• Marsha Thrall, 607 Third Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• Maxine and Elmira Edwards, 414 13th Ave. North, furnace/boiler

• Kim Leech, 115 S. Third St., furnace/boiler

• GST Holdings, 81 Main Ave., furnace/boiler

• Brandon Rumler, 267 17th Place, water heater

• Mark and Paula Oberbeck, 616 N. 12th St., water heater

• Afije Mustafa, 1332 Ninth St. NW, water heater

• Michael Espey, 128 Fifth Ave. South, roof

• Snell Zornig, 302 Third Ave. South, roof

• Laurie Lilly, 722 Fifth Ave. South, furnace/boiler

MAY 12

• Rogis Properties, 2401 Prospect Ave., roof

