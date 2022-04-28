city of clinton building and neighborhood services
APRIL 11

• H & R Real Estate, 556 4th Ave. S., roof.

• Steven and Dana Sharer, 1955 Overlook Ct., roof.

• Susan Mostek, 730 1st Ave., deck, porch ADA ramp.

• James Eckland, 1240 8th Ave. S., siding.

• Jacquelin Overson, 2312 N. 8th St., water heater.

• Clyde and Jamie Dornbush, 2922 Pershing Blvd., siding.

• Bruce Aude, 3843 Eagle Heights Dr., interior remodel.

• Clarence Jr. and Julie Lair, 304 N. 3rd St., roof, siding.

• Steven and Deborah Sandholdt, 2512 Garfield St., siding.

• Denise Tipton, 811 Park Pl., roof.

• Charles and Jenifer Barr, 1880 Circle Dr. S., water heater.

• Alice Stuedemann, 1711 27th Ave. S., electrical.

• David Stoecker, 3331 McKinley St., electrical.

• Chester and Donna Snow, 2015 Roosevelt St., electrical.

• Timothy Angel, 2008 N. 6th St., interior remodel.

APRIL 12

• Chance Kilburg, 823 6th Ave. S., fence, shed, retaining wall.

• Federal National Mortgage Assoc., 563 9th Ave. S., electrical.

• Bruce Aude, 3843 Eagle Heights Dr., electrical.

• Kevin and Kelly Kash, 3744 Cragmor Drive, roof.

• No parcel owner listed, 527 S. Mill Creek, furnace/boiler.

• TL Flatten LLC, 722-726 S 12th St., exterior remodel.

• Bobbi Jo Coggins, 563 8th Ave. S., roof and siding.

• Carlene and Brent Carstensen, 1114 N. 5th St., solar energy.

• Verna Rowson, 1807 Pershing Blvd., water heater.

• UT Enterprises, 1585 Main Ave., new commercial building.

• Frances Thoms, 1715 N. 4th St., water heater.

• The Landing Apartments, 2684 Friendship Trail #14, water heater.

• John and Sandra Loyd, 1131 N. 11th St., water heater.

• Steven and Carol Kupfer, 314 17th Ave. N., water heater.

• River Cities IRAS, 102 S. 2nd St., roof.

APRIL 13

• Lerup Assets, 315 2nd Ave. S., electrical.

• Wilson Lofts, 217 5th Ave. S., interior remodel.

• Lawrence Leonard, 1917 N. 3rd St., fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Jeff Hermann, 269 23rd Ave. N., demolition.

• Ellen Jones, 611 11th Ave. S., roof.

APRIL 14

• Brenton and Hannah Kooi, 865 16th Ave. NW, roof and siding.

• Diane Springer, 814 23rd Ave. N., siding.

• Matthew and Patricia Howard, 3142 Valley View Ct., new residential dwelling.

• Jason Trenkamp, 419 14th Ave. N., exterior remodel.

• Joseph and Laura Rose, 1552 Main Ave., new accessory building.

• John and Ann Nichols, 93 Main Ave., electrical.

• Mark Vulich, 303 4th Ave. S., roof.

• Kenneth and Kathleen Bott, 1105 Keith Ct., deck/porch/ADA ramp.

• Joshua Schneider, 1107 N. 11th St., roof.

• Sayleen Starbuck, 2628 Cleveland St., roof.

• no parcel owner listed, 902 N. 2nd St., sign.

• Linda and Michael Portz, 1024 Briarcliff Ln., roof.

• Eagle Point Realty, 2819 Garfield St., water heater.

• Eagle Point Realty, 1223 S. 7th St., water heater.

• Hometown Real Estate, 724 N. 11th St., new accessory building.

APRIL 15

• Lowell and CL Sievers, 1826 Glendale Rd., water heater.

• Robert Smith, 200 N. 6th St., electrical.

• Vicky Pladna, 1135 N. 11th St., basement water proofing.

• Sierra Geronzin, 732 N. 11th St., basement water proofing.

• Jacob Crigger, 100 33rd Ave. N., basement water proofing.

• Christine Rallie, 1504 Pershing Blvd., exterior remodel.

