APRIL 11
• H & R Real Estate, 556 4th Ave. S., roof.
• Steven and Dana Sharer, 1955 Overlook Ct., roof.
• Susan Mostek, 730 1st Ave., deck, porch ADA ramp.
• James Eckland, 1240 8th Ave. S., siding.
• Jacquelin Overson, 2312 N. 8th St., water heater.
• Clyde and Jamie Dornbush, 2922 Pershing Blvd., siding.
• Bruce Aude, 3843 Eagle Heights Dr., interior remodel.
• Clarence Jr. and Julie Lair, 304 N. 3rd St., roof, siding.
• Steven and Deborah Sandholdt, 2512 Garfield St., siding.
• Denise Tipton, 811 Park Pl., roof.
• Charles and Jenifer Barr, 1880 Circle Dr. S., water heater.
• Alice Stuedemann, 1711 27th Ave. S., electrical.
• David Stoecker, 3331 McKinley St., electrical.
• Chester and Donna Snow, 2015 Roosevelt St., electrical.
• Timothy Angel, 2008 N. 6th St., interior remodel.
APRIL 12
• Chance Kilburg, 823 6th Ave. S., fence, shed, retaining wall.
• Federal National Mortgage Assoc., 563 9th Ave. S., electrical.
• Bruce Aude, 3843 Eagle Heights Dr., electrical.
• Kevin and Kelly Kash, 3744 Cragmor Drive, roof.
• No parcel owner listed, 527 S. Mill Creek, furnace/boiler.
• TL Flatten LLC, 722-726 S 12th St., exterior remodel.
• Bobbi Jo Coggins, 563 8th Ave. S., roof and siding.
• Carlene and Brent Carstensen, 1114 N. 5th St., solar energy.
• Verna Rowson, 1807 Pershing Blvd., water heater.
• UT Enterprises, 1585 Main Ave., new commercial building.
• Frances Thoms, 1715 N. 4th St., water heater.
• The Landing Apartments, 2684 Friendship Trail #14, water heater.
• John and Sandra Loyd, 1131 N. 11th St., water heater.
• Steven and Carol Kupfer, 314 17th Ave. N., water heater.
• River Cities IRAS, 102 S. 2nd St., roof.
APRIL 13
• Lerup Assets, 315 2nd Ave. S., electrical.
• Wilson Lofts, 217 5th Ave. S., interior remodel.
• Lawrence Leonard, 1917 N. 3rd St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Jeff Hermann, 269 23rd Ave. N., demolition.
• Ellen Jones, 611 11th Ave. S., roof.
APRIL 14
• Brenton and Hannah Kooi, 865 16th Ave. NW, roof and siding.
• Diane Springer, 814 23rd Ave. N., siding.
• Matthew and Patricia Howard, 3142 Valley View Ct., new residential dwelling.
• Jason Trenkamp, 419 14th Ave. N., exterior remodel.
• Joseph and Laura Rose, 1552 Main Ave., new accessory building.
• John and Ann Nichols, 93 Main Ave., electrical.
• Mark Vulich, 303 4th Ave. S., roof.
• Kenneth and Kathleen Bott, 1105 Keith Ct., deck/porch/ADA ramp.
• Joshua Schneider, 1107 N. 11th St., roof.
• Sayleen Starbuck, 2628 Cleveland St., roof.
• no parcel owner listed, 902 N. 2nd St., sign.
• Linda and Michael Portz, 1024 Briarcliff Ln., roof.
• Eagle Point Realty, 2819 Garfield St., water heater.
• Eagle Point Realty, 1223 S. 7th St., water heater.
• Hometown Real Estate, 724 N. 11th St., new accessory building.
APRIL 15
• Lowell and CL Sievers, 1826 Glendale Rd., water heater.
• Robert Smith, 200 N. 6th St., electrical.
• Vicky Pladna, 1135 N. 11th St., basement water proofing.
• Sierra Geronzin, 732 N. 11th St., basement water proofing.
• Jacob Crigger, 100 33rd Ave. N., basement water proofing.
• Christine Rallie, 1504 Pershing Blvd., exterior remodel.
