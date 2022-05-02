city of clinton building and neighborhood services
APRIL 25

• Justus and Melissa Immel, 1314 N. 3rd St., roof.

• Thomas Hodina, 233 N. 6th St., roof and interior remodel.

• Richard and Carol Hudson, 727 Mill Creek Lane, electrical.

• Joy Jensen, 818 N. 2nd St., roof.

• Steven and Nancy Speck, 1320 N. 4th St., roof.

• Pathway Living Center, 416 11th Ave. S., electrical.

• Dreamland Investments, 915 N. 2nd St., water heater.

• Dreamland Investments, 522 5th Ave. N., water heater

• Carla Updike, 1620 9th St. NW, siding.

• B&K Building Partnership, 1134 Camanche Ave., sidewalk cafe.

• JSKK Investments, 1005 5th Ave. S., deck, porch, ADA ramp.

APRIL 26

• Josh and Stacy Sanderson, 246 34th Ave. N., pool/hot tub.

APRIL 27

• James McGrogan, 1146 9th Ave. S., electrical.

• Joseph and Charlotte Hughes, 2701 N. 3rd St., pool/hot tub, fence, shed, retaining wall.

• Christopher Byrns, 698 S. 32nd St., pool/hot tub.

• Bruce Aude, 3843 Eagle Heights Dr., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal.

• Jeff and Jean Medinger, 2911 N. 4th St., basement water proofing.

• Terrance Goodell, 70 34th Ave. N., roof, siding.

• Gary and Shauna Rollins, 1612 N. 4th St., roof.

• Jonathan and Linda Shaff, 1740 5th Ave. S., roof.

APRIL 28

• Patrick and Alicia Clark, 1324 9th St. NW, pool/hot tub.

• Lincoln Meadows LLC, 5000 Linconlway (front), electrical.

• John Dermody II, 2831 Pershing Blvd., chicken coop.

• 5th Ave. S. Properties, 629 7th Ave. S., shed/fence/retaining wall.

APRIL 29

• Judy and Kevin Schaley, 616 3rd Ave. S., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal.

• Daniel and Deborah Dopson, 740 N. 12th St., flat work.

• Lydia Thayer, 2384 Dunham St., new accessory building.

• Fred Grams IV, 314 11th Ave. N, roof.

• H & R Real Estate, 334 3rd Ave. S., siding, exterior remodel.

• H & R Real Estate, 2100 Pershing Blvd., siding, exterior remodel.

• H & R Real Estate, 556 4th Ave. S., exterior remodel.

• Michael and Kelly Weston, 1302 S. 13th St., roof.

• Buddy Boden, 538 2nd Ave. S., siding.

• City of Clinton, 212 4th Ave. S., electrical.

• Kenneth Vogel, 416 2nd Ave. S., roof.

