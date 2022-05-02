APRIL 25
• Justus and Melissa Immel, 1314 N. 3rd St., roof.
• Thomas Hodina, 233 N. 6th St., roof and interior remodel.
• Richard and Carol Hudson, 727 Mill Creek Lane, electrical.
• Joy Jensen, 818 N. 2nd St., roof.
• Steven and Nancy Speck, 1320 N. 4th St., roof.
• Pathway Living Center, 416 11th Ave. S., electrical.
• Dreamland Investments, 915 N. 2nd St., water heater.
• Dreamland Investments, 522 5th Ave. N., water heater
• Carla Updike, 1620 9th St. NW, siding.
• B&K Building Partnership, 1134 Camanche Ave., sidewalk cafe.
• JSKK Investments, 1005 5th Ave. S., deck, porch, ADA ramp.
APRIL 26
• Josh and Stacy Sanderson, 246 34th Ave. N., pool/hot tub.
APRIL 27
• James McGrogan, 1146 9th Ave. S., electrical.
• Joseph and Charlotte Hughes, 2701 N. 3rd St., pool/hot tub, fence, shed, retaining wall.
• Christopher Byrns, 698 S. 32nd St., pool/hot tub.
• Bruce Aude, 3843 Eagle Heights Dr., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal.
• Jeff and Jean Medinger, 2911 N. 4th St., basement water proofing.
• Terrance Goodell, 70 34th Ave. N., roof, siding.
• Gary and Shauna Rollins, 1612 N. 4th St., roof.
• Jonathan and Linda Shaff, 1740 5th Ave. S., roof.
APRIL 28
• Patrick and Alicia Clark, 1324 9th St. NW, pool/hot tub.
• Lincoln Meadows LLC, 5000 Linconlway (front), electrical.
• John Dermody II, 2831 Pershing Blvd., chicken coop.
• 5th Ave. S. Properties, 629 7th Ave. S., shed/fence/retaining wall.
APRIL 29
• Judy and Kevin Schaley, 616 3rd Ave. S., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal.
• Daniel and Deborah Dopson, 740 N. 12th St., flat work.
• Lydia Thayer, 2384 Dunham St., new accessory building.
• Fred Grams IV, 314 11th Ave. N, roof.
• H & R Real Estate, 334 3rd Ave. S., siding, exterior remodel.
• H & R Real Estate, 2100 Pershing Blvd., siding, exterior remodel.
• H & R Real Estate, 556 4th Ave. S., exterior remodel.
• Michael and Kelly Weston, 1302 S. 13th St., roof.
• Buddy Boden, 538 2nd Ave. S., siding.
• City of Clinton, 212 4th Ave. S., electrical.
• Kenneth Vogel, 416 2nd Ave. S., roof.
