Building permits for March 28 to April 1
MARCH 28
• Bradley Bruggenwirth, 1920 Pershing, residential exterior renovation
• TL Flatten LLC, 623 Melrose Ct., residential deck
• Travis Winter, 2328 N. 8th St., residential deck
• Steve Riojas, 515 N. 4th St., residential roof
• Jeffrey and Ashley Bozard, 2358 Dunham St., residential fence
• Pinnacle Holding Co., 2344 Camanche, Ave., commercial interior remodel
• Pinnacle Holding Co., 2344 Camanche, Ave., electrical re-energize
• Daniel and Catherine Montgomery, 1526 10th St NW, residential addition
• Nathan Determan, 1815 9th Ave. S., residential electric
• Keith and Karen Martin, 2234 Pershing, residential water heater
MARCH 29
• Susan Baker, 1604 N. 4th St., residential furnace and AC
• Richard and Cheryl Themas, 1817 Roosevelt St., residential HVAC
• Adele Kroeger, 3302 Valley Oaks Ct C-1, residential water heater
• Matthew Cihaski, 1508 27th Ave. S., residential water heater
• Bill Willford, 923 Riverstone Road, new residential dwelling
• Michael and Sandra Logan, 220 19th Pl., residential plumbing
• Curtis and Chelsea Caswell, 1120 26th Ave. N., residential fence
• James and Annette Lyons, 531 Scenic Dr., residential water heater
MARCH 30
• Donna Matz, 1509 Springdale Dr., residential plumbing
• James Mauck trustee, 106 Lawrence St., residential shed
• Clinton Community Schools, 817 8th Ave. S., commercial interior renovations
• Beau and Sarah Brewer, 2722 Pershing, residential siding
• Lindsay Morhardt, Joy Jensen, Leatha Melton, 208 19th Ave. N., residential roof
• Joseph and Sandra Moon, 636 10th Ave. S., residential steps
• Joseph and Sandra Moon, 636 10th Ave. S., residential HVAC
• Derek Notman, 902 2nd Ave. S., residential water heater
• Kevin and Gloria Lannan, 210 S. 54th St., residential HVAC
• Robert and Samantha McFarland, 1630 N. 6th St., residential chicken coop
MARCH 31
• Lincoln Meadows, 5000 Lincolnway (front), residential electric
• Jeffrey and Julie Eggers, 1007 9th Ave. N., residential furnace
• H. Thomas Kurtz, 1516 11th St. NW, residential furnace
• Clarence and Carol Flack, 1302 S. 10th St., resident gas fire
• Debra Schultz, 1702 N. 6th St., residential chicken coop
• Robert and Eldona Turney, 1011 5th Ave. N., residential electric
• Substance Abuse Council, 250 20th Ave. N., commercial roof
• Charles and Rebecca Corbisier, 225 16th Pl., residential exterior renovation
• Rental Properties LLC, 220 22nd Pl., demolition permit
• Terry and Carol Winter, 2616 Stockwell Lane NW, residential addition
• Judy and David McCloy, 1300 Grandview Dr., residential furnace and AC
• Kaleb and Danielle Pritchard, 730 2nd Ave. S., residential furnace and AC
• JTC Rentals, 3215 N. 3rd St., residential accessory building
