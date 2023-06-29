JUNE 12
• No owner listed, 2915 S. 19th St., plumbing
• Tom Foley, 2414 N. 10th St., water heater
• Almon Sheldon, 309 10th Ave. North, electrical
• Bobbi Coggins, 563 Eighth Ave. South, siding
• National Mortgage Assoc., 302 Second Ave. South, demolition
• Specialized IRA Services, 426 Ninth Ave. South, deck/porch
• Josh Sandholt, 1209 Roosevelt St., electrical
• Harley Davidson, 2519 Lincoln Way, electrical
• Leo Webb, 4041 Valley Oaks Drive, furnace/boiler
• Tracy Bickert, 731 12th Ave. South, water heater
• Andrew and Amanda Smith, 644 Third Ave. South, roof
• Bonnie Michl, 534 Breezy Point Drive, plumbing
JUNE 13
• Thomas Torode, 1428 25th Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• John and Kimberly Lueders, 3601 Valley Oaks Drive, furnace/boiler
• Scott Schultz, 218 Seventh Ave. North, siding
• Charles Monkman, 1104 19th Ave. North, solar
• Bradley Crouch, 1136 N. 12th St., solar
• Alexis Velez, 2475 S. 14th St., plumbing
• Michael and Cindy Littrell, 800 Beaver Island, electrical
JUNE 14
• Keystone, Inc., 741 10th Ave. South, exterior remodel
• No owner listed, 2308 Pershing Blvd., roof
• Keystone, Inc., 641 Fourth Ave. South, exterior remodel
• Marty Wilslef, 603 Fourth Ave. South, solar
• Steve and Mary Dopson, 559 30th Ave. North, roof
•c Bradley and Kimberly Spittler, 1706 Circle Drive, roof
• James Mathiesen, 265 30th Ave. North, roof
• Mark and Susan Mickelson, 747 Fifth Ave. South, pool/hot tub
• Fabrication & Machine, 3106 Lincoln Way, demolition
• William and Brenda Watters, 1633 Eighth Ave. South, furnace/boiler
JUNE 15
• Kevin and Diana Morris, 554 Scenic Drive, electrical
• BDPM Properties, 319 Fourth Ave. North, roof
• Charles and Brenda Cooley, 611 N. 13th St., roof
• City of Clinton, 4025 S. 30th St., electrical
• Andrea Piatz, 1235 Second Ave. South, roof
JUNE 16
• Teresa Hager, 251 Ninth Ave. North, rehabilitation, siding
• Mark and Deanna Posey, Dalcy Andresen, 827 Fifth Ave. South, pool/hot tub
• Robert and Karen Burns, 1008 S. Eighth St., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Eric and Mary Jensen, 89 21st Ave. North, deck/porch
• Delbert and Donna Licht, 3726 Stockwell Lane, electrical
• Keith, Carol, Richard and Pamela Skiff, 240 S. 14th St., pool/hot tub
JUNE 19
• Jody Feller, 1402 25th Ave. South, roof
• Scott and Christine Meier, 1165 13th Ave. North, interior remodel
• Randy Hall, 755 Fourth Ave. South, electrical
• Joshua Rogers, 1804 Eighth Ave. South, pool/hot tub
• Christopher and Jessica Corbisier, 2331 N. Seventh St., chicken coop
• Jolene Cable, 1201 Woodlawn Ave., deck/porch
JUNE 20
• Daryl Chrest, 2328 Cameron Drive, deck/porch
• Lenis and Susan Weih, 507 River King Road, water heater
• Patrick Johnson, 1228 Ninth Ave. South, roof
• Lucas and Maria Kokjohn, 2216 Lafayette Terrace, addition
• Quality Concrete, 44th Ave. South, new commercial building
• Galant Properties, 514 10th Ave. South, demolition
JUNE 21
• Keith and Amber Chandanais, 616 Argyle Court, pool/hot tub
• Suzanne Matje, 2306 Lafayette Terrace, exterior remodel
• James and Mary Simpson, 326 First Ave., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Joseph and Ashlei Price, 626 Argyle Court, roof
• Jeffrey Rowson, 503 Sixth Ave. North, roof
• Bradley Ready, 2313 13th Ave. South, roof
• Richard and Carolyn Sweeney, 1020 N. Third St., roof
• Durward and Kimberly Norem, 266 22nd Place, roof
• Elizabeth Dwire, 1042 Galbraith Drive, roof
• Brett Arends, 431 Fifth Ave. South, basement water proofing
• Nicholas and Cassie Bultema, 1016 16th Ave. NW, water heater
JUNE 22
• Abby and Ryan Knight, 837 Sixth Ave. South, pool/hot tub
• Gary and Marianne Fier, 445 Mill Ridge Road, addition
• Keystone, Inc., 271 20th Ave. North, water heater
• New Directions, 2219 Garfield St., water heater
• Loriana Fiorenzi, 1224 10th Ave. North, solar
JUNE 23
• Danny Peters, 606 S. 18th St., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Gary and Marilyn Barnes, 1818 N. 10th St., new accessory building
• Clifford and Rebecca Wilkerson, 2200 Mill Creek Parkway North, new residential dwelling
• WalMart, 2715 S. 25th St., sign
