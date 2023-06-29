city of clinton building and neighborhood services
JUNE 12

• No owner listed, 2915 S. 19th St., plumbing

• Tom Foley, 2414 N. 10th St., water heater

• Almon Sheldon, 309 10th Ave. North, electrical

• Bobbi Coggins, 563 Eighth Ave. South, siding

• National Mortgage Assoc., 302 Second Ave. South, demolition

• Specialized IRA Services, 426 Ninth Ave. South, deck/porch

• Josh Sandholt, 1209 Roosevelt St., electrical

• Harley Davidson, 2519 Lincoln Way, electrical

• Leo Webb, 4041 Valley Oaks Drive, furnace/boiler

• Tracy Bickert, 731 12th Ave. South, water heater

• Andrew and Amanda Smith, 644 Third Ave. South, roof

• Bonnie Michl, 534 Breezy Point Drive, plumbing

JUNE 13

• Thomas Torode, 1428 25th Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• John and Kimberly Lueders, 3601 Valley Oaks Drive, furnace/boiler

• Scott Schultz, 218 Seventh Ave. North, siding

• Charles Monkman, 1104 19th Ave. North, solar

• Bradley Crouch, 1136 N. 12th St., solar

• Alexis Velez, 2475 S. 14th St., plumbing

• Michael and Cindy Littrell, 800 Beaver Island, electrical

JUNE 14

• Keystone, Inc., 741 10th Ave. South, exterior remodel

• No owner listed, 2308 Pershing Blvd., roof

• Keystone, Inc., 641 Fourth Ave. South, exterior remodel

• Marty Wilslef, 603 Fourth Ave. South, solar

• Steve and Mary Dopson, 559 30th Ave. North, roof

•c Bradley and Kimberly Spittler, 1706 Circle Drive, roof

• James Mathiesen, 265 30th Ave. North, roof

• Mark and Susan Mickelson, 747 Fifth Ave. South, pool/hot tub

• Fabrication & Machine, 3106 Lincoln Way, demolition

• William and Brenda Watters, 1633 Eighth Ave. South, furnace/boiler

JUNE 15

• Kevin and Diana Morris, 554 Scenic Drive, electrical

• BDPM Properties, 319 Fourth Ave. North, roof

• Charles and Brenda Cooley, 611 N. 13th St., roof

• City of Clinton, 4025 S. 30th St., electrical

• Andrea Piatz, 1235 Second Ave. South, roof

JUNE 16

• Teresa Hager, 251 Ninth Ave. North, rehabilitation, siding

• Mark and Deanna Posey, Dalcy Andresen, 827 Fifth Ave. South, pool/hot tub

• Robert and Karen Burns, 1008 S. Eighth St., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Eric and Mary Jensen, 89 21st Ave. North, deck/porch

• Delbert and Donna Licht, 3726 Stockwell Lane, electrical

• Keith, Carol, Richard and Pamela Skiff, 240 S. 14th St., pool/hot tub

JUNE 19

• Jody Feller, 1402 25th Ave. South, roof

• Scott and Christine Meier, 1165 13th Ave. North, interior remodel

• Randy Hall, 755 Fourth Ave. South, electrical

• Joshua Rogers, 1804 Eighth Ave. South, pool/hot tub

• Christopher and Jessica Corbisier, 2331 N. Seventh St., chicken coop

• Jolene Cable, 1201 Woodlawn Ave., deck/porch

JUNE 20

• Daryl Chrest, 2328 Cameron Drive, deck/porch

• Lenis and Susan Weih, 507 River King Road, water heater

• Patrick Johnson, 1228 Ninth Ave. South, roof

• Lucas and Maria Kokjohn, 2216 Lafayette Terrace, addition

• Quality Concrete, 44th Ave. South, new commercial building

• Galant Properties, 514 10th Ave. South, demolition

JUNE 21

• Keith and Amber Chandanais, 616 Argyle Court, pool/hot tub

• Suzanne Matje, 2306 Lafayette Terrace, exterior remodel

• James and Mary Simpson, 326 First Ave., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Joseph and Ashlei Price, 626 Argyle Court, roof

• Jeffrey Rowson, 503 Sixth Ave. North, roof

• Bradley Ready, 2313 13th Ave. South, roof

• Richard and Carolyn Sweeney, 1020 N. Third St., roof

• Durward and Kimberly Norem, 266 22nd Place, roof

• Elizabeth Dwire, 1042 Galbraith Drive, roof

• Brett Arends, 431 Fifth Ave. South, basement water proofing

• Nicholas and Cassie Bultema, 1016 16th Ave. NW, water heater

JUNE 22

• Abby and Ryan Knight, 837 Sixth Ave. South, pool/hot tub

• Gary and Marianne Fier, 445 Mill Ridge Road, addition

• Keystone, Inc., 271 20th Ave. North, water heater

• New Directions, 2219 Garfield St., water heater

• Loriana Fiorenzi, 1224 10th Ave. North, solar

JUNE 23

• Danny Peters, 606 S. 18th St., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Gary and Marilyn Barnes, 1818 N. 10th St., new accessory building

• Clifford and Rebecca Wilkerson, 2200 Mill Creek Parkway North, new residential dwelling

• WalMart, 2715 S. 25th St., sign

