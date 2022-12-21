NOV. 7
• Jeffrey Pothof, 736 First Ave., roof.
• Lerup Assets, 2395 Barker St., roof.
• William and Mary Ann White, 1662 S. Bluff Blvd., furnace.
• No owner listed, 540 33rd Ave. North, vacant/abandoned permit.
• Ray Naughton, 217 Lee Court, exterior remodel.
• Julie Haley, 434 Third Ave. North, pool/hot tub.
• RMS Rentals, 1610 Pershing Blvd., roof.
NOV. 8
• Cottage Bluff, 907 Ikes Peak Road, new commercial building.
• Eustacio and Vicki Marquez-Gomez, 811 Fifth Ave. South, furnace.
• Vicki and Marvin McQuistion, 316 28th Ave. North, furnace.
• Unity Christian School, 1501 N. Second St., furnace.
• Gaylord and Mary Bowman, 1344 14th Ave. South, furnace.
• Thomas and Ann Craven, 1114 S. Sixth St., furnace.
• Debra Smith, 1819 Roosevelt St., furnace.
• Cindy Ekleberry, 1326 23rd Ave. North, siding, roof.
• Gregory and Angela Walling, 734 13th Ave. South, furnace.
• Gene and Cynthia McDonnell, 2718 N. Third St., water heater.
• No owner listed, 729 Schick Road, furnace.
• Barbara Echelbarger, 814 13th Ave. North, B4, furnace.
• K & K Rentals, 2015 N. Second St., furnace.
• Offices Limited, 314 Third Ave. South, furnace.
NOV. 9
• Michael Jurgersen, 3807 N. Third St., electrical.
• Christopher Striley, 2373 S. 14th St., water heater.
• Brandon Fleetwood, 1212 27th Ave. North, roof.
• Raquel Bormann, 730 N. 13th St., water heater.
• No owner listed, 1810 N. 10th St., basement water proofing.
• David and Taylor Aude, 917 S. Eighth St., siding.
• Van and Becky Green, 2524 McKinley St., roof.
• Dale and Lu Stewart, 541 Scenic Drive, roof.
NOV. 10
• Patricia Bird, 2622 Roosevelt St., roof.
• Brent Chambers, 2356 N. Seventh St., roof, siding.
• Adam and Kaitlin Mangan, 707 N. 13th St., siding.
• Van and Becky Green, 2524 McKinley St., siding.
• Keith and Carol Skiff, 1153 Jefferies Drive, roof.
• Patrick Burke, 1029 11th Ave. South, siding.
• Rene Sanpuist, 344 29th Ave. North, roof, siding.
• Jon August, 440 Eighth Ave. South, electrical.
• Sarah Hoppe, 3120 Cleveland St., electrical.
• Hometown Real Estate, 2414 N. 10th St., electrical.
NOV. 11
• American Tower, 2301 S. 14th St., cell tower.
