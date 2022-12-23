city of clinton building and neighborhood services
NOV. 15

• Tier One Assets, 501 Sixth Ave. South, furnace

• Roy and Kay Wright, 3019 Cleveland St., water heater

• Julie Geltz, 1426 N. Third St., siding

• Joshua Hickey, 2348 N. Sixth St., siding

• Mary Schumacher, 806 Fourth Ave. South, roof

• Gary and Connie Kent, 911 Circle Drive North, electrical

NOV. 16

• Thomas Torode, 615 N. Fourth St., electrical

• Dale Bott Trustee, 511 S. 32nd St., new accessory building

• Paul and Erica Brown, 3312 Cleveland St., solar

• Richard and Krystal Haskell, 2135 Second Ave. South, furnace

• Joel and Paula Edwards, 3110 Harts Mill Road, water heater

• Joseph and Emma Martz, 1310 Main Ave., siding

• Jason and Tricia Todtz, 601 14th Ave. North, water heater

• Randy and Cynthia Gilbert, 1409 Honey Lane, water heater

• Gerald and Helen Bender, 1326 N. Third St., water heater

• Randy Hall, 100 N. Third St., water heater

NOV. 17

• Larry and Karen Hood, 2014 16th St. NW, water heater

• Great Revivalist Real Estate, 303 S. Third St., new commercial building

• Clinton Schools, 3201 Lincoln Way, new commercial building

• Paul and Carrie Campbell, 1840 14th Ave. South, electrical

• Ashley Thomas, 726 Fifth Ave. South, water heater

• Cindy Nagel, 850 14th Ave. South, water heater

NOV. 18

• Leo Webb Trustee, 4041 Valley Oaks Drive, furnace

• Nicholas and Gabrielle Scott, 712 N. 13th St., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Austin Witt, 806 N. Third St., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Gordon Carroll, 1607 Pershing Blvd., electrical

NOV. 21

• Bonnie Bork, 2342 Barker St., exterior remodel

• Tim Collins, 255 Ninth Ave. North, furnace

• Richard Streat, 2921 Cleveland St., deck/porch

• Bruce and Elizabeth Pehl, 1320 Main Ave., interior remodel

• LLC JHarp, 108 Eighth Ave. North, exterior remodel

• Andrew Hill, 80 32nd Ave. North, solar

• Alan and Gloria Gickler, 717 Surrey Court, water heater

• Ray Naughton, 219 Lee Court, water heater

• Ashley Thomas, 726 Fifth Ave. South, furnace

NOV. 22

• Daniel and Corinne Victorino, 804 N. 11th St., furnace

NOV. 23

• No owner listed, 431 Fifth Ave. South, exterior remodel

• Tammy and Shane Nixon, 1208 Pershing Blvd., electrical

• Donald and Marie Wyant, 539 Meadowview Drive, electrical

• Jaryd and Tiffany Prince, 1120 26th Ave. North, interior remodel

• Daniel Murray, 3912 Stockwell Lane W., water heater

• Suzanne Matje, 2306 Lafayette Terrace, pool/hot tub

• Alex Brandt, 2214 McKinley St., water heater

NOV. 28

• Kali Parker, 2408 Barker St., roof

NOV. 29

• No owner listed, 1711 Lincoln Way, interior remodel

• Duane Plum Jr., 3610 N. Third St., siding

• Patricia Pursell, 2114 Garfield St., siding

• Matthew and Mindy Hilgendorf, 108 N. 18th St., pool/hot tub

NOV. 30

• Gilbert Stralow, 2412 S. 16th St., exterior remodel

• JSKK Investments, 1005 Fifth Ave. South, furnace

• City of Clinton, 611 S. Third St., furnace

• Marla and David Conkey, 1925 N. Third St., siding

• Susan Estilow, 811 S. Bluff Blvd., siding

• Brent Galbraith, 1000 N. 11th St., roof

• Jermaine and Elizabeth Henderson, 1009 Hickory Hill Court, roof

• Joshua Hickey, 2348 N. Seventh St., siding

DEC. 1

• Thomas Ugarph, 551 Ninth Ave. South, roof

• Convenience Store Investments, 911 S. 14th St., water heater

• Tyler Zimmerman, 748 Ninth Ave. South, roof

• No owner listed, 152 Fayette St., electrical

• Shan Fam Investments, 730 Melrose Court, roof

• David and Bonnie Barr, 814 13th Ave. South, furnace

• Patsy Raab, 322 21st Place, furnace

• John and Karen Hill, 814 13th Ave. North, B3, water heater

• ADM, 1251 Beaver Channel Parkway, water heater

• Gary and Connie Morris, 3151 Skyline Drive, water heater

• Billy Kaster, 807 Fifth Ave. North, furnace

• Jeremy Greve, 708 Tower Road, fence/shed/retaining wall

DEC. 2

• Steven and Kirsten Ralston, 903 14th Ave. NW, roof

• No owner listed, 2819 Roosevelt St., interior remodel

• Judy Mitchell, 332 29th Ave. North, exterior remodel

• DABO LLC, 113 115 117 Sixth Ave. South, water heater

• Damien and Amy Martinez, 2211 N. Fifth St., furnace

