NOV. 15
• Tier One Assets, 501 Sixth Ave. South, furnace
• Roy and Kay Wright, 3019 Cleveland St., water heater
• Julie Geltz, 1426 N. Third St., siding
• Joshua Hickey, 2348 N. Sixth St., siding
• Mary Schumacher, 806 Fourth Ave. South, roof
• Gary and Connie Kent, 911 Circle Drive North, electrical
NOV. 16
• Thomas Torode, 615 N. Fourth St., electrical
• Dale Bott Trustee, 511 S. 32nd St., new accessory building
• Paul and Erica Brown, 3312 Cleveland St., solar
• Richard and Krystal Haskell, 2135 Second Ave. South, furnace
• Joel and Paula Edwards, 3110 Harts Mill Road, water heater
• Joseph and Emma Martz, 1310 Main Ave., siding
• Jason and Tricia Todtz, 601 14th Ave. North, water heater
• Randy and Cynthia Gilbert, 1409 Honey Lane, water heater
• Gerald and Helen Bender, 1326 N. Third St., water heater
• Randy Hall, 100 N. Third St., water heater
NOV. 17
• Larry and Karen Hood, 2014 16th St. NW, water heater
• Great Revivalist Real Estate, 303 S. Third St., new commercial building
• Clinton Schools, 3201 Lincoln Way, new commercial building
• Paul and Carrie Campbell, 1840 14th Ave. South, electrical
• Ashley Thomas, 726 Fifth Ave. South, water heater
• Cindy Nagel, 850 14th Ave. South, water heater
NOV. 18
• Leo Webb Trustee, 4041 Valley Oaks Drive, furnace
• Nicholas and Gabrielle Scott, 712 N. 13th St., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Austin Witt, 806 N. Third St., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Gordon Carroll, 1607 Pershing Blvd., electrical
NOV. 21
• Bonnie Bork, 2342 Barker St., exterior remodel
• Tim Collins, 255 Ninth Ave. North, furnace
• Richard Streat, 2921 Cleveland St., deck/porch
• Bruce and Elizabeth Pehl, 1320 Main Ave., interior remodel
• LLC JHarp, 108 Eighth Ave. North, exterior remodel
• Andrew Hill, 80 32nd Ave. North, solar
• Alan and Gloria Gickler, 717 Surrey Court, water heater
• Ray Naughton, 219 Lee Court, water heater
• Ashley Thomas, 726 Fifth Ave. South, furnace
NOV. 22
• Daniel and Corinne Victorino, 804 N. 11th St., furnace
NOV. 23
• No owner listed, 431 Fifth Ave. South, exterior remodel
• Tammy and Shane Nixon, 1208 Pershing Blvd., electrical
• Donald and Marie Wyant, 539 Meadowview Drive, electrical
• Jaryd and Tiffany Prince, 1120 26th Ave. North, interior remodel
• Daniel Murray, 3912 Stockwell Lane W., water heater
• Suzanne Matje, 2306 Lafayette Terrace, pool/hot tub
• Alex Brandt, 2214 McKinley St., water heater
NOV. 28
• Kali Parker, 2408 Barker St., roof
NOV. 29
• No owner listed, 1711 Lincoln Way, interior remodel
• Duane Plum Jr., 3610 N. Third St., siding
• Patricia Pursell, 2114 Garfield St., siding
• Matthew and Mindy Hilgendorf, 108 N. 18th St., pool/hot tub
NOV. 30
• Gilbert Stralow, 2412 S. 16th St., exterior remodel
• JSKK Investments, 1005 Fifth Ave. South, furnace
• City of Clinton, 611 S. Third St., furnace
• Marla and David Conkey, 1925 N. Third St., siding
• Susan Estilow, 811 S. Bluff Blvd., siding
• Brent Galbraith, 1000 N. 11th St., roof
• Jermaine and Elizabeth Henderson, 1009 Hickory Hill Court, roof
• Joshua Hickey, 2348 N. Seventh St., siding
DEC. 1
• Thomas Ugarph, 551 Ninth Ave. South, roof
• Convenience Store Investments, 911 S. 14th St., water heater
• Tyler Zimmerman, 748 Ninth Ave. South, roof
• No owner listed, 152 Fayette St., electrical
• Shan Fam Investments, 730 Melrose Court, roof
• David and Bonnie Barr, 814 13th Ave. South, furnace
• Patsy Raab, 322 21st Place, furnace
• John and Karen Hill, 814 13th Ave. North, B3, water heater
• ADM, 1251 Beaver Channel Parkway, water heater
• Gary and Connie Morris, 3151 Skyline Drive, water heater
• Billy Kaster, 807 Fifth Ave. North, furnace
• Jeremy Greve, 708 Tower Road, fence/shed/retaining wall
DEC. 2
• Steven and Kirsten Ralston, 903 14th Ave. NW, roof
• No owner listed, 2819 Roosevelt St., interior remodel
• Judy Mitchell, 332 29th Ave. North, exterior remodel
• DABO LLC, 113 115 117 Sixth Ave. South, water heater
• Damien and Amy Martinez, 2211 N. Fifth St., furnace
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.