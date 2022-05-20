city of clinton building and neighborhood services
MAY 9

• Lynn and Barbara Traver, 3739 Cragmor Drive, water heater

• Stephen and Sherri Sullivan, 936 14th Ave. S., water heater

• Regina Lehman, 1701 Crestline Dr., pool/hot tub

• Steven and Heather Wehling, 1300 Springdale Dr., roof

• Roger and Lisa Hoerschelmann, 727 N. 13th St., roof

• LeRup Assets, 209 3rd Ave. S., furnace/boiler

• Heather and Adam Weigandt, 317 3rd Ave. N., furnace/boiler

• Lisa Herrington, 706 N. 13th St., deck/porch/ADA Ramp

• Douglas and Jill Witt, 348 6th Ave. N., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Richard and Katheryn Walters, 611 S. 6th St., siding

• Shelle Abolt, 310 N. 3rd St., roof

• James Nippers Jr., 1642 13th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Darren and Paula Rhodes, 538 5th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Linda Corbisier, 821 Pershing Blvd., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Darren Melvin, 553 6th Ave. S., chicken coop

• Properties LLC, 1034 9th Ave. S., siding and interior remodel

MAY 10

• Dennis and Rhonda Lauver, 1130 N. 4th St., water heater

• Randall and Brenda Vens, 370 33rd Ave. N., roof

• Benjamin Reedy, 407 Main Ave., furnace/boiler

• Ronald Johnston, 1000 S. 9th St., roof

• John and Trisha Krughel, 420 6th Ave. N., roof

• Kelly Andersen, 1130 N. 10th St., roof

• Kendra Sprague, 330 21st Pl., ECIA Rehab

• Bernard and Emma Jean Adkins, 2604 N. 2nd St., water heater

• Resh Properties, 1302 Caroline Ave., plumbing and exterior remodel

• Ethan Vosatka, 2211 13th Ave. S., roof

MAY 11

• Rhonda Honolka, 1128 Pershing Blvd., furnace/boiler

• Pathway Living Center, 562 2nd Ave. S., roof

• Ryan and Kelly Samson, 1920 Garfield St., roof

• Deanna and Dean Allen, 95 Prairie View Ct., water heater

• Richard and Becky Willis, 1704 N. 5th St., roof

• Gilbert and Brianna Leyvas, 1134 6th Ave. N., roof

• Dawn Juist, 733 8th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Liphardt Leasing, 1808 Roosevelt St., water heater

• Steven Issen, 902 11th Ave. S., roof and siding

• Stephen and Brandi Estes, 915 Ikes Peak Rd., chicken coop

MAY 12

• James and Cheryl Brady, 520 Oakhurst Dr. #3, addition

• Jaysen Dierksen, 1926 Highland Ct., pool/hot tub

• Peter and Christie Francois, 2617 Stockwell Lane W., water heater

• Charles Dillon and Angela Dannett, 438 3rd Ave. N., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Rogis Properties, 2313 McKinley St., renovation

• Dorothy Truninger, 509 Highview Dr., water heater

• Jon August, 626 7th Ave. S., roof

• Samuel and Jessica Carnes, 239 18th Pl., roof

• Riley Chapman, 2931 N. 2nd St., roof

• Kristie Holland, 94 25th Ave. N., siding

• Michael and Rebecca Graves, 1036 Galbraith Dr., siding

• Paula Faber, 1204 3rd Ave. N., siding

MAY 13

• Diane Wheeler, 814 13th Ave. N. #B6, furnace/boiler

• Gerald and Shelia Heim, 726 12th Ave. S., siding

• Gary and Shauna Rollins, 1612 N. 4th St., siding

• Laura and Andrew McDougall, 1733 5th Ave. S., deck/porch/ADA ramp

• Ronda and Frederick Phillips II, 1032 Pershing Blvd., interior remodel

