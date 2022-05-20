MAY 9
• Lynn and Barbara Traver, 3739 Cragmor Drive, water heater
• Stephen and Sherri Sullivan, 936 14th Ave. S., water heater
• Regina Lehman, 1701 Crestline Dr., pool/hot tub
• Steven and Heather Wehling, 1300 Springdale Dr., roof
• Roger and Lisa Hoerschelmann, 727 N. 13th St., roof
• LeRup Assets, 209 3rd Ave. S., furnace/boiler
• Heather and Adam Weigandt, 317 3rd Ave. N., furnace/boiler
• Lisa Herrington, 706 N. 13th St., deck/porch/ADA Ramp
• Douglas and Jill Witt, 348 6th Ave. N., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Richard and Katheryn Walters, 611 S. 6th St., siding
• Shelle Abolt, 310 N. 3rd St., roof
• James Nippers Jr., 1642 13th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Darren and Paula Rhodes, 538 5th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Linda Corbisier, 821 Pershing Blvd., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Darren Melvin, 553 6th Ave. S., chicken coop
• Properties LLC, 1034 9th Ave. S., siding and interior remodel
MAY 10
• Dennis and Rhonda Lauver, 1130 N. 4th St., water heater
• Randall and Brenda Vens, 370 33rd Ave. N., roof
• Benjamin Reedy, 407 Main Ave., furnace/boiler
• Ronald Johnston, 1000 S. 9th St., roof
• John and Trisha Krughel, 420 6th Ave. N., roof
• Kelly Andersen, 1130 N. 10th St., roof
• Kendra Sprague, 330 21st Pl., ECIA Rehab
• Bernard and Emma Jean Adkins, 2604 N. 2nd St., water heater
• Resh Properties, 1302 Caroline Ave., plumbing and exterior remodel
• Ethan Vosatka, 2211 13th Ave. S., roof
MAY 11
• Rhonda Honolka, 1128 Pershing Blvd., furnace/boiler
• Pathway Living Center, 562 2nd Ave. S., roof
• Ryan and Kelly Samson, 1920 Garfield St., roof
• Deanna and Dean Allen, 95 Prairie View Ct., water heater
• Richard and Becky Willis, 1704 N. 5th St., roof
• Gilbert and Brianna Leyvas, 1134 6th Ave. N., roof
• Dawn Juist, 733 8th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Liphardt Leasing, 1808 Roosevelt St., water heater
• Steven Issen, 902 11th Ave. S., roof and siding
• Stephen and Brandi Estes, 915 Ikes Peak Rd., chicken coop
MAY 12
• James and Cheryl Brady, 520 Oakhurst Dr. #3, addition
• Jaysen Dierksen, 1926 Highland Ct., pool/hot tub
• Peter and Christie Francois, 2617 Stockwell Lane W., water heater
• Charles Dillon and Angela Dannett, 438 3rd Ave. N., fence/shed/retaining wall
• Rogis Properties, 2313 McKinley St., renovation
• Dorothy Truninger, 509 Highview Dr., water heater
• Jon August, 626 7th Ave. S., roof
• Samuel and Jessica Carnes, 239 18th Pl., roof
• Riley Chapman, 2931 N. 2nd St., roof
• Kristie Holland, 94 25th Ave. N., siding
• Michael and Rebecca Graves, 1036 Galbraith Dr., siding
• Paula Faber, 1204 3rd Ave. N., siding
MAY 13
• Diane Wheeler, 814 13th Ave. N. #B6, furnace/boiler
• Gerald and Shelia Heim, 726 12th Ave. S., siding
• Gary and Shauna Rollins, 1612 N. 4th St., siding
• Laura and Andrew McDougall, 1733 5th Ave. S., deck/porch/ADA ramp
• Ronda and Frederick Phillips II, 1032 Pershing Blvd., interior remodel
