OCT. 17
• Tyler Jensen, 125 5th Ave. S., roof.
• JaJimmy of Clinton, 2900 S. 25th St., electrical.
• Wright Way Rentals, 1311 14th Ave. S., electrical.
• Charles and Tracey Minnick, 508 Melrose Court, deck/porch.
• Brian and Lorie Vogel, 1724 S. Bluff Blvd., electrical.
• Clifford and Jill Sorrell, 537 30th Ave. N., fence/shed.
• Daniel and Kathleen Lange, 1209 N. 12th St., water heater.
• Al Higbee, 256 Main Ave., roof.
• Dean and Ellen Wiedenhoff, 320 10th Ave. N., siding.
OCT. 18
• Laura Evens, 442 3rd Ave. N., plumbing.
• Chelsea Clover trust, 300 13th Ave. N., electrical.
• Sharnae Brown, 518 N. 4th St., roof.
• Paul and Melinda Turner, 434 4th Ave. N., deck/porch.
• Lester and Emmalou Langrehr, 211 S. Bluff Blvd., water heater.
• Eastern Iowa Community College, 1210 11th Ave. S., electrical.
• Donald and Debra Dunlavy, 733 9th Ave. S., water heater.
• Convenience Store Investments, 911 S. 14th St., electrical.
• Nestle Purina, 2200 Manufacturing Drive, new commercial building.
• Jamie and Gary Ries, 1721 Crestline Drive, solar.
• Cynthia Williams, 818 12th Ave. S., solar.
• D. Wiese & Co., 236 5th Ave. S., exterior remodel.
• Kelli and Clint Jahn, 127 6th Ave. S., exterior remodel.
• John Ketelsen, 232 5th Ave. S., exterior remodel.
OCT. 19
• Mike Rastrelli, 238 Main Ave., exterior remodel.
• Corey Chase, 2446 Barker St., roof.
• No owner listed, 315 5th Ave. S., exterior remodel.
• Shannon Ryman, 1115 7th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Ray Naughton, 442 10th Ave. S., water heater.
• James and Amy Hook, 719 S. 9th St., furnace/boiler.
• Shawn Rogis, 1821 Pershing Blvd., furnace/boiler.
• City of Clinton, 537 Ballpark Drive, furnace/boiler.
• Greg and Susan Dennis, 3020 Schick Court, furnace/boiler.
• Marie Vandersanden, 3309 Cleveland St., furnace/boiler.
OCT. 20
• Daniel and Carla Leonard, 620 13th Ave. N., furnace/boiler, water heater.
• Chris and Sherri Frazer, 925 11th Ave. S., furnace/boiler.
• Jason Marcus, 2418 N. 2nd St., furnace/boiler.
• Gaye Holtz, 1512 N. 5th St., demolition.
• TL Flatten LLC, 722+726 S. 12th St., siding.
• David Determann, 1650 Rockwood Court, roof.
• Debra Bruhn, 131 Whispering Pines, furnace/boiler.
• Kristi Miller, 2930 Roosevelt St., siding.
• Timothy and Dana Scott, 2387 S. 14th St., roof.
• Connie Brashaw, 1511 Prospect Ave., roof.
• Kevin Munck, 722 Argyle Court, furnace/boiler.
• Paul and Michelle Peska, 710 2nd Ave. S., roof.
• Dane Greenslade, 422 7th Ave. S., roof.
• Robyn Smith, 3126 Roosevelt St., electrical.
• Doreen Sheppard, 3825 Lakewood Drive, furnace/boiler.
• Bobbi Scherer, 1206 12th Ave. N., furnace/boiler.
• Thomas Hodina, 319 19th Place, electrical.
• Roger and Michelle Bray, 5841 Lincolnway, fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Ethan Messerich, 1603 N. 6th St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
OCT. 21
• Randy Turner, 506 4th Ave. N., water heater.
• Donald and Myra Walters, 1701 Roosevelt St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Kenneth and Tracy Notz, 514 7th Ave. S., siding.
• Michael and Belinda Taylor, 1129 Willany Drive, fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Matthew and Emily Steenhard, 1531 8th Ave. S., electrical.
• City of Clinton, 1735 13th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Everett and Marlene Stone, 1105 8th Ave. S., new accessory building.
• Clausen Brothers, 2100 S. 21st St., addition.
• Brad and Claire Borgwardt, 906 Oak Knolls Court, exterior remodel.
