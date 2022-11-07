city of clinton building and neighborhood services
OCT. 17

• Tyler Jensen, 125 5th Ave. S., roof.

• JaJimmy of Clinton, 2900 S. 25th St., electrical.

• Wright Way Rentals, 1311 14th Ave. S., electrical.

• Charles and Tracey Minnick, 508 Melrose Court, deck/porch.

• Brian and Lorie Vogel, 1724 S. Bluff Blvd., electrical.

• Clifford and Jill Sorrell, 537 30th Ave. N., fence/shed.

• Daniel and Kathleen Lange, 1209 N. 12th St., water heater.

• Al Higbee, 256 Main Ave., roof.

• Dean and Ellen Wiedenhoff, 320 10th Ave. N., siding.

OCT. 18

• Laura Evens, 442 3rd Ave. N., plumbing.

• Chelsea Clover trust, 300 13th Ave. N., electrical.

• Sharnae Brown, 518 N. 4th St., roof.

• Paul and Melinda Turner, 434 4th Ave. N., deck/porch.

• Lester and Emmalou Langrehr, 211 S. Bluff Blvd., water heater.

• Eastern Iowa Community College, 1210 11th Ave. S., electrical.

• Donald and Debra Dunlavy, 733 9th Ave. S., water heater.

• Convenience Store Investments, 911 S. 14th St., electrical.

• Nestle Purina, 2200 Manufacturing Drive, new commercial building.

• Jamie and Gary Ries, 1721 Crestline Drive, solar.

• Cynthia Williams, 818 12th Ave. S., solar.

• D. Wiese & Co., 236 5th Ave. S., exterior remodel.

• Kelli and Clint Jahn, 127 6th Ave. S., exterior remodel.

• John Ketelsen, 232 5th Ave. S., exterior remodel.

OCT. 19

• Mike Rastrelli, 238 Main Ave., exterior remodel.

• Corey Chase, 2446 Barker St., roof.

• No owner listed, 315 5th Ave. S., exterior remodel.

• Shannon Ryman, 1115 7th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Ray Naughton, 442 10th Ave. S., water heater.

• James and Amy Hook, 719 S. 9th St., furnace/boiler.

• Shawn Rogis, 1821 Pershing Blvd., furnace/boiler.

• City of Clinton, 537 Ballpark Drive, furnace/boiler.

• Greg and Susan Dennis, 3020 Schick Court, furnace/boiler.

• Marie Vandersanden, 3309 Cleveland St., furnace/boiler.

OCT. 20

• Daniel and Carla Leonard, 620 13th Ave. N., furnace/boiler, water heater.

• Chris and Sherri Frazer, 925 11th Ave. S., furnace/boiler.

• Jason Marcus, 2418 N. 2nd St., furnace/boiler.

• Gaye Holtz, 1512 N. 5th St., demolition.

• TL Flatten LLC, 722+726 S. 12th St., siding.

• David Determann, 1650 Rockwood Court, roof.

• Debra Bruhn, 131 Whispering Pines, furnace/boiler.

• Kristi Miller, 2930 Roosevelt St., siding.

• Timothy and Dana Scott, 2387 S. 14th St., roof.

• Connie Brashaw, 1511 Prospect Ave., roof.

• Kevin Munck, 722 Argyle Court, furnace/boiler.

• Paul and Michelle Peska, 710 2nd Ave. S., roof.

• Dane Greenslade, 422 7th Ave. S., roof.

• Robyn Smith, 3126 Roosevelt St., electrical.

• Doreen Sheppard, 3825 Lakewood Drive, furnace/boiler.

• Bobbi Scherer, 1206 12th Ave. N., furnace/boiler.

• Thomas Hodina, 319 19th Place, electrical.

• Roger and Michelle Bray, 5841 Lincolnway, fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Ethan Messerich, 1603 N. 6th St., fence/shed/retaining wall.

OCT. 21

• Randy Turner, 506 4th Ave. N., water heater.

• Donald and Myra Walters, 1701 Roosevelt St., fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Kenneth and Tracy Notz, 514 7th Ave. S., siding.

• Michael and Belinda Taylor, 1129 Willany Drive, fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Matthew and Emily Steenhard, 1531 8th Ave. S., electrical.

• City of Clinton, 1735 13th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Everett and Marlene Stone, 1105 8th Ave. S., new accessory building.

• Clausen Brothers, 2100 S. 21st St., addition.

• Brad and Claire Borgwardt, 906 Oak Knolls Court, exterior remodel.

