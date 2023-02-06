city of clinton building and neighborhood services
File photo

JAN. 9

• Shannon Nielsen, 564 First Ave., furnace/boiler.

• Ben Erwin, 2342 Dunham St., furnace/boiler, water heater, electrical.

• Zane Pennock, 441 Randy Drive, water heater.

• Spencer Houston, 2519 Garfield St., ECIA Rehab.

• Mav Investments, 434 Sixth Ave. South, furnace/boiler.

• Jeffrey and Cheri Saxby, 1800 14th Ave. South, water heater.

• Thomas and Deborah Smith, 637 12th Ave. North, furnace/boiler.

• Ryan Edfors, 704 Park Place, roof, siding.

• Austin Halcomb, 1919 N. Seventh St., roof.

• Margaret Henry, 727 11th Ave. South, roof.

• Mona Weidman, 615 12th Ave. South, roof.

• Great Revivalist Real Estate, 238 Fourth Ave. South, addition.

JAN. 10

• James and Kathleen DeMong, 1709 Fifth Ave. South, electrical.

• Kendrick and Melissa Burrage, 444 Fifth Ave. South, electrical.

JAN. 11

• St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 418 Main Ave., water proofing.

• Steve Kammerer, 311 N. Fifth St., roof.

JAN. 12

• Sergio Ayala, 509 10th Ave. South, furnace/boiler.

• Rose Investments, 2712 S. 25th St., sign.

• Crystle Liebhart, 2344 N. Fifth St., water heater.

• Clinton Block LP, 419 S. Second St., water heater.

• Charles and Carole Leibert, 627 11th Ave. South, furnace/boiler.

• Robert and Mary Emmert, 1347 Ridgecrest Drive, furnace/boiler.

• No owner listed, 915 13th Ave. North, interior remodel.

• Dzevit Akiti, 342 Sixth Ave. North, furnace/boiler.

• Gary and Connie Kent, 911 Circle Drive North, water proofing.

JAN. 13

• Stephanie and Joshua Chandler, 618 12th Ave. South, vacant/abandoned permit.

• Great Revivalist Real Estate, 238 Fourth Ave. South, plumbing.

• Eugene Weigant, 227 Fifth Ave. North, electrical.

Tags

Trending Video