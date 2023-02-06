JAN. 9
• Shannon Nielsen, 564 First Ave., furnace/boiler.
• Ben Erwin, 2342 Dunham St., furnace/boiler, water heater, electrical.
• Zane Pennock, 441 Randy Drive, water heater.
• Spencer Houston, 2519 Garfield St., ECIA Rehab.
• Mav Investments, 434 Sixth Ave. South, furnace/boiler.
• Jeffrey and Cheri Saxby, 1800 14th Ave. South, water heater.
• Thomas and Deborah Smith, 637 12th Ave. North, furnace/boiler.
• Ryan Edfors, 704 Park Place, roof, siding.
• Austin Halcomb, 1919 N. Seventh St., roof.
• Margaret Henry, 727 11th Ave. South, roof.
• Mona Weidman, 615 12th Ave. South, roof.
• Great Revivalist Real Estate, 238 Fourth Ave. South, addition.
JAN. 10
• James and Kathleen DeMong, 1709 Fifth Ave. South, electrical.
• Kendrick and Melissa Burrage, 444 Fifth Ave. South, electrical.
JAN. 11
• St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 418 Main Ave., water proofing.
• Steve Kammerer, 311 N. Fifth St., roof.
JAN. 12
• Sergio Ayala, 509 10th Ave. South, furnace/boiler.
• Rose Investments, 2712 S. 25th St., sign.
• Crystle Liebhart, 2344 N. Fifth St., water heater.
• Clinton Block LP, 419 S. Second St., water heater.
• Charles and Carole Leibert, 627 11th Ave. South, furnace/boiler.
• Robert and Mary Emmert, 1347 Ridgecrest Drive, furnace/boiler.
• No owner listed, 915 13th Ave. North, interior remodel.
• Dzevit Akiti, 342 Sixth Ave. North, furnace/boiler.
• Gary and Connie Kent, 911 Circle Drive North, water proofing.
JAN. 13
• Stephanie and Joshua Chandler, 618 12th Ave. South, vacant/abandoned permit.
• Great Revivalist Real Estate, 238 Fourth Ave. South, plumbing.
• Eugene Weigant, 227 Fifth Ave. North, electrical.
