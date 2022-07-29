city of clinton building and neighborhood services
JULY 11

• Greg and Susan Dennis, 3020 Schick Court, flat work, deck/porch

• Benjamin and Sarah Erwin, 85 Main Ave., deck/porch

• TL Flatten, 1046 Grandview Drive, water heater

• Brandon Baker, 615 Fourth Ave. South, roof

• Robert Jones III, 405 Oakhurst Drive, renovation

• John and Deborah Ernst, 2315 Roosevelt St., certificate of occupancy

JULY 12

• Lerup Assets, 624 Third Ave. South, roof

• Chad and Julie Jensen, 2914 Pershing Blvd., roof

• Nathan Finn, 807 Park Place, roof

• Daniel Blohm, 326 Third Ave. South, roof

• Jean Bisson, 1725 Garrett Ave., water heater

• Austin Murphy, 1301 Grandview Drive, siding

• Teri and Leah Ann Melvin, 209 Whispering Pines, deck/porch

• Austin Cramer, 1926 Circle Drive South, siding, roof

• Adam and Katherine Aude, 1525 Sixth Ave. South, pool/hot tub

JULY 13

• Peggy Turner, 658 Sixth Ave. South, electrical

• Charity Henak, 1163 Ninth Ave. South, roof

• Catherine Martin, 1401 Eighth Ave. South, water heater

• Sherri Dickey, 430 Sixth Ave. North, electrical

• Jaret Land, 404 S. First St., sign

• Toni Ixba, 717 First Ave., roof

• Ethyl Farr, 1053 14th Ave. South, roof

• Sara Feldt, 104 27th Ave. North, roof, siding

• Benjamin and Sarah Erwin, 85 Main Ave., electrical

• David and Melinda James, 707 Seventh Ave. South, roof

• Joseph and Maia Paul, 1116 Briarcliff Lane, roof

• Torres Sanchez, 1651 Seventh Ave. South, siding

• Larry and Wanda Detterman, 701 17th Ave. North, furnace/boiler

• Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• Mississippi Bend AEA, 2001 Manufacturing Drive, furnace/boiler

• Peggy Turner, 658 Sixth Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• Trevor Horst, 246 Third Ave. North, furnace/boiler

JULY 14

• William and Betty Collins, 843 11th Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• B&T Rental Properties, 1034 Ninth Ave. South, electrical

• Peggy Turner, 658 Sixth Ave. South, siding

• Tommy and Teri Lewis, 424 N. Second St., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Winnie Schumacher, 2631 Roosevelt St., siding

• Logan and Kelsey Kruse, 1554 12th Ave. North, fence/shed/retaining wall

• Vision Hospitality, 2225 Lincoln Way, water heater

• Timothy and Kathleen Bowzer, 807 Seventh Ave. South, water heater

• John and Jill Mootz, 550 30th Ave. North, water heater

• No owner listed, 719 Schick Court, water heater, furnace/boiler

• Terry Mammen, 1941 Lincoln Way, electrical

• Herman and Lavern Workman, 1317 Harrison Drive, water heater

JULY 15

• Eric Hook, 900 S. 10th St., solar

• IRHC, 1618 Garrett Ave., new residential dwelling

• James Eckland, 1240 Eighth Ave. South, water heater

• James Hass, 204 S. Second St., roof

• Semadin and Dzevit Akiti, 517 N. Second St., furnace/boiler

• James Coder, 211 Fayette St., water heater

• Ross and Vicki Burns, 1516 S. Bluff Blvd., furnace/boiler

• Snell-Zornig, 302 Third Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• Shane Glew, 257 18th Place, furnace/boiler

• Jacqulyn Kokjohn and Dylan Bruun, 1519 Sixth Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall

• Douglas and Anne Schmidt, 1025 Fifth Ave. North, water heater

• Andrea and Earl Bell, 1113 Woodland Drive, water heater

• Michael Wilson, 2614 Pershing Blvd., water heater

• Joseph and Molly Manemann, 2038 16th St. NW, water heater

• Ryan Palmer and Jackie Partin, 557 Worth Court, water heater

• Marcy and Ronald Banker, 1505 S. Bluff Blvd., furnace

• George and Judith Leonard, 1900 14th Ave. South, furnace

• Oakhurst Drive Coop, 517 Breezy Point, water heater

• Paul Devine, 525 10th Ave. South, deck/porch

• John Brownlee, 406 23rd Ave. North, deck/porch

• Joel Ernst, 2046 16th St. NW, roof

• Premier Rentals, 2903 Garfield St., fence/shed/retaining wall

• Hailey Hall, 606 Melrose Court, demolition

