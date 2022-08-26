city of clinton building and neighborhood services
AUG. 8

• J & J Investment Properties, 539 Seventh Ave. South, electrical.

• Travis Themas, 1702 Iowa Ave., roof.

• Darrell Heim, 2337 13th Ave. North, pool/hot tub.

• Beth Griswold, 336 Fourth Ave. North, roof.

• JSSK Investments, 1455 Eighth Ave. South, electrical.

• Ronna Riedesel, 2900 Cleveland St., water heater.

• Richard Otten, 2907 Garfield St., fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Narayanan Williams, 706 Ninth Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall.

AUG. 9

• Steven and Luanne Hosette, 1203 N. 13th St., roof.

• Paul and Elizabeth Hopkins, 1014 N. Third St., roof.

• Cole Grant, 706 11th Ave. South, electrical.

• Ronald and Mary Smith, 1625 Garrett Ave., electrical.

• Thomas and Elvira Creecy, 2814 Pershing Blvd., water heater.

• Susan Galetti, 321 N. 11th St., water heater.

• Great River Bend Ent., 1808 Roosevelt St., furnace/boiler.

• Roberta Schuey, 1701 Garrett Ave., furnace/boiler.

• Paula Faber, 1204 Third Ave. North, furnace/boiler.

• Caven Properties, 834 14th Ave. South, water heater.

• Madonna Brick, 2205 Roosevelt St., electrical.

• Restaurants, LLC, 117 S. Second St., furnace/boiler.

AUG. 10

• Nicholas Goldermann, 2516 Roosevelt St., new accessory building.

• Ruth Sels, 744 Sixth Ave. South, deck/porch.

• Clinton School District, 518 River King Rd., new residential dwelling.

• Community Action of Eastern Iowa, 350 Fifth Ave. North, roof, siding.

• Gregory and Stephanie Edfors, 3525 N. Third St., electrical.

• Great River Bend Ent., 1808 Roosevelt St., furnace/boiler.

• Greystone Rentals, 2506 S. 14th St., water heater.

AUG. 11

• Jane Dunham, 1019 10th Ave. North, roof.

• Donald Dawson, 720 13th Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Joe Carstensen, 2398 Barker St., water heater, electrical.

• Dean Cavanaugh, 1207 14th Ave. South, roof.

• James McGrogan, 1146 Ninth Ave. South, furnace/boiler.

AUG. 12

• Daniel and Margaret Kies, 1112 Pershing Blvd., roof.

• Lola Properties, 1334 15th Ave. South, roof.

• Jason and Jennifer Fisher, 342 19th Place, fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Arnold and Lori Snyder, 2922 Roosevelt St., furnace/boiler.

