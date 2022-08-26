AUG. 8
• J & J Investment Properties, 539 Seventh Ave. South, electrical.
• Travis Themas, 1702 Iowa Ave., roof.
• Darrell Heim, 2337 13th Ave. North, pool/hot tub.
• Beth Griswold, 336 Fourth Ave. North, roof.
• JSSK Investments, 1455 Eighth Ave. South, electrical.
• Ronna Riedesel, 2900 Cleveland St., water heater.
• Richard Otten, 2907 Garfield St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Narayanan Williams, 706 Ninth Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall.
AUG. 9
• Steven and Luanne Hosette, 1203 N. 13th St., roof.
• Paul and Elizabeth Hopkins, 1014 N. Third St., roof.
• Cole Grant, 706 11th Ave. South, electrical.
• Ronald and Mary Smith, 1625 Garrett Ave., electrical.
• Thomas and Elvira Creecy, 2814 Pershing Blvd., water heater.
• Susan Galetti, 321 N. 11th St., water heater.
• Great River Bend Ent., 1808 Roosevelt St., furnace/boiler.
• Roberta Schuey, 1701 Garrett Ave., furnace/boiler.
• Paula Faber, 1204 Third Ave. North, furnace/boiler.
• Caven Properties, 834 14th Ave. South, water heater.
• Madonna Brick, 2205 Roosevelt St., electrical.
• Restaurants, LLC, 117 S. Second St., furnace/boiler.
AUG. 10
• Nicholas Goldermann, 2516 Roosevelt St., new accessory building.
• Ruth Sels, 744 Sixth Ave. South, deck/porch.
• Clinton School District, 518 River King Rd., new residential dwelling.
• Community Action of Eastern Iowa, 350 Fifth Ave. North, roof, siding.
• Gregory and Stephanie Edfors, 3525 N. Third St., electrical.
• Great River Bend Ent., 1808 Roosevelt St., furnace/boiler.
• Greystone Rentals, 2506 S. 14th St., water heater.
AUG. 11
• Jane Dunham, 1019 10th Ave. North, roof.
• Donald Dawson, 720 13th Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Joe Carstensen, 2398 Barker St., water heater, electrical.
• Dean Cavanaugh, 1207 14th Ave. South, roof.
• James McGrogan, 1146 Ninth Ave. South, furnace/boiler.
AUG. 12
• Daniel and Margaret Kies, 1112 Pershing Blvd., roof.
• Lola Properties, 1334 15th Ave. South, roof.
• Jason and Jennifer Fisher, 342 19th Place, fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Arnold and Lori Snyder, 2922 Roosevelt St., furnace/boiler.
