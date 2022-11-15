city of clinton building and neighborhood services
OCT. 24

• Mary Ellen Bertrand, 219 27th Ave. N., water heater.

• Abigail Swanson, 2221 Cameron Drive, fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Danny and Joan Ball, 3009 N. 3rd St., fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Margaret Dunn, 212 20th Ave. N., water heater.

• Edward and Erin Dunham, 731 Sorensen Lane, water heater.

• Sara Skiles, 2122 West Court, furnace/boiler.

• Rosemary Anspach, 637 2nd Ave. S., water heater.

• Timothy Apuzzo, 507 Buell Ave., furnace/boiler.

• Clinton Properties, 640 5th Ave. S., water heater.

• Brian and Misty Judd, 2418 N. 11th St., furnace/boiler.

• James and Casey McDonnell, 1646 8th Ave. S., addition.

• Dennis and Patricia Richter, 1411 N. 4th St., fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Patrick and Brittany McQuistion, 2319 Cameron Drive, fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Timothy and Kathi Sherman, 3802 Lakewood Drive, fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Golf Management Systems, 907 N. 2nd St., water heater.

• H&R Real Estate Partners, 334 3rd Ave. S., water heater.

• D&B Clinton, 523 1st Ave., water heater.

• Alan and Julie Busch, 1100 N. 5th St., water heater.

OCT. 25

• Rank 1 Management, 210 S. 6th St., water heater.

• Greg and Susan Dennis, 3020 Schick Court, electrical.

• Kenneth and Carol Carlson, 3307 Garfield St., furnace/boiler.

• Donald and Marie Wyant, 539 Meadowview Drive, basement water proofing.

• MIS Clinton, 801 28th Ave. N., roof.

• No owner listed, Hickory Hills Court, roof.

OCT. 26

• Clinton Holdings, 1256 Gateway Ave., furnace/boiler.

• Lawrence and Janet Jackson, 1417 N. 3rd St., interior remodel.

• Marla Durgin, 1523 25th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Oduah and Debbie Osaro, 410 2nd Ave. S., furnace/boiler.

OCT. 27

• Dreamland Investments, 728 6th Ave. S., roof.

• Thomas and Elvira Creecy, 2814 Pershing Blvd., roof.

• Thomas Nissen, 235 18th Place, roof.

• Tyler Powell, 835 3rd Ave. S., plumbing.

• Gerald Klinefelter, 510 3rd Ave. S., roof.

• Ray Naughton, 2545 2nd Ave. S., water heater.

• Ray Naughton, 219 Lee Court, electrical.

OCT. 28

• Kevin and Janet Nelson, 1024 Woodland Drive, deck/porch.

• Shannon Nielsen, 564 1st Ave., deck/porch.

• John and Shirley Darsidan, 605 Tower Road, furnace/boiler.

• B & T Rental Properties, 1038 9th Ave. S., siding, flat work.

• Gerald Klinefelter, 510 3rd Ave. S., deck/porch.

