OCT. 24
• Mary Ellen Bertrand, 219 27th Ave. N., water heater.
• Abigail Swanson, 2221 Cameron Drive, fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Danny and Joan Ball, 3009 N. 3rd St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Margaret Dunn, 212 20th Ave. N., water heater.
• Edward and Erin Dunham, 731 Sorensen Lane, water heater.
• Sara Skiles, 2122 West Court, furnace/boiler.
• Rosemary Anspach, 637 2nd Ave. S., water heater.
• Timothy Apuzzo, 507 Buell Ave., furnace/boiler.
• Clinton Properties, 640 5th Ave. S., water heater.
• Brian and Misty Judd, 2418 N. 11th St., furnace/boiler.
• James and Casey McDonnell, 1646 8th Ave. S., addition.
• Dennis and Patricia Richter, 1411 N. 4th St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Patrick and Brittany McQuistion, 2319 Cameron Drive, fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Timothy and Kathi Sherman, 3802 Lakewood Drive, fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Golf Management Systems, 907 N. 2nd St., water heater.
• H&R Real Estate Partners, 334 3rd Ave. S., water heater.
• D&B Clinton, 523 1st Ave., water heater.
• Alan and Julie Busch, 1100 N. 5th St., water heater.
OCT. 25
• Rank 1 Management, 210 S. 6th St., water heater.
• Greg and Susan Dennis, 3020 Schick Court, electrical.
• Kenneth and Carol Carlson, 3307 Garfield St., furnace/boiler.
• Donald and Marie Wyant, 539 Meadowview Drive, basement water proofing.
• MIS Clinton, 801 28th Ave. N., roof.
• No owner listed, Hickory Hills Court, roof.
OCT. 26
• Clinton Holdings, 1256 Gateway Ave., furnace/boiler.
• Lawrence and Janet Jackson, 1417 N. 3rd St., interior remodel.
• Marla Durgin, 1523 25th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Oduah and Debbie Osaro, 410 2nd Ave. S., furnace/boiler.
OCT. 27
• Dreamland Investments, 728 6th Ave. S., roof.
• Thomas and Elvira Creecy, 2814 Pershing Blvd., roof.
• Thomas Nissen, 235 18th Place, roof.
• Tyler Powell, 835 3rd Ave. S., plumbing.
• Gerald Klinefelter, 510 3rd Ave. S., roof.
• Ray Naughton, 2545 2nd Ave. S., water heater.
• Ray Naughton, 219 Lee Court, electrical.
OCT. 28
• Kevin and Janet Nelson, 1024 Woodland Drive, deck/porch.
• Shannon Nielsen, 564 1st Ave., deck/porch.
• John and Shirley Darsidan, 605 Tower Road, furnace/boiler.
• B & T Rental Properties, 1038 9th Ave. S., siding, flat work.
• Gerald Klinefelter, 510 3rd Ave. S., deck/porch.
