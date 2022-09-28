SEPT. 12
• John and Deborah Ernst, 2315 Roosevelt St., sign.
• Steven Paulsen, 1232 2nd Ave. S., siding.
• Kevin and Diana Morris, 554 Scenic Dr., water heater.
• No owner listed, 3408 N. 2nd St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
SEPT. 13
• Peggy Turner, 658 6th Ave. S., water heater.
• Vicky Protsman, 1006 Galbraith Dr., exterior remodel.
• Thomas and Jennifer Blinkinsop, 427 5th Ave. N., water heater.
• Point Co-Op Breezy, Breezy Point Apartments, exterior remodel.
• Peggy Turner, 658 6th Ave. S., furnace/boiler.
• Harvey and Bonnie Evers, 3809 Lakewood Dr., roof.
• City of Clinton, 1320 S. 2nd St., furnace/boiler.
• Linda Waddell, 2214 Roosevelt St., water heater.
• Jonathan and Shelley DeMong, 1929 N. 8th St., water heater.
• Uwe and Diana Lassen, 1921 Highland Ct., water heater.
• Brian Schaefer, 1401 2nd Ave. S., furnace/boiler.
• Sam Fowler, 331 2nd Ave. N., electrical.
• George and Judith Leonard, 1900 14th Ave. S., water heater.
• Linda Waddell, 3317 Pershing Blvd., water heater.
• No owner listed, 2308 N. 8th St., water heater.
• Michael and Janet Bielema, 741 5th Ave. S., water heater.
• Gregory Edfors, 1213 Main Ave., furnace/boiler.
• Eric and Tanya VanLancker, 1334 7th St. NW, water heater.
• Christopher Gaddy, 1600 N. 7th St., water heater.
• David Holmes, 1830 22nd Ave. S., new residential dwelling.
• Clinton National Bank, 235 6th Ave. S., furnace/boiler.
• Randy Hall, 100 N. 3rd St., furnace/boiler.
• City of Clinton Eagle Point Park, 4101 N. 3rd St., furnace/boiler.
• Maxine and Walter Bell Jr., 2216 Garfield St., furnace/boiler.
SEPT. 14
• Golf Management Systems, 2117 N. 2nd St., water heater.
• Joe Carstensen, 733 4th Ave. S., water heater.
• Steven and Carolyn Wilkerson, 1605 Springdale Dr., interior remodel.
• Brian and Jessica Eggers, 715 Isabella Ct., siding.
• City of Clinton, 708-750 25th Ave. N., roof, electrical.
SEPT. 15
• Lauryn and Natalie Camp, 1512 Lazy Ln, siding.
• Erin Montgomery, 2707 Roosevelt St., siding, roof.
• Eastern Iowa Comm. College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., interior remodel.
• Nathanial and Jacque Reafsnider, 1629 9th St. NW, roof, siding.
• Paula and Eric Zinke, 531 5th Ave. N., roof.
• Jack Bear Properties, 206 N. 3rd St., roof.
• Cody Seeley, 902 13th Ave. N., furnace/boiler.
• Jeffrey and Joy Drury, 1114 S. 32nd St., solar.
• Jeanne and Edmund Swamberger, 705 N. 4th St., new accessory building.
• Randy Hall, 100 N. 3rd St., electrical.
• Angela Henry, 912 Pleasant Valley Ln, solar.
• Dan Morgan, 319 3rd Ave. N., renovation.
SEPT. 16
• Katrina Heinitz, 223 5th Ave. N., vacant/abandoned permit.
• Paul and Carol Feddersen, 703 Eclipse Lane, interior remodel.
• Timothy and Debra Leslie, 406 N. 4th St., deck/porch.
• Roberto and Crystal Henrickson, 543 10th Ave. S., deck/porch.
• Joshua and Lindsey Burgland, 325 Ruth Pl., roof.
• Dale and Roberta Dalton, 704 Eclipse Lane, furnace/boiler.
• Shirley Rockwell, 1914 N. 6th St., siding.
• Charles and Karen Johnson, 1314 14th Ave. S., interior remodel.
• Resh Properties, 2221 Lafayete Terr., exterior remodel.
SEPT. 19
• John and Deborah Ernst, 2315 Roosevelt St., interior remodel.
• Michael and Trisha Dash, 309 N. 18th St., flat work.
• Great Revivalist, 238 4th Ave. S., roof.
• Samantha Kummerer, 550 4th Ave. S., interior remodel.
• Jordan Goldbeck, 810 10th Ave. S., roof.
SEPT. 20
• HyVee, 901 S. 4th St., water heater.
• DABO LLC, 119 6th Ave. S., water heater.
• MGH Properties, 3512 N. 2nd St., furnace/boiler.
• Richard and Carolyn Phelan, 3209 McKinley St., water heater.
• Charlie and Voda Turner, 1001 10th Ave. N., water heater.
• Westlyn Co., 529 6th Ave. S., roof.
• Violet Bopes, 1246 8th Ave. N., siding.
• James and Karen Marshall, 229 Cragmor Drive., water heater.
• BRP Holdings, 1905 Lincolnway, furnace/boiler.
SEPT. 21
• Jill Moeller, 1031 10th Ave. N., furnace/boiler.
• Sally Rutz, 716 Melrose Ct., water heater.
• Marlene Greve, 2208 N. 2nd St., furnace/boiler.
• Sabrina Lippens, 3000 Skyline Dr., interior remodel.
• Stephen and Joyce Hartman, 700 2nd Ave. S., pool/hot tub.
• TL Flatten, 720 Park Pl., electrical.
• Ray Mitchell, 440 4th Ave. N., electrical.
• Jane Frampton, 2600 2nd Ave. S., addition.
SEPT. 22
• John and Carolyn Mulholland, 1915 Glendale Rd., roof.
• Ciara Stage, 1107 17th Ave. N., roof.
• Dawn Krebs, 1111 6th Ave. N., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Clinton Schools, 1401 12th Ave. N., interior remodel.
• Harold and Clevetta Ward, 225 3rd Ave. S., roof.
• Dale Tobey, 447 10th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Pennie Peters, 1707 Garrett Ave., water heater.
SEPT. 23
• Jack Bear Properties, 206 N. 3rd St., siding.
• Dennis Frondle, 806 12th Ave. S., siding.
• Michael and Kathy Cook, 1140 S 23rd St., new accessory building.
• Zion Church, 420 3rd Ave. S., exterior remodel.
• Timothy and Billie Jo Horner, 860 Pheasant Run Rd., roof.
• Corey and Kristen Robinson, 3801 2nd Ave. S., furnace/boiler.
• Nicholas Raab, 1128 Willany Dr., furnace/boiler.
• Thomas Hodina, 233 N. 6th St., furnace/boiler.
• Donna Augesen, 817 Lincoln Blvd., water heater.
• J & G Rentals, 1255 Woodlawn Ave., roof.
• Matthew Sherman, 2624 Stockwell Lane W., water heater.
• Becky Weaver and Susan Raser, 300 S. 16th St., solar.
