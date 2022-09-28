city of clinton building and neighborhood services
SEPT. 12

• John and Deborah Ernst, 2315 Roosevelt St., sign.

• Steven Paulsen, 1232 2nd Ave. S., siding.

• Kevin and Diana Morris, 554 Scenic Dr., water heater.

• No owner listed, 3408 N. 2nd St., fence/shed/retaining wall.

SEPT. 13

• Peggy Turner, 658 6th Ave. S., water heater.

• Vicky Protsman, 1006 Galbraith Dr., exterior remodel.

• Thomas and Jennifer Blinkinsop, 427 5th Ave. N., water heater.

• Point Co-Op Breezy, Breezy Point Apartments, exterior remodel.

• Peggy Turner, 658 6th Ave. S., furnace/boiler.

• Harvey and Bonnie Evers, 3809 Lakewood Dr., roof.

• City of Clinton, 1320 S. 2nd St., furnace/boiler.

• Linda Waddell, 2214 Roosevelt St., water heater.

• Jonathan and Shelley DeMong, 1929 N. 8th St., water heater.

• Uwe and Diana Lassen, 1921 Highland Ct., water heater.

• Brian Schaefer, 1401 2nd Ave. S., furnace/boiler.

• Sam Fowler, 331 2nd Ave. N., electrical.

• George and Judith Leonard, 1900 14th Ave. S., water heater.

• Linda Waddell, 3317 Pershing Blvd., water heater.

• No owner listed, 2308 N. 8th St., water heater.

• Michael and Janet Bielema, 741 5th Ave. S., water heater.

• Gregory Edfors, 1213 Main Ave., furnace/boiler.

• Eric and Tanya VanLancker, 1334 7th St. NW, water heater.

• Christopher Gaddy, 1600 N. 7th St., water heater.

• David Holmes, 1830 22nd Ave. S., new residential dwelling.

• Clinton National Bank, 235 6th Ave. S., furnace/boiler.

• Randy Hall, 100 N. 3rd St., furnace/boiler.

• City of Clinton Eagle Point Park, 4101 N. 3rd St., furnace/boiler.

• Maxine and Walter Bell Jr., 2216 Garfield St., furnace/boiler.

SEPT. 14

• Golf Management Systems, 2117 N. 2nd St., water heater.

• Joe Carstensen, 733 4th Ave. S., water heater.

• Steven and Carolyn Wilkerson, 1605 Springdale Dr., interior remodel.

• Brian and Jessica Eggers, 715 Isabella Ct., siding.

• City of Clinton, 708-750 25th Ave. N., roof, electrical.

SEPT. 15

• Lauryn and Natalie Camp, 1512 Lazy Ln, siding.

• Erin Montgomery, 2707 Roosevelt St., siding, roof.

• Eastern Iowa Comm. College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., interior remodel.

• Nathanial and Jacque Reafsnider, 1629 9th St. NW, roof, siding.

• Paula and Eric Zinke, 531 5th Ave. N., roof.

• Jack Bear Properties, 206 N. 3rd St., roof.

• Cody Seeley, 902 13th Ave. N., furnace/boiler.

• Jeffrey and Joy Drury, 1114 S. 32nd St., solar.

• Jeanne and Edmund Swamberger, 705 N. 4th St., new accessory building.

• Randy Hall, 100 N. 3rd St., electrical.

• Angela Henry, 912 Pleasant Valley Ln, solar.

• Dan Morgan, 319 3rd Ave. N., renovation.

SEPT. 16

• Katrina Heinitz, 223 5th Ave. N., vacant/abandoned permit.

• Paul and Carol Feddersen, 703 Eclipse Lane, interior remodel.

• Timothy and Debra Leslie, 406 N. 4th St., deck/porch.

• Roberto and Crystal Henrickson, 543 10th Ave. S., deck/porch.

• Joshua and Lindsey Burgland, 325 Ruth Pl., roof.

• Dale and Roberta Dalton, 704 Eclipse Lane, furnace/boiler.

• Shirley Rockwell, 1914 N. 6th St., siding.

• Charles and Karen Johnson, 1314 14th Ave. S., interior remodel.

• Resh Properties, 2221 Lafayete Terr., exterior remodel.

SEPT. 19

• John and Deborah Ernst, 2315 Roosevelt St., interior remodel.

• Michael and Trisha Dash, 309 N. 18th St., flat work.

• Great Revivalist, 238 4th Ave. S., roof.

• Samantha Kummerer, 550 4th Ave. S., interior remodel.

• Jordan Goldbeck, 810 10th Ave. S., roof.

SEPT. 20

• HyVee, 901 S. 4th St., water heater.

• DABO LLC, 119 6th Ave. S., water heater.

• MGH Properties, 3512 N. 2nd St., furnace/boiler.

• Richard and Carolyn Phelan, 3209 McKinley St., water heater.

• Charlie and Voda Turner, 1001 10th Ave. N., water heater.

• Westlyn Co., 529 6th Ave. S., roof.

• Violet Bopes, 1246 8th Ave. N., siding.

• James and Karen Marshall, 229 Cragmor Drive., water heater.

• BRP Holdings, 1905 Lincolnway, furnace/boiler.

SEPT. 21

• Jill Moeller, 1031 10th Ave. N., furnace/boiler.

• Sally Rutz, 716 Melrose Ct., water heater.

• Marlene Greve, 2208 N. 2nd St., furnace/boiler.

• Sabrina Lippens, 3000 Skyline Dr., interior remodel.

• Stephen and Joyce Hartman, 700 2nd Ave. S., pool/hot tub.

• TL Flatten, 720 Park Pl., electrical.

• Ray Mitchell, 440 4th Ave. N., electrical.

• Jane Frampton, 2600 2nd Ave. S., addition.

SEPT. 22

• John and Carolyn Mulholland, 1915 Glendale Rd., roof.

• Ciara Stage, 1107 17th Ave. N., roof.

• Dawn Krebs, 1111 6th Ave. N., fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Clinton Schools, 1401 12th Ave. N., interior remodel.

• Harold and Clevetta Ward, 225 3rd Ave. S., roof.

• Dale Tobey, 447 10th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall.

• Pennie Peters, 1707 Garrett Ave., water heater.

SEPT. 23

• Jack Bear Properties, 206 N. 3rd St., siding.

• Dennis Frondle, 806 12th Ave. S., siding.

• Michael and Kathy Cook, 1140 S 23rd St., new accessory building.

• Zion Church, 420 3rd Ave. S., exterior remodel.

• Timothy and Billie Jo Horner, 860 Pheasant Run Rd., roof.

• Corey and Kristen Robinson, 3801 2nd Ave. S., furnace/boiler.

• Nicholas Raab, 1128 Willany Dr., furnace/boiler.

• Thomas Hodina, 233 N. 6th St., furnace/boiler.

• Donna Augesen, 817 Lincoln Blvd., water heater.

• J & G Rentals, 1255 Woodlawn Ave., roof.

• Matthew Sherman, 2624 Stockwell Lane W., water heater.

• Becky Weaver and Susan Raser, 300 S. 16th St., solar.

