city of clinton building and neighborhood services
FEB. 13

• Sisters of St. Francis, 796 Springdale Drive, water heater

FEB. 14

• Great Revivalist Real Estate, 238 Fourth Ave. South, interior remodel

• David and Rachael Grimes, 1230 N. Third St., exterior remodel

• Convenience Store Investments, 249 Main Ave., exterior remodel, electrical

FEB. 15

• Thomas and Karley Kirk, 722 Sixth Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• Busker Enterprises, 127 Fifth Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• Shawn and Megan Shadle, 2302 N. 10th St., furnace/boiler

• Dave Rose, 3008 Lincoln Way, exterior remodel

• Kathy Andrews, 425 N. Third St., furnace/boiler

• Josh and Stacy Sanderson, 118 S. Sixth St., roof

• Waypoint Mission, 2348 Dunham St., furnace/boiler

• Greg and Christine Lackermann, 1141 10th Ave. North, solar

• DABO, LLC, 119 Sixth Ave. South, interior remodel

• No owner listed, 300 N. 18th St., cell tower

FEB. 16

• Four Square Gospel Church, 816 13th Ave. North, water heater

• Great Revivalist Real Estate, 238 Fourth Ave. South, interior remodel

• Antonio and Heather Davis, 2702 S. 18th St., roof

• Shannon and Corey Ryman, 1115 Seventh Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• Jennifer Lueders, 2364 Chancy St., siding

• Susan Baker, 1604 N. Fourth St., siding

• Paul and Michelle Peska, 710 Second Ave. South, siding

• Riley Chapman, 3312 Garfield St., renovation

• Health System Inc., 638 S. Bluff Blvd., water heater

• Skyline Center, 800 28th Ave. North, water heater

• Valley Bluff, 2545 Hilmers Drive, new commercial building

• Valley Bluff, 2540 Langrehr Drive, new commercial building

• Valley Bluff, 2535 Langrehr Drive, new commercial building

FEB. 17

• Pathway Living Center, 562 Second Ave. South, interior remodel

• Waypoint Mission, 2348 Dunham St., electrical

