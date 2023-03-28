FEB. 13
• Sisters of St. Francis, 796 Springdale Drive, water heater
FEB. 14
• Great Revivalist Real Estate, 238 Fourth Ave. South, interior remodel
• David and Rachael Grimes, 1230 N. Third St., exterior remodel
• Convenience Store Investments, 249 Main Ave., exterior remodel, electrical
FEB. 15
• Thomas and Karley Kirk, 722 Sixth Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• Busker Enterprises, 127 Fifth Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• Shawn and Megan Shadle, 2302 N. 10th St., furnace/boiler
• Dave Rose, 3008 Lincoln Way, exterior remodel
• Kathy Andrews, 425 N. Third St., furnace/boiler
• Josh and Stacy Sanderson, 118 S. Sixth St., roof
• Waypoint Mission, 2348 Dunham St., furnace/boiler
• Greg and Christine Lackermann, 1141 10th Ave. North, solar
• DABO, LLC, 119 Sixth Ave. South, interior remodel
• No owner listed, 300 N. 18th St., cell tower
FEB. 16
• Four Square Gospel Church, 816 13th Ave. North, water heater
• Great Revivalist Real Estate, 238 Fourth Ave. South, interior remodel
• Antonio and Heather Davis, 2702 S. 18th St., roof
• Shannon and Corey Ryman, 1115 Seventh Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• Jennifer Lueders, 2364 Chancy St., siding
• Susan Baker, 1604 N. Fourth St., siding
• Paul and Michelle Peska, 710 Second Ave. South, siding
• Riley Chapman, 3312 Garfield St., renovation
• Health System Inc., 638 S. Bluff Blvd., water heater
• Skyline Center, 800 28th Ave. North, water heater
• Valley Bluff, 2545 Hilmers Drive, new commercial building
• Valley Bluff, 2540 Langrehr Drive, new commercial building
• Valley Bluff, 2535 Langrehr Drive, new commercial building
FEB. 17
• Pathway Living Center, 562 Second Ave. South, interior remodel
• Waypoint Mission, 2348 Dunham St., electrical
