CLINTON – With wind chills expected to dip to 25 degrees below zero today, the National Weather Service is urging people to prepare for the cold.
The NWS reports light snow is possible several times from Saturday through Tuesday and even though it is too early to determine how much snow these fast-moving storm systems will bring, those planning to travel should pay attention to the forecast from Saturday through Tuesday.
The NWS also is warning residents to watch out for frostbite, which could become a dangerous possibility within 30 minutes of skin exposure to negative temperatures. Signs of frostbite include a lack of feeling in the affected area and skin that appears waxy, is cold to the touch, or is discolored, flushed, white or gray, yellow or blue.
The American Red Cross says to avoid frostbite and hypothermia:
- Be aware of the wind chill. Dress appropriately and avoid staying in the cold too long. Wear a hat and gloves when appropriate with layers of clothing. Avoid unnecessary exposure of any part of the body to the cold.
- Drink plenty of warm fluids or warm water but avoid caffeine and alcohol. Stay active to maintain body heat.
- Take frequent breaks from the cold.
- Get out of the cold immediately if the signals of hypothermia or frostbite appear.
Iowa American Water also has been reminding homeowners to do their best to prevent their home’s water pipes from freezing. One of the most important things to do, the press release reads, is to allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes from freezing. The company also recommends opening cabinet doors to allow a room’s warmth to help keep pipes thawed, and wrapping pipes in heat tape, foam rubber sleeves, or insulation.
“These tips are most important,” said Brad Nielsen, Vice President of Operations with Iowa American Water. “They help residents keep their home plumbing safe, while also supporting our team in the field. Many times, when pipes freeze, customers will assume there is an issue with their water service and call our team to inspect. This can place demand on our team members who are working hard in the field to keep water flowing to customers.”
Pets also need special attention during the cold weather. Sandi Bartels, executive director of Midwest Pets For Life, a non-profit animal welfare organization in Clinton, offers advice on how to keep pets safe in hazardous cold weather conditions. She urges pet owners to allow animals to be outside only for as long as what is absolutely necessary, to use pet-friendly sidewalk salt, and to pay close attention to their dog’s paws. A balm or other product could be needed to prevent or treat cracking caused by the cold.
All this isn’t to say outdoor fun is completely out of the question. Those who want to venture outside can visit Clinton’s new ice skating rink that opened just a few weeks ago. The rink is located in the parking lot between First Street and Riverview Drive in downtown Clinton. Weather permitting, the rink is open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with staff members present Saturdays and Sundays from 2-5 p.m. to provide ice skate rentals at $3 per set and hot chocolate for $1.
