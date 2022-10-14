CLINTON — A burn ban prohibiting open burning has been issued for Clinton County.
The burn ban will continue until further notice, according to county emergency management officials. A violation of the burn ban could result in a misdemeanor charge.
The proclamation issued by the state fire marshal doesn't prohibit a supervised, controlled burn for which a permit has been issued by the fire chief of the fire district where the burn will take place, the use of outdoor fireplaces, barbecue grills, properly supervised landfills, or the burning of trash in incinerators or trash burners made of metal, concrete, masonry, or heavy one-inch wire mesh, with no openings greater than one square inch.
