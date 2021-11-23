CLINTON — Dylan Burn, of Citizens First Bank, successfully completed the 2021 Iowa Bankers Association’s Commercial Lending School held in October in Ankeny.
The school is an intense one-week program sponsored by the Iowa Bankers Association. The purpose of the IBA Commercial Lending School is to prepare commercial lenders, who want to broaden their commercial lending knowledge, to serve effectively and profitably as commercial loan officers.
This is accomplished by developing a better understanding of the economy and how it affects the lending decision; developing an understanding of how a business is structured and how it competes; developing an understanding of the role of company’s management and how to analyze and evaluate that management; developing a thorough understanding and application of basic and advanced analytical techniques; and developing an understanding of relationship banking to meet and maintain multiple customer financial needs.
Burn has been with Citizens First Bank for just over one year as a commercial lender. He is a 2010 graduate of Clinton High School and earned his associate degree from Clinton Community College, then continued his studies at the University of Iowa.
“I really enjoy being part of the team at CFB,” he said. “Attending the commercial lending school is an opportunity for me to learn more about different business sectors, and why businesses borrow. It is definitely education that I am using at the bank.”
