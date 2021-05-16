CLINTON — The 13th Avenue North Bus Route will change during reconstruction of Springdale Drive and 13th Avenue North, the City of Clinton announced this weekend.
The Municipal Transit Administration will reverse its route to accommodate the 13th Avenue North and Springdale Drive intersection reconstruction until the project's completion about July 3.
The route will return to normal after the intersection is reopened, the city said.
Passengers can see where all the buses are located by going to https://clinton.mobilitat.com:8421/public/map/index.shtml.
For route information, call the MTA at 242-3721.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.