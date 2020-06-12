CLINTON — The bar was crowded at Ray’s Timeout in Clinton on Friday, the day that a government-ordered 50 percent capacity order was lifted.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, Iowa’s restaurants and bars could begin operating at full capacity, something that hasn’t happened since before coronavirus case numbers started climbing in March.
Fallon Morris, Ray’s Timeout manager, said people are excited to be able to enjoy good food and a cold drink with family and friends. She said she is glad Ray’s Timeout is starting to fill up like old times.
“We’re ready,” Morris said. “We took down the chairs and opened up the space. The bar is full and people loved it when the bar first opened up. We did leave a few tables with the chairs up just in case people felt a little more comfortable and wanted a little more distance. So, yeah, we’re excited.”
Morris said they are looking forward to the weekend as well. With ideal weather conditions and restrictions being lifted she said they are expecting a full house. She said with the combination of drink specials and good food, things are starting to pick up.
“People are ready for some normalcy,” Morris said. “You can tell because the morale is up and people are happy. Business is good.”
In addition to the happy customers, Morris said her colleagues at Ray’s Timeout are happy as well. She said everyone on staff enjoys running through the bar and serving as many people as they can.
Last month, Ray’s Timeout owner, Ray Detlefs, told the Clinton Herald that he wanted to support more local brewers during these difficult times. He mentioned back then that everyone across the area was helping out one another, and he wanted to continue that trend.
Now, people coming to the bar will notice there are more local beers on tap.
“We have a lot of local draft beers,” Morris said. “We really tried to get more local breweries. We got a Bettendorf brewery, Iowa City, Davenport, that was important to us to help the local guys.”
The new beers have been a big hit with customers, Morris said. She said people ask about the local draft beers and are excited to hear they are from nearby.
In addition to local beers, Morris said Ray’s Timeout soon will be rolling out a brand new menu. She said at this time, they do not have a set date, but she said it is something people can be looking out for. In the meantime, people can taste some of the new wing sauces that they have on display.
