CLINTON — Shred-Eze recently purchased a new shredder to improve efficiency of the local Clinton business.
Shred-Eze, located at 113 Main Ave., has been in business since 2016. For about the first two years, business owners Dan and Kristi Sampey operated the business out of their house. They purchased the building on Main Avenue in June 2018 and have been operating the business at the location since.
Kristi Sampey noted that in 2014, when they were going through items belonging to Dan’s mother, the price to have someone come in from the Quad-Cities with a truck to carry boxes was over $2,000. She told Dan Sampey to see if they could find an industrial shredder.
“The next thing I knew we bought one and were up and running,” Kristi Sampey said. “So we figured if we had a need, there‘s other people that do, too.”
Dan Sampey noted the target of the company is residential areas. The company has no contracts and no minimums, Dan Sampey noted.
“Where can they go,” Dan Sampey asked. “They hold it for a shred event and it’s garbage that they’re keeping in their house. It’s taking up space. Tripping over it. And then if the weekend that they have it, they got something going on, there’s their window of opportunity.”
