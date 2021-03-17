CLINTON — Friends Merlyn Law and Cheryl Huetter are glad they didn’t quit their day jobs.
When the women decided to turn their love of photography into a joint business venture last year, they had no idea that their first order of business would be to close.
Law, a registered nurse at Urgent Care in Clinton, has been taking photos for 10 or 12 years, she said Sunday. She began with photos of her children, but she also loves photographing wildlife.
Huetter lives in Camanche and works for IFF in Thomson, Illinois. She took up the hobby about nine years ago, like Law, to take photos of family. She found additional subjects in hummingbirds and wildlife in her yard.
“Our friendship kind of provoked this,” Huetter said from the women’s joint studio at 103 Sixth Ave. S. in Clinton.
The two opened the photography studio in March of 2020 and completed a few Easter sessions before having to close their doors for about four months due to COVID.
“It’s been a bust because we were closed the first three months,” Law said.
It’s a good thing the pair didn’t rely on the studio to make a living, they said.
“It’s still painful to pay rent,” Laws said.
The pair didn’t get a loan; they put their own money into the venture.
“We looked around town for decent rent,” said Huetter. Many storefronts were too expensive or landlords didn’t return their calls.
They ended up in a brick building at the east end of Sixth Avenue North, formerly Exo Salon and Spa. Huetter likes the people driving to the dike drive past the building.
The only signage on the studio is on the door, but samples of their work are displayed in the front window. The studio is on the first floor and has a ramp to the door, making access to the studio easy for al their clients.
“We tried to make little improvements,” Huetter said.
Huetter is promoting an event called Client Closet Reveal, set for Sunday, March 21 from 1-4. The event allows expecting mother put on gowns provided by Huetter, and have glamorous shots taken in front of her romantic floral backdrops.
One of Huetter’s maternity shots is featured on the gown company’s website, chickaboovip.com.
Huetter will photograph women who aren’t pregnant as well, she said. Walk-ins are welcome, and Huetter will have a drawing for a free session.
Huetter remembers glamour shots that were popular a few years ago. “I was trying to bring something like that back to this area,” Huetter said. She knows she has to do something to make her business stand out.
Once the pregnant women see what Huetter can do, the photographer hopes they’ll have her take portraits of their newborns.
Law likes to take senior portraits and children’s portraits. One of her favorite is displayed prominently in the studio—a blond girl in dark red lipstick with a black hat pulled down over one eye.
The portrait was for the girl’s 14th birthday, Law said. The girl came in with no make up, but Law had a vision. She did the makeup as well as the photography to create the image she had imagined.
Much of Law’s props for children’s portraits-often themed to holidays—come from the Salvation Army, Goodwill or online, she said. A couple of crates, a basket of goodies and a bunny in a garden cottage setting creates a scene for Easter portraits.
The women bought some equipment, but they already had some backdrops and their Nikon cameras and Tamron lenses.
Clients come from the immediate area and from farther away—Savanna, Illinois, Park View and Eldridge, Huetter said. She knows it takes time to build a client base.
“It takes a good year for people to notice,” said Huetter.
Most of their customers hear about them through word of mouth, and the women have several repeat customers.
While the women share the space on Sixth Avenue South, they have separate businesses. Huetter operates under the name The Memory Lens Photography. Law’s business is Merlyn’s Photography.
“We both have a website gallery,” said Law.
The women have advertised their studio, they said. They post on social media but try not to overload their pages. “You want your post to stand out,” Huetter said. She’s tries to keep things fresh.
Now that COVID restrictions are lifting and people are being vaccinated, the friends hopes they’ll be able to build their business. They know they aren’t alone in that hope.
“The struggle’s real in any business,” said Huetter.
