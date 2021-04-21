CLINTON — Several downtown businesses have offered their buildings as canvases for giant works of art.
About a year ago, the Downtown Clinton Alliance began consulting with Sam Mulgrew, curator of murals in Dubuque, about adding murals to Clinton buildings, Karen Rowell of the Downtown Clinton Alliance said Tuesday.
DCA hired Mulgrew to line up murals and artists to showcase the Clinton community.
"We’re considering this a community project," said Rowell. Though DCA started the ball rolling, it has partners in the Lyons Business and Professional Association, Hometown Pride, Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Clinton and Clinton High School's Synergy students.
"We will start it downtown and move up to Lyons and hopefully it will continue to grow," Rowell said.
DCA has applied for a grant to fund the project and is working on a second grant application, Rowell said. DCA has contributed $2,000. DCA wants the program to eventually sustain itself through sponsorships.
A partnership with owners is important, said Rowell. "Every mural we do on a building, we're asking the owners to put in funds."
Bill Twyford, owner of the Banner building, "has ponied up quite a bit of money" to have a mural painted on his building, Rowell told the City Council earlier this month.
Painting will begin this summer on the Banner building at 516 S. First St., Rowell said. "We want them to see it as they're coming over the bridge."
"We'd like to get three done this year, but we'd be happy to get two," Rowell said Tuesday. Painting could start in a few weeks. Mulgrew is finding artists and finalizing designs, Rowell said.
"When the Synergy students heard about our program, they reached out and wanted to be a part of it," Rowell said. Synergy is a high school program that allows students to work on real projects for real organizations.
"They will do a mural to Midwest Pets for Life," said Rowell. The students toured Dubuque to find ideas for the mural they'll be painting, she said.
People are getting excited about the project, Rowell said.
"It was fun to see the City Council get excited," Leslie Webster, director of the Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Tuesday. Webster was with Rowell earlier this month to present the mural program to the Clinton City Council.
"It is a really big wave in tourism to have these murals and things," Webster said.
As curator, Mulgrew will make sure all the murals, though different, fit the vision of Clinton. Mulgrew has curated 60 murals in the Midwest, Webster said.
"In terms of tourism, it’s a huge move," said Webster. "It gives us a great opportunity to send people around town.
"I think it will be really well received," Webster said.
“I’m primarily focusing on it from the tourism perspective because murals are kind of one of the waves of the future ... in terms of tourism," Webster told the City Council this month.
"They help define a community's personality and priorities," said Webster. "They become a very visual and visible message that says that we take pride in our community."
Murals are something of interest for visitors, Webster said. "They create easily marketable destinations for visitors to seek out. ... They are frequently shared and highly recognizable on social media, and they draw visitors to locations that can benefit from being highlighted, so we can actually, intentionally put them somewhere that we want to bring people to," said Webster.
"I intend to utilize the murals to do this," said Webster. Every Saturday on the Visit Clinton Iowa social media, Webster posts murals or sculptures around the area and asks people to find them. Can You Find It has featured a veterans plaque in Fulton, a sign for the Sawmill Museum interpretive center, a Mexican restaurant on Second Street, Lyons post office, and the Incredible Hulk at a vacuum cleaner store.
Webster hopes to add Clinton's murals to the list of things that people recognize and look for as they travel around town.
CVB plans to create a map so people can find the murals, a digital version and a printed version available in the kiosk on the riverfront, Webster said. Webster is working with a company to create a mobile app that will send people on a mural quest around town.
