CLINTON — Since the coronavirus pandemic began, many items have became scarce. Toilet paper. Paper towels. Now coins.
Small signs hang near the credit card machines at many stores throughout the Gateway Area asking customers to pay with exact change or to use a debit or credit card.
The shortage of change is believed to be linked to the toll the pandemic has taken on the economy. Locally, many businesses say they are doing “okay” while others say it is getting to a breaking point.
At the Shell Gas Station, on Second Street, an employee, who asked not to be named, said she noticed that the store is running low on coins.
“We don’t have the sign up just yet, and we hope it doesn’t get to that point,” the employee said. “But I do notice when I come in on the weekends and talk with my coworkers, our coins are running low. So, if something doesn’t change soon, we too will have a problem on our hands.”
While the Shell Gas Station on Second Street is bracing for the coin shortage, other businesses said they are doing fine. The acting manager at the Dollar General on Third Street said he has not heard of any coin shortages. He asked that his name not be used because all media requests must go through the corporate office, but he said so far things are good.
“We have not had any coin shortages that I know of,” the acting manager said. “Most people that shop here pay right on the nose, or they use a card. So, we haven’t experienced any issues that I know of.”
On the other hand, two other Dollar General locations said they are experiencing a shortage but managing. They could see the situation becoming dire if the trend continues, they said.
Other businesses in the region say they are not having issues with the coin shortage. Employees at the Dollar General and Shell Gas Station in Fulton, Illinois said the same thing.
The Federal Reserve limited orders for change during the pandemic, impacting banks across the country. But Kathy Forrest, President and CEO of First Citizens Bank in Clinton, said in an email this week that First Citizens has not declined any request for coins to any of their customers and doesn't see that happening any time soon.
“The Federal Reserve reduced Citizens First Bank's coin order capacity the week of June 22nd,” Forrest said. “Ordering capacity did increase the week of July 20th but still subject to restrictions.
"During this time, we have continued to accommodate all CFB customer requests," Forrest said. "We did modify some of our internal procedures, however. But they have in no way impacted our customers.
"To date, we have not restricted public access to coins, nor do we anticipate having to do so in the near future,"Forrest said.
According to a July 20 article in Forbes magazine, the Federal Reserve acknowledged June 11 that the pandemic disrupted coin circulation patterns.
The U.S. Mint produced fewer coins due to measures put in place to protect its employees from COVID-19, and many businesses that take coins, such as laundromats, vending machines and car washes, saw less business because people were staying home, the article said.
