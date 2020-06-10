CLINTON — Three businesses are interested in buying lots in the green space between Liberty Avenue and Camanche Avenue in Clinton, City Administrator Matt Brooke said last week.
Known as Liberty Square, the vacant area between Liberty Avenue and Camanche Avenue was, until recently, still platted as uneconomic remnants of the houses and businesses that existed before the roadway and development projects.
But some businesses have expressed interest in building there, and the city needed to combine the lots into larger parcels that would be available for redevelopment, Brooke wrote in a City Council report in May.
The subdivision plat combines the area between 13th Avenue South and 17th Place into large parcels and vacates a small portion of South Sixth Street at the southeast corner of the subdivision.
“Even before I came, the City of Clinton, along with the Department of Transportation of the State of Iowa, did a ginormous project,” Brooke said last week.
An expansion of Archer Daniels Midland Co. and a highway project that created an eastbound Liberty Avenue and westbound Camanche Avenue with land ripe for development in between eliminated about 338 homes and businesses in South Clinton and along U.S. 30.
“Once this was completed in about 2012, the city never sold [the properties],” Brooke said. Property owners who sold to the city had the right of first refusal if the city decided to sell the land, Brooke said. The city had never contacted the previous owners about buying back the land.
“So we just finished that,” Brooke said. As expected, the previous owners declined to buy back the vacant properties at the prices they sold the land and homes for more than 10 years ago.
“The lot from 15th Place up to about 13th Avenue south [is] all available to be sold,” Brooke said.
Alliant Energy is interested in purchasing Lot 1 for an electric substation, which was the impetus for platting the subdivision, Brooke told the City Council in May. “They came to us looking for that particular ground,” he said.
Alliant will have a brick wall around its property. “That is the first thing you would see,” Brooke said.
“Power levels have increased so much. This is the best way to get a substation to this area,” Brooke said. “This way we won’t have to have a substation by the pool.”
Two other businesses have also contacted the city about buying land in Liberty Square, Brooke said.
