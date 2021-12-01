MOLINE, Ill. — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, has announced more than $7.7 million in federal grants to health centers in Whiteside, Henderson and Winnebago counties.
The grants were issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Center Cluster Grant Program. Bustos helped secure the funds as a member of the House Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services.
"Health centers play a critical role in providing primary care services to folks across our region," said Bustos, who represents Illinois' 17th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. "I'm proud to have helped secure more than $7.7 million in federal funding to support these centers in Northwest and Central Illinois in their work to keep our communities healthy. These funds will help ensure that patients in Whiteside, Henderson and Winnebago counties can continue receiving the vital services they depend on."
Grant funding announced includes:
— Whiteside County: $1,575,902.
— Henderson County Rural Health Center: $1,154,517.
— Crusaders Central Clinic Association: $4,987,716.
The Health Center Cluster Grant Program exists to provide financial assistance to health centers to support comprehensive primary health care services for underserved areas or populations. Additional information about the program can be found at https://bphc.hrsa.gov/about/index.html
