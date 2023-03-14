DEWITT — A bond referendum that would have paved the way for $7 million in upgrades to facilities in Calamus-Wheatland was denied by voters.
It was among a handful of voting measures proposed to area residents last week.
After the votes were counted, unofficially, 59.9% of the 838 votes cast in Clinton and Scott counties were not in favor of the measure, which would have increased property taxes across the district to finance a project that included a new football and track complex, a bevy of security and efficiency enhancements to the district’s buildings and increased classroom space at the high school.
Calamus-Wheatland Superintendent Lonnie Luepker was pleased with the turnout. Nearly 46% of all registered voters in Cal-Wheat’s Clinton County boundaries cast votes either for or against the measure.
“We will take some time and reflect on the whole process this past year and see how we want to move forward,” Luepker said, adding the school board “may want to take some time and settle down and meet with the architect to see if or when we move forward.”
In the near future, Luepker said administrators and the board would need to figure out how to fund the replacement of some outdated air conditioning and heating units at the district’s schools.
“Security was a big part (of the rejected project),” Luepker said. “We will continue to plug away at that.”
Central DeWitt PPEL cap increases
Two ballot items proposed to Central DeWitt voters were approved by voters.
The first item, called “Proposition A” on the ballot, was a revenue purpose statement that will allow the district to allocate its penny-tax revenues for infrastructure, debt, and other expenditures allowed by law and will have little change on the district’s operations.
“Proposition B” on the ballot, though, could mark a significant change in the amount of money the district can utilize for infrastructure and various other costs.
The vote passed with 56% approval — it needed 50% + 1 — and doubles the levy cap for the district’s physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL). Previously, the district was allowed to tax 67 cents per $1,000 of valuation to feed the fund.
Last week’s vote will not directly raise taxes, but it does give the Central DeWitt School Board the authority — if it chooses — to raise the PPEL levy rate to $1.34 per $1,000.
And while district superintendent Dan Peterson said he plans to request the board raise the PPEL levy rate to 1.34, it wouldn’t come with an added tax burden, and it wouldn’t take place until the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Schools operate using a number of categorial funds; money in certain accounts can only be spent on certain expenditures per state law. Peterson and the school board have discussed in recent school board meetings the district’s need to catch up on and pay for infrastructure work, like new roofs, security enhancements and the replacement of a school-wide intercom system.
Increasing revenue to the PPEL funding stream would be mirrored by the lowering of a different levy to offset the tax burden, Peterson said.
“It is my commitment to our voters and property-tax payers that this increase will not increase the overall property tax rate for our school district,” Peterson said, adding he was thankful to the district’s voters for approving the measure.
“Whether it’s purchasing and repairing school vehicles, maintaining facilities, updating technology or so many other things we use these funds for, (students) will benefit many for years to come,” Peterson said.
Northeast PPEL extended
A vote in the Northeast district will maintain the district’s PPEL cap for the next 10 years. It will remain 67 cents per $1,000 of valuation following last week’s election in which 57.5% of the voters approved its implementation.
In the fall, the district asked voters to approve an increase to the cap — a vote that was denied by over 3/4 of voters.
Superintendent Neil Gray said he was thankful to the voters for maintaining the levy, which would have been lost if the vote had not passed.
The school annually receives about $160,000 from its currently levy.
“After the special election last September where our voters did not support a potential increase in our PPEL to $1.34, feedback indicated that it was hard to vote for an increased PPEL without a major new building initiative in the works,” Gray said. “The renewal of our current PPEL allows us to maintain that funding source primarily for bus replacements, student technology needs and building maintenance.”
Gray said the 67-cent levy rate is not enough for the district to generate a reserve to save for future building additions or enhancements; additional measures would need to be taken if that opportunity arises.
“If and when the Northeast district is ready to take the next step toward infrastructure improvements and additions, it will be because the community has expressed their support for doing so,” Gray said.
Midland bond vote passes
Voters’ passage of the bond referendum last week will allow officials in Midland to pay for an estimated $9.2 million in improvements and additional classrooms at the elementary school without raising property taxes, according to Superintendent Caleb Bonjour.
Some 67.6% of voters in the district — which includes parts of Jones, Jackson, Clinton, and Cedar counties — approved the bond issue while 32.4% opposed it. A 60% majority was required.
The tax rate will remain at about $14 per $1,000 of taxable property value.
Bonjour explained that the district has “aggressively” paid off past debt over the last four years, saving about $430,000 in interest.
“The new bond will extend the existing 20-year bond by nine years. The debt is scheduled to be paid off in 2043,” Bonjour said before the election.
Nick Joos is The DeWitt Observer's news editor.
