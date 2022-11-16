CALAMUS — A proposed expansion in the Calamus-Wheatland School District garnered enough attention for more than 100 people to pack into the Calamus elementary gym last week.
The purpose of the meeting was informational; architects and financial planners explained the project in great detail to the taxpayers whose approval is needed for it to become a reality. Their feelings — a mixture of concern, curiosity and support — were palpable, as the two-hour meeting was filled primarily with a back-and-forth conversation among attendees and presenters.
The proposal is for a $7 million bond referendum that would finance a sizable addition at Cal-Wheat High School, a bevy of security and aesthetic upgrades at both school buildings, renovated classroom space and a new athletic complex housing a track and football field. A facilities committee made up of volunteers from both communities created a list of district needs, many of which are included in the proposed referendum.
The football field and track were the most discussed topics for the majority of the meeting. Residents voiced concerns over its location and questioned participation numbers in the district’s still-new football program.
According to numbers provided by the district, 18 students participated in high school football this past year. Twenty-one junior high students, 18 fifth- and sixth-graders and 14 third- and fourth-graders also participated in the sport.
The $7 million proposal calls for a $2.6 million athletic complex, including field, two sets of bleachers, and a concession stand/restroom facility to be constructed in the field directly west of the Cal-Wheat High School on the other side of Toronto Street. It would also include a gravel parking lot.
Some residents wanted confirmation that a safe crosswalk would be included to connect the main school campus with the field, across Toronto Street. Jesse Lizer, architect from the Emergent and Novak Design Group, said that could be done.
A number of those in attendance questioned why officials wanted to build the field in Wheatland instead of Calamus, especially after Lizer said it would cost $80,000 to $90,000 less to build it next to the elementary school.
Matt Gillespie of Piper/Sandler, the project’s financial adviser, said that cost would be negligible over the life of the bond.
“We’re one district. What matter does it make what town it’s in?” said an attendee. “We’re one district, why are we fighting over it?”
Land would need to be purchased to build the complex in either town, and the cost of land acquisition is included in the $7 million bond. Lizer said, according to the committee, access to locker room space was a primary reason why Wheatland was considered the best choice.
While some meeting attendees complained about the price of the proposal — especially considering the district’s declining enrollment — others voiced their support and believe the best way to increase enrollment is to provide facilities that could entice new residents.
“I am more than happy to keep my kids at Calamus-Wheatland because of these opportunities,” said one parent. “We have an early learning center, which is only going to bring in more kids. It’s a large investment upfront, but it gives us opportunities.”
Another concern raised by residents was the proposed high school STEM and collaborative wing. As the plan stands now, the addition would connect the rest of the campus with the Activity Center but be built on top of or near the main water line that supplies water for the city of Wheatland. Residents wondered what would happen in the event of a water main break.
Lizer said when a project of this magnitude takes place, utilities can be moved or augmented. In this case, he proposed a thicker pipe be run.
All the details about the proposal are on the Calamus-Wheatland Community School District’s website. Nothing is finalized, and officials are fielding public comment now.
Financial breakdown
Anyone can determine how much their taxes would increase if the measure passes, Gillespie said.
“It’s easy math,” he said. “Look at the taxable value (on your tax bill), divide by 1,000 and multiply by 2.70.”
The 2.70 represents the additional tax rate increase per $1,000 in valuation if the measure passes — a number determined by state law.
Gillespie said it’s important to take a property’s taxable value, not its assessed value or market value, when determining the added cost. The taxable value considers rollbacks and additional tax credits.
For example, a property with an assessed value of $150,000, after rollbacks and other tax credits, has an estimated taxable value of $76,245. After the math is applied, the increase in its annual taxes would be $206.13.
Similar math can be completed to figure the price impact on commercial and agriculture properties, but the rollbacks and tax credits vary.
Timeline
The school board must finalize the wording of the bond referendum ballot soon, Gillespie said.
Legally, the wording on the ballot is vital, Gillespie said. The board would opt to go any number of ways: It would include all the work in one, large vote, or possibly split it up into multiple, smaller projects and let the public vote on each.
Once that is done, a petition will be circulated. In order for the proposal to be put to a March vote, Iowa law dictates 30% of the total number of people who voted in the district’s last school board election needs to sign a petition to do so.
“People will sign the petition, and then the school board will call for a meeting and say ‘yes, we want to do this,’” Gillespie said. “And then they pass a resolution created by the (school) attorney that says we want to call this election, and they need to file that resolution with the auditor by Jan. 15. If it’s not done by that date (the vote) can’t happen.”
Only those whose primary residence is in the district can sign the petition or vote for the bond.
------
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.