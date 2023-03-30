WHEATLAND — Students at Calamus-Wheatland successfully used some positive peer pressure to their advantage in the hopes of possibly saving lives.
Over the past year, an influx of Warriors have begun donating blood, thanks in part to a centralized effort by the school’s blood drive coordinator, Lori Forret, and a contingency of students who wanted to make a difference.
Previous to 2022, the community’s primary blood drive was hosted by National Honor Society members in the Wheatland Community Center. Participation was fine, Forret said, but having it at that location made it difficult for students, teachers and staff members to donate thanks to both being in class and participating in sports and other activities in the evening.
Forret had the idea of moving the blood drive to the Calamus-Wheatland Activity Center and since the first blood drive there in February of 2022, participation has spiked thanks to both the new location as well as a passionate effort by students to rally their friends to donate.
Megan Forret, a senior and Lori’s daughter, was one of the students leading the charge, along with fellow senior Ben Kastantin and others. Megan and those other committee members strummed up student interest in blood donation by making videos, sharing stories and making personal pleas to every student. They asked for people to either donate or find other ways to contribute.
And, their efforts paid off right away.
The first drive at the activity center garnered 57 donations, 23 of which were by first-time donors. Of those 57 people, 18 were students who, besides Megan and Kastantin, had never donated blood before.
“The first year (at the activity center) was so important to us,” Megan said. “People aren’t too knowledgeable about (donating blood). They know about blood donations, but that’s about it … They know you get pricked with a needle and that’s it. We tried to pull at the heartstrings to help people find a reason to donate. Advertising and knowledge is how we got people involved.”
The committee was made of students from grades 7-12.
“Even those who could not donate, they recruited their parents, aunts, siblings, etc.,” Megan said. “They were still an important part of reaching out to people like upperclassmen who didn’t have a connection to it. “
Students who were too young to donate but still interested in helping made desserts to give to the donors, Lori said. And others worked to recruit their parents, older friends and teachers.
The second drive at the activity center in November 2022 featured 50 total donations, of which 23 were by Calamus-Wheatland students. Overall, 13 of the donors that day were first-timers.
Then, in February 2023, the school hosted its most successful drive yet. There, 65 products were collected from 27 students and seven first-time donors.
Among the donors were teachers and school staff members, most of which were recruited by committee members, including Forret, Kastantin, Alyssa VanderHeiden, Mitch Franks, Ava Cavey, Malana Mohr, Raegan Dickman and Mackensie LeBarge.
Making an impact
In making their case for new donors, Forret told people once those initial jitters are out of the way, donating blood is a painless process for many.
“I started because if your family donates, you go with them,” Forret said. “When I first started, I didn’t understand the purpose of it, I had just always watched my mom and brother (Brian) do it. Then I learned more about what they do with the blood.”
For the Forret family, the need for blood donations is personal. Dad and husband, Chris, died in June of 2019, of cancer. Chris’ chemotherapy required platelets, something that was scarce at times and caused him to miss sessions.
“Hopefully our community sees our story and then connects it to their own lives, too,” Lori said. “Maybe they didn’t realize cancer treatments need blood, too. Hopefully it helps them be a little bit more motivated.”
For Megan, getting over the first-time jitters was the difficult part. And since then, she’s discovered she doesn’t do well with needles. But with the help of fans, ice packs and some support, she gets through it each time.
“You always hear about the bad times, of people passing out, and everyone is worried that’s what will happen to them,” Kastantin said. “But I think more people are fine donating blood than when they aren’t. It’s hard to take that first leap.”
“Once you donate once, you keep doing it,” Megan said.
Small but mighty
The drives at Cal-Wheat are administered by ImpactLife, of Davenport, which supplies the personnel, refreshments, and anything else needed to host the events.
ImpactLife adds its own level of incentive with a points system for donors, who can bank up points and claim prizes like clothing, mugs and other items. Some community members — including Paul Olson and Diane Wilhelm — donated their points to students to encourage more participation as well, Lori said.
At the February 2022 blood drive, Lori had to call ImpactLife and ask them to send more personnel and open more appointment slots because the interest had been so high.
“They needed to hire more people – and they did,” Lori recalled. “And we filled every one of those appointment slots.”
ImpactLife also donates funds to participating schools as a thank-you.
“From these blood drives, $925 has been received from the LifeSavings School Grant funding from ImpactLife and donated to the CW Education Foundations for scholarships,” Lori said, which will be given to graduating seniors. Lori also expects seven seniors to be eligible to receive an Impact Award at graduation, which includes a red cord to wear during the ceremony.
They will leave a legacy behind that Lori says should continue to be felt for years to come.
“We were driven to make sure (the first drives in the activity center) were a success, and now every time we do this, we want more and more and more.”
The next drive at the school is scheduled for November 2023.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
