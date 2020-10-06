OCTOBER 7
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 1-5 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
OCTOBER 8
— Jammin' in the Canyon with Shriner's Run begins at 5:30 p.m. at Wierenga's Heritage Canyon, 515 N. Fourth St. in Fulton, Illinois. Pickers may set up at 5 p.m. Pickers and singers of all proficiency levels are welcome. Music is bluegrass, country, old-timey, folk, blues and a bit of rock and roll. Bring lawn chairs and bug spray.
OCTOBER 9
— A Carry Concealed class will be conducted at First Baptist Church in Clinton from 6-8 p.m. Call 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
— Funtime Friday at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Fire Prevention Month. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. and is free with a paid admission to the museum. The children's museum is located at 332 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton.
OCTOBER 10
— Citizens First Bank hosts Shred Day from 9-11 a.m. at 1442 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Staff will do the shredding while participants stay in their cars.
— Funtime Saturday at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Fire Prevention Month. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. and is free with a paid admission to the museum. The children's museum is located at 332 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Vernie the Lego Boost robot is back at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Children will learn how easy it is to code a robot using Lego Boost. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
OCTOBER 12
OCTOBER 13
— Sisters of St. Francis will conduct a anti-human trafficking committee meeting at 9 a.m. via Zoom. For more information, contact Lori Freudenberg at 563-242-7611.
OCTOBER 14
— IowaWorks will host a drive through job far at the former Ashford University Call Center parking lot, 1310 19th Ave. NW in Clinton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— Travis Hosette will perform from 5-7 p.m. at Lyons Foursquare Park on Main Avenue during the Farmers Market.
OCTOBER 15
OCTOBER 16
OCTOBER 17
OCTOBER 18
— The River Arts Center will have an artists reception for its quilt exhibit from 2-4 p.m. The Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
OCTOBER 19
OCTOBER 20
— IowaWorks will host a drive through job far at DeWitt Travel Mart parking lot, 630 S. Sixth Ave. in DeWitt, from 4-6 p.m.
OCTOBER 21
OCTOBER 22
OCTOBER 23
OCTOBER 24
OCTOBER 26
OCTOBER 28
OCTOBER 30
— Lyons Business and Professional Association businesses along Main Avenue in Clinton will give out treats from 3-5 p.m.
OCTOBER 31
— From 1-3 p.m. residents can drive by the stationary Mardi Gras parade on Riverview Drive in Clinton.
— Children may trick or treat in Clinton from 6-8 p.m.
— Morrison, Illinois will allow trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m.
NOVEMBER 15
— River Cities Tennis Association will host a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 315 Fourth Ave. South in Clinton. Local crafters and artisans will share their talents, and the public can purchase items for the holiday season. Social-distancing and sanitization protocols will be in place. Face masks are encouraged.
