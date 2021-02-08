CLINTON — After a year of cancellations, multiple Clinton-area summer events are planned to continue or resume in 2021.
The Clinton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau announced three 2021 visits in Clinton for the American Queen Steamboat Company. There will be one American Queen visit and two visits from the American Countess, Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Lesley Webster said. The American Queen will visit Clinton on July 22, Webster confirmed. The American Countess will visit Clinton on Aug. 25 and Oct. 6.
Webster noted the Clinton area has a longtime volunteer base for the American Queen Steamboat Company visits. Webster does see the CVB looking for additional volunteers, believing it is a fun way to get involved in the community, she said.
Webster, who has been working as the CVB director since January, believes it will be helpful to have people in the community who have volunteered for previous American Queen Steamboat Company visits.
“For me, it definitely helps that I have people that are just professionals of this,” Webster said. “That have been doing this for all of these years. But if somebody was wanting to volunteer and they were new at it, they don’t need to be afraid of it because they are going to be with people that know what they’re doing.“
Guidelines related to COVID-19 for the visit are to be determined, Webster said. The American Queen will have a form of testing before individuals get on the boat, she said. She is unsure about guidelines for the tour buses, she said.
“Like masks and things like that, even though that’s not necessarily Iowa guidelines, if that is what they request, then we’ll do that,“ Webster said. “Obviously we’ll comply with that.”
The Clinton County Fair Board is also planning to proceed as planned with the Clinton County Fair from July 21-July 25. Fair Manager Mary Stevenson says event organizers are planning as if the fair will go on as usual. RAGBRAI is coming to DeWitt the following week, she noted.
“We went through this last year,“ Stevenson said. “We had fair last year. So hopefully at worst-case scenario, we have to have a fair like last year.“
Stevenson noted that last year, the fair board received feedback that people liked the reduced schedule, with livestock coming and going the same day. Exhibitors and families liked that, Stevenson said.
“That is something I don’t know if we’ll just do one day but we might have the animals here rotate them in and out a little,” Stevenson said. “Other years we’ve had them for the whole fair.”
The Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will host multiple shows from June to August. “Always, Patsy Cline” will be June 3 to June 13, “Smokey Joe’s Cafe: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller” will run from June 17 to June 27, ”All Shook Up” will run from July 1 to July 18, “Church Basement Ladies” will be from July 23 to Aug. 1 and “Constellations” will run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 15. “Pinkalicious, The Musical“ will run July 7, July 10, July 14 and July 17.
Camanche Days organizers also announced that the annual celebration is scheduled from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.