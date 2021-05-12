CLINTON — District Court Judge Patrick McElyea ordered a DeWitt man to serve two consecutive prison sentences in connection with a police pursuit and operating a vehicle without owner's consent.
Nicholas L. Callahan, 36, of DeWitt, was sentenced last week on two counts of third-degree burglary as an habitual offender, a Class D felony; one count of eluding as an habitual offender, a Class D felony; one count of second-degree theft as an habitual offender, a Class D felony; two counts of interference with official acts with injury, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Callahan pleaded guilty to the charges in December.
McElyea on May 5 ordered Callahan be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department for a period not to exceed 15 years on all four felony charges. The Court ordered Callahan serve a minimum of three years. He was sentenced to a two-year sentence on the operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent charge. He was sentenced to a one-year sentence on each of the interference with official acts with injury charges. He was given credit for time served in connection with the cases. An $855 fine was suspended and two $430 fines were suspended.
The sentence on one count of third-degree burglary as a habitual offender and the sentence on one count of eluding as an habitual offender were ordered to be served consecutively. The remaining charges were ordered to be served concurrently. He was ordered to pay over $2,900 in victim restitution.
One count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; one count of third-degree burglary, motor vehicle, an aggravated misdemeanor; one possession of burglars tools, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor, were dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to the State.
According to a court affidavit, at 12:35 p.m. July 16, a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was informed that a stolen vehicle out of Clinton was traveling west on Highway 30 near the Clinton Municipal Airport. The deputy located the red Chevrolet Silverado in the 3400 block of Highway 30, traveling west. The deputy turned on his red and blue lights and siren. Callahan refused to pull over, the affidavit states.
The pursuit started in the 3300 block of Highway 30 westbound near 335th Avenue. A DeWitt officer positioned his squad car at 320th Avenue and Highway 30 and deployed stop sticks, striking the two front tires of the vehicle. The pursuit continued west on Highway 30. As the vehicle passed 312th Avenue, the vehicle speed was recorded at 105 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone.
The vehicle continued west on Highway 30, took the northbound exit onto Highway 61 and took the next exit into DeWitt on 11th Street, traveling east. The vehicle traveled into oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the road in the 1400 block of 11th Street and drove through a yard on the south side of the road in the 1000 block of 11th Street. The vehicle later came to a dead end and drove through two yards, striking an unattended parked vehicle at 12th Street and Hospital Drive in DeWitt.
The vehicle became stuck in the yard and Callahan exited the vehicle, running on foot. The deputy told Callahan to stop multiple times during the pursuit. Deputies caught Callahan in the 1100 block of 11th Street. As a deputy took Callahan to the ground, the deputy sustained a laceration on top of his kneecap.
While in custody, a deputy interviewed Callahan. Callahan said he did not know who owned the vehicle.
”Callahan stated he stole the vehicle because he thought it was his break and he has been on tough times,” the affidavit says.
According to a separate affidavit, at 11:57 a.m. July 16, a Clinton police officer was dispatched to 300 N. Second St. for a theft of a vehicle. A man said he went to his garage and saw a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado back out of the garage onto Third Avenue North. The man observed a man with a chest-length beard sitting in the driver seat and wearing a cap. The vehicle traveled west in the 200 block of Third Avenue North and then went north on North Third Street. The man left the keys in the ignition of the truck, the affidavit says.
According to a court affidavit, at 9:52 p.m. July 15, two DeWitt police officers went to 706 E. Industrial Drive, DeWitt. The city uses the building to store equipment. The officers went to the building to park a squad vehicle inside. Upon entry, an officer found Callahan inside the building standing next to a UTV. Callahan went to an unlocked squad vehicle and locked himself in the driver’s seat. An officer ordered Callahan to get out of the vehicle. Callahan refused orders for several minutes to exit the vehicle or unlock the doors, the affidavit says.
“During this time, Callahan talked on the radio in the car and was attempting to work the in-car camera system,” the affidavit states. “After Callahan put on his seat belt, Officers broke the window and were forced to pull Callahan from the vehicle. Callahan continued to resist by tensing up and was taken to the ground where he was taken into custody.”
During the struggle, both officers suffered bodily injury, the affidavit states.
According to a separate court affidavit, at 8:45 a.m. July 14, an officer was dispatched to Tires N More, 1117 17th Ave., DeWitt, for a reported stolen vehicle. At the time of the theft, the keys of a black Volkswagen were inside the vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the parking lot. After Callahan was arrested and searched in relation to a burglary, a set of Volkswagen keys were found in his front pocket. An officer was notified at 9:45 a.m. July 16 of a vehicle that was parked on the north side of the DeWitt Travel Mart. The vehicle was the same vehicle stolen from Tires N More. The vehicle was found 4,000 feet from where Callahan was apprehended. The key matched the vehicle and was used to unlock the vehicle. The vehicle was worth an estimated $3,000.
