CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board has approved adjustments to the Camanche High School student handbook to be implemented as a pilot program.
The changes relate to absences, semester finals and dress code. When Interim Middle and High School Principal Justin Shaffer and Interim High School Assistant Principal Josh Davis took over the responsibilities at the high school in July, the handbook had already been approved in June, Shaffer said. Shaffer was named the interim middle and high school principal in July. Already serving as the middle school principal, Shaffer replaced former Principal Carrie Lane at the high school. Lane resigned from the position over the summer.
Shaffer earlier this week asked for the board's approval to pilot policy changes for the rest of the school year with the intent for full implementation to the handbook in June. One of the changes proposed was the attendance policy. Roughly five years ago, an attendance policy was put in place at the high school, Shaffer said. Under the policy, if a student had eight unexcused absences, the student could potentially lose high school credit for that specific class or all of the classes. They do not want to put too much risk into the attendance part of the policy to have the potential loss of credit, Shaffer said.
"I believe at that point and time, culturally, attendance was at a different point than where we're at now," Shaffer said. "We weren't in or coming out of a global pandemic. Just lots of different things going on. So our proposal... is to just pause that loss of credit part. We just have lots of different factors going on with attendance."
Another proposed change is requiring all students to take finals, Shaffer said. Under the previous policy, if a student had two days of unexcused absences or less, they could opt out of two semester finals, Shaffer said.
"They need to know how to take a cumulative exam," Shaffer said. "And they should not be able to opt out of it because you know and I know they're going to opt out of the most difficult ones. And that's probably not what's best for kids."
They plan to spread out finals over the course of the week with the change, Shaffer said. He added about 90% of the staff would give a semester test early in the week even if students were able to opt out of the final because the teacher believed the student should be taking the test.
The policy also includes a change to the dress code. Under the policy change, hoods have to be down in the common spaces, including the cafeteria and passing through the hallways. If worn, hats need to be worn backwards in the common areas so the school security system can see a student's face, Shaffer said. In the classroom, it is the teacher's decision whether to allow hats and hoods to be worn, Shaffer said.
"In the common areas, it is an expectation that we can see your face," Shaffer said. "So hats need to be backwards and hoods need to be down. And I would say even this morning, Mr. Davis and I were standing at the front door. The kids that always wear a hat, as soon as they step in that front high school door, will take it and spin it around backwards. And it's four or five kids and it's the same four or five kids pretty much every day of school. And they've adjusted to this is the expectation."
School Board Member Stacy Kinkaid agrees with the attendance policy and the testing policy, she said. She did express some hesitation with the dress code changes.
"To relax this dress code seems a little contrary to what they would have to face in the real world," Kinkaid said. "So that's my only hesitation with the dress code. But I trust our administration, and I think that it would be right to pilot that."
The board approved a motion to accept the changes as a pilot program.
