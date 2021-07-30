CAMANCHE — Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida refuted claims last week that he was looting the Parks and Recreation commission budget.
The Camanche City Council approved a payment of over $9,200 last week to Tom McManus Backhoe and Truck Service for a sidewalk around new playground equipment, backfill, seed and placing rubber mulch at Central Park. Councilmen David Bowman, Paul Varner and Danny Weller approved the motion. Councilman Brent Brightman voted against the motion.
There was only $7,000 left in the Parks and Recreation budget last fiscal year, which would have put the commission over budget with the project in the previous fiscal year, Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said. He said the commission does have funds in the current fiscal year to pay for the improvements.
"In this situation, had the bill been presented when the work was done in the previous fiscal year, we would have either gone over budget because it was beyond the ability of opportunity to amend that fiscal year's budget," Kida said
"Or the city could have placed it under the contingency fund to cover that. Or the city could have asked the contractor to withhold payment until the following fiscal year so that we would not go over budget in the parks department."
The overall project ideas and plans were approved by council, Kida said. The individual expense was not approved prior to the work being done, Kida contends.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said everything was approved and that Kida gave the approval for the project to proceed.
"What did you tell me when you and I met before the blow up in the park," Willis said. "When we had the discussion about this piece of equipment. You want me to remind you? You want me to tell you what you said" Willis asked.
"I will tell you precisely what you said. You said F it, we're going to charge it to Park and Rec anyway and we need to get this done," said Willis. "You gave the approval. You wanted nothing to do with Park and Rec so you turned it over to me. I got it done. It's done."
This does not mean items are not submitted council for approval to get a project done, Kida said. But everything was not approved, he said.
The Parks and Recreation Commission is funded through tax dollars and with savings, Kida said. The $7,000 that was not spent in the previous fiscal year went back to the general fund, he said.
"That went back to the general fund where it belongs because that's fund accounting 101 and that's the way every city does it," Kida said.
"And I bring this up because Councilman Brightman presented a statement to the clerk a few months ago that there was an accusation that there was money missing from Parks. There was an accusation made on the internet that somebody had sticky fingers, and I was accused personally of looting the Parks budget for other departments," said Kida.
"That comes from this, which did not happen. We didn't loot the Parks budget. Nobody did. This is general fund accounting and how it happens," Kida said.
This needs to be explained to the Park and Recreation commission so they understand it and how city accounting works, Willis said. Part of the problem is that this was not explained to the commission in any sort of manner they could understand, Willis said.
Kida disagreed, saying it was explained to the commission many times.
"The reason I bring it up now to the general public is because these accusations are being labeled in public and I think it's time that the city make a proper presentation as to what's happening in the Park funds to alleviate any concerns that the taxpayers might have that the Park fund is being looted," Kida said.
"Because it is not. It is being done as proper accounting and fund accounting should happen."
Councilman Dave Bowman recommended the city approve the payment and move on, he said. There was no malfeasance, he said. It was a misunderstanding or miscommunication. The project needed to be done.
There was no misunderstanding, Willis argued.
"The scuttlebutt that I was getting was that everyone at this table wanted this thing done," Willis said. "That's what I was hearing. That's what I was hearing from you folks. I got it done."
